$56.09 Bn IVF Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Top 10 Players Hold 7.9% of 2023 Market, Led by IVIRMA Global with 2.63% Share

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the IVF services market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global IVF services market reached a value of nearly $19.57 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $19.57 billion in 2024 to $33.67 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.46%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% from 2029 and reach $56.09 billion in 2034.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, growth of fertility clinics, government initiatives and increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high cost of IVF treatment and limited insurance coverage. Going forward, increasing awareness and acceptance of IVF, favorable regulatory reforms in developed markets, rising maternal age and expansion of IVF service providers in emerging markets will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the IVF services market in the future include legal and ethical concerns and lack of skilled professionals.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the IVF services companies to focus on innovation and regional expansion, focus on advancing genetic testing in IVF procedures, focus on expanding fresh IVF cycles and leveraging technological advancements, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and technology integration, focus on competitive and tiered pricing to maximize market reach and profitability, focus on digital channels and international patient acquisition, focus on physician referrals and professional networks and focus on expanding fertility clinic services to maximize growth.
The IVF services market is segmented by cycle type into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) market was the largest segment of the IVF services market segmented by cycle type, accounting for 45.07% or $8.82 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the IVF services market segmented by cycle type, at a CAGR of 11.77% during 2024-2029.
The IVF services market is segmented by service provider into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics market was the largest segment of the IVF services market segmented by service provider, accounting for 76.36% or $14.95 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fertility clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the IVF services market segmented by service provider, at a CAGR of 11.89% during 2024-2029.
Western Europe was the largest region in the IVF services market, accounting for 31.89% or $6.24 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the IVF services market will be Eastern Europe and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.86% and 12.11% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.99% and 11.36% respectively.
The global IVF services markets are fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 7.90% of the total market in 2023. IVIRMA Global was the largest competitor with a 2.63% share of the market, followed by Monash IVF Group with 1.46%, Thomson Medical Group Ltd, with 0.80%, Virtus Health Ltd. with 0.80%, Max Healthcare Institute Limited. with 0.51%, San Diego Fertility Center Inc. with 0.50%, Vitrolife AB with 0.38%, Indira IVF Hospital Ltd. with 0.37%, Genea Limited. with 0.25% and Progyny Inc. with 0.20%.
The top opportunities in the IVF services market segmented by cycle type will arise in the fresh IVF cycles(non-donor) segment, which will gain $6.56 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the IVF services market segmented by service provider will arise in the fertility clinics segment, which will gain $11.26 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The IVF services market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.06 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the IVF services market include integrating AI and regional outreach to transform fertility care, expanding fertility access through strategic partnerships in regional markets and advancing embryo selection with whole genome sequencing in IVF services. Player-adopted strategies in the IVF services market include a focus on expanding its business capabilities through strategic partnerships and through acquisitions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|305
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$19.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$56.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Integrating AI and Regional Outreach to Transform Fertility Care
- Expanding Fertility Access Through Strategic Partnerships In Regional Markets
- Advancing Embryo Selection with Whole Genome Sequencing in IVF Services
Market Characteristics
- General Market Definition
- Summary
- IVF Services Market Definition And Segmentations
- Market Segmentation By Cycle Type
- Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)
- Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)
- Donor Egg IVF Cycles
- Market Segmentation By Service Provider
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospitals
- Surgical Centers
- Clinical Research Institutes
Companies Featured
- IVIRMA Global
- Monash IVF Group
- Thomson Medical Group Ltd.
- Virtus Health Ltd.
- Max Healthcare Institute Limited.
- San Diego Fertility Center Inc.
- Vitrolife AB
- Indira IVF Hospital Lt
- Genea Limited
- Progyny Inc.
- Gameto
- Liverpool
- Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL)
- Sabine Hospital
- Nova IVF Fertility
- Santaan
- Kedaara Capital
- Gulf Capital
- Virtus Health Limited
- Monash IVF Group
- Genea Limited
- Morula IVF Indonesia
- Recharge Capital
- Renji Hospital
- Lunar
- Jinxin Fertility Group Limited
- Zhongshan Boai Hospital
- Beijing Perfect Family Hospital
- Zhejiang Women's Hospital
- Chengdu Xinan Gynecology Hospital
- REPROCELL
- Memphasys
- Dioseve
- Oak Clinic Group
- Yamashita Shonan Yume Clinic
- Hiroo Ladies Clinic
- Kamijo Women's Clinic
- Kitazato Corporation
- Tawara IVF Clinic
- CHA Medical Group (CHA Fertility Center)
- Maria Fertility Hospital
- Seoul Women's Hospital
- MizMedi Hospital
- Mamapapa Fertility Center
- IVF Phuong Chau Saigon
- FV Hospital
- OLEA Fertility
- Hong Ngoc IVF Center
- Andrology and Fertility Hospital of Hanoi
- IVF Van Hanh
- Apricity
- Vivaneo
- Fertility Center Hamburg GmbH
- GeneraLife IVF
- CARE Fertility
- Create Fertility
- London Women's Clinic
- Impilo
- The Fertility Partnership (TFP)
- Ava-Peter Clinic
- IVF Russia (The International Centre of The Reproductive Medicines)
- Next Generation Clinic
- Scandinavia AVA-Peter
- Nova Vita Clinic
- Gyncentrum Fertility Clinic
- INVICTA Fertility Clinics
- Inception Fertility, LLC
- Cryoport, Inc.
- ReproTech LLC
- The Prelude Network
- INVO Bioscience, Inc
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.
- Progyny
- Xytex Corporation
- Quantum Health
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Fertility Centers of Illinois
- Boston IVF
- EMD Serono Inc.
- Carolinas Fertility Institute
- Fertility Focus
- Pinnacle Fertility
- Ovation Fertility
- US Fertility
- CNY Fertility
- Wisconsin Fertility Institute
- Ottawa Fertility Clinic
- New Hope Fertility Center
- IntegraMed America
- NewLife Fertility Centre
- Dallas Fort Worth Fertility Associates
- Overlake Reproductive Health
- Fertility Center of Las Vegas
- Duke Fertility Center
- Advanced Fertility Center of Texas
- Cleveland Clinic Fertility Center
- NYU Langone Fertility Center
- IVF Canada
- Fertility Match
- IVF Vallarta
- Bio Fertility Center
- Fertility Center Cancun
- Nova IVF
- Femasys Inc.
- FemaSeed
- Medavie Blue Cross
- Carrot Fertility
- Clinica Dale
- MaisFert
- Oya Care
- Select IVF
- Fertility Argentina
- Fertility Patagonia
- In Vitro Buenos Aires
- Inser
- Halitus Instituto Medico
- Pregna Medicina Reproductiva
- Aphrodite Egg Bank
- Fakih IVF Fertility Center
- Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic
- Clalit IVF Center
- Assuta Medical Center
- Hadassah Fertility Center
- AIVF
- Gargash Hospital
- Orchid Fertility Center
- Medfem Fertility Clinic
- VitaLab Fertility Clinic
- Cape Fertility Clinic
- Fertility Clinic Johannesburg
- Sandton Fertility Clinic
- The Nairobi Hospital
- Family Fertility Centre
- Fertility Options
- IVF Uganda
- Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre
- Assiut University Hospital
- Cairo Fertility Clinic
- Nile Fertility Center
- Salah Dawood Clinic
- BPE Partners
- Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt5oot
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment