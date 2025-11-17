Fitell Corporation Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Results

 | Source: Fitell Corporation Fitell Corporation

Taren Point, Australia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) (“Fitell” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

  • Revenue was $5.20 million, up 16.4% year over year, driven by increasing merchandise sales of gym and fitness equipment and products, supported by higher order volume and improved average order value.
  • Gross profit was $2.04 million, up 28.8% year over year; gross margin was 39.3%, up 380 bps, reflecting the results of the newly implemented pricing strategy.
  • Total operating expenses were $3.68 million, down 61.6% year over year, primarily due to the Company’s cost cutting efforts in general and administrative expenses.
  • Cash and cash equivalent as of June 30, 2025 was $2.9 million, or $2.2 per share on a post share consolidation basis as compared to $0.9 million a year ago.
  • Total stockholders’ equity stood at $9.2 million, or $7.0 per share, as compared to $9.0 million a year ago.
  • Loss from operations was $1.64 million, up 79.5% year over year, as higher gross profit combined with lower operating expenses.
  • Net loss was $0.68 million, improved by 92.7% year over year, as a result of revenue growth and overall expense reductions, partially offset by warrant extinguishment cost and amortized expenses related to the Company’s IPO expenses.
  • Basic and diluted Earning Per Share improved by 95.0% to -$0.53 in FY2025 from -$10.63 in FY2024.

“Fitell delivered double-digit revenue growth and meaningfully improved profitability metrics in FY2025. Our focus last year was strengthening our legacy gym equipment business and positioning the Company for healthy growth with financial discipline,” said Sam Lu, CEO of Fitell.

“Following year-end, we initiated two exciting and game changing corporate strategies in digital assets and AI robotics designed to leverage our existing platform and embrace new and potentially hyper growth verticals while remaining disciplined in our legacy businesses, which are expected to generate positive operation cash flows in FY2026 subjected to business and operating conditions, plus other factors uncontrollable by the management. We’re investing in the future to capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

FY 2025 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our financial results for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts).

  Year Ended June 30,    
  2025  2024  % Change 
Revenues $5,200   4,467   16.4%
Gross profit $2,042   1,586   28.8%
Gross margin $39.3% $35.5%    
             
Total operating expenses $3,683   9,584   (61.6)%
Loss from operations $(1,641)  (7,999)  (79.5)%
             
Net loss $(683)  (9,312)  92.7%
Basic and diluted EPS $(0.53)  (10.63)  95.0%


Recent Developments and Subsequent Events

  • September 2025 – Digital-asset treasury. Fitell launched a Solana-based digital-asset treasury initiative and executed initial PUMP token acquisitions to seed the program, following the first closing of $15 million under the Company’s $100 million facility.
  • November 2025 – $50 million Stablecoin financing & robotics. In November 2025, Fitell secured and closed a $50 million stablecoin-linked financing. Following the financing, the Company formed 2F Robotics, a platform for AI-driven advanced robotic systems. Product development will be in partnership with GZ Fukonn Vanguard Intelligent Technology, an Asia-based robotics company.
  • Dymanic treasury mix. As a result, Fitell’s corporate treasury is now positioned to be diversified across cash, stablecoins, Solana (SOL), and PUMP.

FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2024 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,890,822  $939,014 
Investment in marketable securities  -   124,963 
Accounts receivable, net  242,079   60,042 
Inventory, at cost  3,042,629   2,439,793 
Capital receivables of convertible notes  -   1,472,000 
Note receivable  2,500,000   2,500,000 
Deposits and prepaids  313,979   316,869 
Prepaid offering costs  600,000   1,200,000 
Total current assets  9,589,509   9,052,681 
         
Property and equipment, net  20,122   27,133 
Operating right of use asset, net  287,322   557,798 
Deferred tax asset, net  -   342,122 
Brand names  337,504   337,504 
Goodwill  1,161,052   1,161,052 
Total assets $11,395,509  $11,478,290 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,326,988  $1,210,956 
Deferred revenue  335,956   209,100 
Income tax payable  196,587   408,681 
Due to related parties  15,283   38,808 
Current portion of operating lease liability  286,378   278,432 
Total current liabilities  2,161,192   2,145,977 
         
Accrued employee benefits, non-current  32,177   21,520 
Operating lease liability, less current portion  12,182   301,921 
Total liabilities  2,205,551   2,469,418 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)  -     
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 493,560,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, 21,020,597 and 20,123,386 Class A shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively  2,102   2,012 
Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par; 6,440,000 shares and nil shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively. No Class B Common stock was issued at June 30, 2025 and 2024.  -   - 
Common stock, value        
Additional paid-in capital  19,874,591   19,014,389 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,219)  (13,737)
Accumulated deficit  (10,676,516)  (9,993,792)
Total stockholders’ equity  9,189,958   9,008,872 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $11,395,509  $11,478,290 


FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

  For the years ended 
  June 30, 
  2025  2024 
       
Revenues:        
Merchandise revenue $5,200,138  $3,956,962 
Sales of consumable products  -   358,536 
Revenue from licensing customers  -   151,277 
Total revenues  5,200,138   4,466,775 
         
Cost of goods sold  (3,157,996)  (2,881,060)
         
