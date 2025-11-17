$56.09 Bn IVF Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Top 10 Players Hold 7.9% of 2023 Market, Led by IVIRMA Global with 2.63% Share

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the IVF services market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global IVF services market reached a value of nearly $19.57 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $19.57 billion in 2024 to $33.67 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.46%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% from 2029 and reach $56.09 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, growth of fertility clinics, government initiatives and increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high cost of IVF treatment and limited insurance coverage. Going forward, increasing awareness and acceptance of IVF, favorable regulatory reforms in developed markets, rising maternal age and expansion of IVF service providers in emerging markets will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the IVF services market in the future include legal and ethical concerns and lack of skilled professionals.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the IVF services companies to focus on innovation and regional expansion, focus on advancing genetic testing in IVF procedures, focus on expanding fresh IVF cycles and leveraging technological advancements, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and technology integration, focus on competitive and tiered pricing to maximize market reach and profitability, focus on digital channels and international patient acquisition, focus on physician referrals and professional networks and focus on expanding fertility clinic services to maximize growth.



The IVF services market is segmented by cycle type into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) market was the largest segment of the IVF services market segmented by cycle type, accounting for 45.07% or $8.82 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the IVF services market segmented by cycle type, at a CAGR of 11.77% during 2024-2029.



The IVF services market is segmented by service provider into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics market was the largest segment of the IVF services market segmented by service provider, accounting for 76.36% or $14.95 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fertility clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the IVF services market segmented by service provider, at a CAGR of 11.89% during 2024-2029.



Western Europe was the largest region in the IVF services market, accounting for 31.89% or $6.24 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the IVF services market will be Eastern Europe and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.86% and 12.11% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.99% and 11.36% respectively.



The global IVF services markets are fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 7.90% of the total market in 2023. IVIRMA Global was the largest competitor with a 2.63% share of the market, followed by Monash IVF Group with 1.46%, Thomson Medical Group Ltd, with 0.80%, Virtus Health Ltd. with 0.80%, Max Healthcare Institute Limited. with 0.51%, San Diego Fertility Center Inc. with 0.50%, Vitrolife AB with 0.38%, Indira IVF Hospital Ltd. with 0.37%, Genea Limited. with 0.25% and Progyny Inc. with 0.20%.



The top opportunities in the IVF services market segmented by cycle type will arise in the fresh IVF cycles(non-donor) segment, which will gain $6.56 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the IVF services market segmented by service provider will arise in the fertility clinics segment, which will gain $11.26 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The IVF services market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.06 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the IVF services market include integrating AI and regional outreach to transform fertility care, expanding fertility access through strategic partnerships in regional markets and advancing embryo selection with whole genome sequencing in IVF services. Player-adopted strategies in the IVF services market include a focus on expanding its business capabilities through strategic partnerships and through acquisitions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $56.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Integrating AI and Regional Outreach to Transform Fertility Care

Expanding Fertility Access Through Strategic Partnerships In Regional Markets

Advancing Embryo Selection with Whole Genome Sequencing in IVF Services

Market Characteristics

General Market Definition

Summary

IVF Services Market Definition And Segmentations

Market Segmentation By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Market Segmentation By Service Provider

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Companies Featured

IVIRMA Global

Monash IVF Group

Thomson Medical Group Ltd.

Virtus Health Ltd.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited.

San Diego Fertility Center Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Indira IVF Hospital Lt

Genea Limited

Progyny Inc.

Gameto

Liverpool

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL)

Sabine Hospital

Nova IVF Fertility

Santaan

Kedaara Capital

Gulf Capital

Virtus Health Limited

Monash IVF Group

Genea Limited

Morula IVF Indonesia

Recharge Capital

Renji Hospital

Lunar

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited

Zhongshan Boai Hospital

Beijing Perfect Family Hospital

Zhejiang Women's Hospital

Chengdu Xinan Gynecology Hospital

REPROCELL

Memphasys

Dioseve

Oak Clinic Group

Yamashita Shonan Yume Clinic

Hiroo Ladies Clinic

Kamijo Women's Clinic

Kitazato Corporation

Tawara IVF Clinic

CHA Medical Group (CHA Fertility Center)

Maria Fertility Hospital

Seoul Women's Hospital

MizMedi Hospital

Mamapapa Fertility Center

IVF Phuong Chau Saigon

FV Hospital

OLEA Fertility

Hong Ngoc IVF Center

Andrology and Fertility Hospital of Hanoi

IVF Van Hanh

Apricity

Vivaneo

Fertility Center Hamburg GmbH

GeneraLife IVF

CARE Fertility

Create Fertility

London Women's Clinic

Impilo

The Fertility Partnership (TFP)

Ava-Peter Clinic

IVF Russia (The International Centre of The Reproductive Medicines)

Next Generation Clinic

Scandinavia AVA-Peter

Nova Vita Clinic

Gyncentrum Fertility Clinic

INVICTA Fertility Clinics

Inception Fertility, LLC

Cryoport, Inc.

ReproTech LLC

The Prelude Network

INVO Bioscience, Inc

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Progyny

Xytex Corporation

Quantum Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Fertility Centers of Illinois

Boston IVF

EMD Serono Inc.

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Fertility Focus

Pinnacle Fertility

Ovation Fertility

US Fertility

CNY Fertility

Wisconsin Fertility Institute

Ottawa Fertility Clinic

New Hope Fertility Center

IntegraMed America

NewLife Fertility Centre

Dallas Fort Worth Fertility Associates

Overlake Reproductive Health

Fertility Center of Las Vegas

Duke Fertility Center

Advanced Fertility Center of Texas

Cleveland Clinic Fertility Center

NYU Langone Fertility Center

IVF Canada

Fertility Match

IVF Vallarta

Bio Fertility Center

Fertility Center Cancun

Nova IVF

Femasys Inc.

FemaSeed

Medavie Blue Cross

Carrot Fertility

Clinica Dale

MaisFert

Oya Care

Select IVF

Fertility Argentina

Fertility Patagonia

In Vitro Buenos Aires

Inser

Halitus Instituto Medico

Pregna Medicina Reproductiva

Aphrodite Egg Bank

Fakih IVF Fertility Center

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

Clalit IVF Center

Assuta Medical Center

Hadassah Fertility Center

AIVF

Gargash Hospital

Orchid Fertility Center

Medfem Fertility Clinic

VitaLab Fertility Clinic

Cape Fertility Clinic

Fertility Clinic Johannesburg

Sandton Fertility Clinic

The Nairobi Hospital

Family Fertility Centre

Fertility Options

IVF Uganda

Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre

Assiut University Hospital

Cairo Fertility Clinic

Nile Fertility Center

Salah Dawood Clinic

BPE Partners

Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG)

