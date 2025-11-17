Wonderchat Launches AI Agent Platform for Customer Service and Accurate Enterprise Knowledge Retrieval

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderchat, a leading enterprise provider of no-code AI automation, today announced the launch of its Enterprise RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) AI Agent platform. Built for organizations that require accuracy at scale, the platform establishes Wonderchat as AI agent for customer service and internal operations, delivering instant, source-verified answers across all customer and employee touchpoints.

The Enterprise RAG Chatbot indexes and searches information across websites, product documentation, and internal repositories. For external users, Wonderchat provides precise, citation-backed responses to product and service inquiries. For internal teams, the platform enables employees to instantly retrieve finance policies, HR guidance, SOPs, and other operational knowledge from systems like SharePoint and Google Drive.

“Wonderchat has made it easier than ever to find the information I need without getting lost in the complexities. It also brings convenience and clarity to my searches,” said Josh Levitsky, Global Head of Professional Services at Filewave.

Enterprise-Grade Accuracy and Reliability

Wonderchat’s accuracy engine eliminates hallucinations and ensures every answer is grounded in verified knowledge. Each response is backed by:

Retrieval from trusted content sources via semantic search

Cross-verification across multiple documents

Transparent citation links

Confidence scoring

Ongoing refinement through feedback and corrections

This architecture makes Wonderchat the most dependable AI agent for customer service functions where factual correctness and compliance matter.

Contextual Navigation That Drives Action

The AI agent includes contextual product pages, policy links, and relevant documentation inside responses. This transforms conversations into guided workflows that reduce effort for customers and accelerate resolution times.

“Our Wonderchat AI, now resolves 92% of inquiries, leaving only 8% for our human team. The result? Huge savings in manpower and costs, and the remaining support work is far more interesting.” said Hilco de Roo, the founder of Jortt.nl

AI Search Bar Integration

Organizations can deploy Wonderchat as an AI-powered search bar, offering conversational, real-time retrieval as users type. This improves information findability without forcing visitors to navigate complex sites.

RAG Chatbot API for Custom Enterprise Implementations

Wonderchat’s RAG API allows organizations to build fully custom AI search and conversational experiences across websites and mobile applications. Every response remains verifiable, attributed, and aligned with enterprise accuracy standards.

Transforming Internal Knowledge Retrieval

Finance, HR, and compliance teams adopt Wonderchat to turn dense policy documents into an intelligent, source-attributed knowledge base. Employees receive direct responses tied to the original files, reducing internal ticket volume and ensuring auditability.

Implementation takes under five minutes. Organizations using Wonderchat report over 70% reductions in inquiries through traditional support channels.

Security and Compliance Built for Global Enterprise

Wonderchat is fully GDPR and SOC 2 Type II compliant. The platform includes enterprise-grade controls and auditability, making it suitable for heavily regulated industries handling sensitive information.

About Wonderchat

Wonderchat is the all in one platform for building AI agents that deliver accurate, source-verified answers for customer service and enterprise operations. Our AI agents combine intelligent conversational capability with a verifiable knowledge retrieval engine, enabling organizations to operate with speed, precision, and trust.

More information: Wonderchat