Gross profit  2,042,142   1,585,715 
         
Operating expenses:        
Consulting fees  619,108   5,468,126 
General and administrative expenses  1,138,266   2,452,954 
Personnel expenses  1,195,958   951,451 
Sales and marketing expenses  416,596   351,298 
Operating lease expense  303,869   284,169 
Licensing fees  -   65,839 
Depreciation expense  9,467   10,385 
Total operating expenses  3,683,264   9,584,222 
         
Loss from operations  (1,641,122)  (7,998,507)
         
Other income (expenses):        
Change in fair value of warrants  2,024,942   - 
Loss on extinguishment of warrants  (285,346)  - 
IPO related expenses  (600,000)  (50,523)
Unrealized loss on investments  -   (354,781)
Realized gain on investments  50,675   - 
Other income  44   121,889 
Interest income  215,586   2,574 
Interest expense  (114,006)  (1,242,140)
Total other incomes (expenses)  1,291,895   (1,522,981)
         
Loss before taxes  (349,227)  (9,521,488)
         
Income tax expense (benefit)  333,497   (209,343)
         
Net loss  (682,724)  (9,312,145)
Foreign currency translation adjustment  3,518   (13,673)
Comprehensive loss $(679,206) $(9,325,818)
         
Basic and diluted loss per share on net loss $(0.53) $(10.63)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted  1,277,346   876,266 


FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

  Common Stock  Additional Paid-in  Accumulated Other Comprehensive  Retained Earnings
(Accumulated		    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Income (Loss)  Deficit)  Total 
Balance July 1, 2023  8,120,000  $812  $7,097,822  $(64) $(681,647) $6,416,923 
                         
Funds raised in IPO  3,000,000   300   7,497,342   -   -   7,497,642 
                         
Shares issued for conversion of debt  4,090,909   409   3,599,591   -   -   3,600,000 
                         
Shares issued for conversion of debt  4,892,727   489   819,599   -   -   820,088 
                         
Shares issued pursuant to underwriter’s warrants  19,750   2   35   -   -   37 
                         
Foreign currency translation adjustment  -   -   -   (13,673)  -   (13,673)
                         
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (9,312,145)  (9,312,145)
                         
Balance June 30, 2024  20,123,386  $2,012  $19,014,389  $(13,737) $(9,993,792) $9,008,872 
                         
Funds raised in Registered Direct Offering  796,813   80   869,750   -   -   869,830 
                         
Share issued for repurchase of warrants  100,398   10   (9,548)  -   -   (9,538)
                         
Foreign currency translation adjustment  -   -   -   3,518   -   3,518 
                         
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (682,724)  (682,724)
                         
Balance June 30, 2025  21,020,597  $2,102  $19,874,591  $(10,219) $(10,676,516) $9,189,958 


 FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  For the years ended 
  June 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net loss $(682,724) $(9,312,145)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net        
cash from operating activities:        
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:        
Change in fair value of warrants  (2,024,942)  - 
Loss on extinguishment of warrants  285,346   - 
Depreciation  9,467   10,385 
Amortization of right of use assets  303,869   284,169 
Valuation allowance for deferred tax asset  342,122   - 
Bad debt provision  -   579,265 
Unrealized loss on investments  -   354,781 
Realized gain on investments  (50,675)  - 
Amortization of debt discount  -   1,108,088 
Stock issued for services  -   37 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  (184,493)  (449,210)
Inventory, at cost  (602,836)  (1,914,007)
Capital receivables of convertible notes  1,472,000   - 
Deposits and other current assets  2,890   (303,457)
Prepaid offering costs  600,000   (1,999,475)
Deferred tax asset  -   (209,768)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (96,647)  42,233 
Deferred revenue  126,856   (29,251)
Income tax payable  (212,094)  (77,377)
Accrued employee benefits, non-current  10,657   3,090 
Operating lease liability  (315,186)  (340,897)
Net cash from activities  (1,016,390)  (12,253,539)
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Sales of investments  175,638   - 
Investment in note receivable  -   (2,500,000)
Net cash from investing activities  175,638   (2,500,000)
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Net activity on due to related parties  (23,525)  14,422 
Funds raised in IPO, gross  -   13,614,983 
Funds raised in Registered Direct Offering, gross  3,496,303   - 
Funds raised in note payables, net  212,679   1,840,000 
Repurchase of warrants  (896,415)  - 
Net cash from financing activities  2,789,042   15,469,405 
         
Foreign currency translation adjustment  3,518   (13,673)
         
Change in cash and cash equivalents  1,951,808   702,193 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  939,014   236,821 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,890,822  $939,014 
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Information        
Cash paid for interest $-  $- 
Cash paid for income taxes $243,294  $247,313 


About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd (“GD”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia. The company’s mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company’s brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.fitellcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We cannot guarantee that future results reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in our most recently filed annual report on Form 20-F and Form 6-K reports filed in connection with our earnings result and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Tam
edwin@gymdirect.com.au

Investor Relations
ir@fitellcorp.com


Tags

Fitell Corporation Nasdaq: FTEL Fiscal Year 2025 Results Sam Lu CEO online retailer of gym fitness equipment Gym Direct brand

Recommended Reading