net2phone Launches HIPAA-Compatible Agentic AI Solution for Healthcare

Newark, NJ, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a trusted provider of intelligent communications solutions, today announced the launch of its HIPAA-compatible AI Agent offering.

net2phone’s agentic AI solution empowers healthcare providers to spend more time with their patients by handling patient communications and administrative workflows with thoughtfully designed intelligence.

The HIPAA-compatible net2phone AI Agent combines advanced conversational capabilities with end-to-end security and integrates with existing database solutions for streamlined patient interactions, reduced administrative burdens, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

“Healthcare providers everywhere are challenged to manage their administrative workloads while prioritizing patient care,” said Jonah Fink, CEO at net2phone. “Our HIPAA-compatible AI Agent is here to help — efficiently automating everyday patient interactions while ensuring that every conversation and communication adheres to strict HIPAA privacy and security standards.”

Transforming Healthcare Communications

Count on net2phone’s HIPAA-compatible AI Agent to:

Provide 24/7 virtual assistance for routine inquiries;

Handle patient scheduling and reminders;

Route and triage patient communications using natural language understanding to connect patients with the right department faster; and

Securely integrate with EHR, CRM, and scheduling systems.





net2phone’s AI agent handles routine patient administrative tasks and streamlines communications to help organizations reduce operational costs, improve response times, and enable staff to focus on patient care. Clinics, hospitals, private practices, and other healthcare organizations can now leverage net2phone’s AI Agent while enjoying HIPAA compatibility in every interaction.

For more information about net2phone’s AI Agent and its healthcare solutions, visit net2phone.com/products/ai-agent.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s innovative AI-powered communications and task execution help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations, automated workflows, and enhanced insight. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

