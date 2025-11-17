$10.61 Trillion Professional Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Top 10 Players Hold 5.61% of 2023 Market, Led by Deloitte with 1.16% Share

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global professional services market reached a value of nearly $6.07 trillion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $6.07 trillion in 2024 to $7.89 trillion in 2029 at a rate of 5.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2029 and reach $10.61 trillion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth of small and medium enterprises, increase in globalization and outsourcing, rising focus on digitizing business processes and rise of legal and compliance risks. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increasing penetration of DIY tools and privacy and security issues. Going forward, the favorable government support, Expansion of IT services, growth of banking and insurance sectors and rise in workforce upskilling will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the professional services market in the future include shortage of skilled workers, high competition and impact of trade war and tariffs.



North America was the largest region in the professional services market, accounting for 41.48% or $2.51 trillion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the professional services market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.28% and 9.87% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.77% and 6.11% respectively.



The global professional services market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.61% of the total market in 2023. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. was the largest competitor with a 1.16% share of the market, followed by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) with 0.92%, Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) with 0.85%, KPMG International Limited with 0.62%, Accenture plc with 0.58%, International Business Machine corp. with 0.36%, AECOM with 0.31%, WPP plc with 0.29%, Publicis Groupe with 0.28% and McKinsey & Company with 0.23%.



The professional services market is segmented by type into design, research, promotional and consulting services, legal services, accounting services and all other professional, scientific and technical services. The design, research, promotional and consulting services market was the largest segment of the professional services market segmented by type, accounting for 74.25% or $4.5 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the design, research, promotional and consulting services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the professional services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2024-2029.



The professional services market is segmented by service provider into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. The large enterprise market was the largest segment of the professional services market segmented by service provider, accounting for 68.87% or $4.18 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the professional services market segmented by service provider, at a CAGR of 6.07% during 2024-2029.



The professional services market is segmented by mode into online, offline and hybrid. The hybrid market was the largest segment of the professional services market segmented by mode, accounting for 50.20% or $3.04 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hybrid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the professional services market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 6.45% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the professional services markets segmented by type will arise in the design, research, promotional and consulting services segment, which will gain $1.41 trillion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the professional services markets segmented by service provider will arise in the large enterprise segment, which will gain $1.17 trillion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the professional services markets segmented by mode will arise in the hybrid segment, which will gain $1.11 trillion of global annual sales by 2029. The professional services market size will gain the most in the USA at $503.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the professional services market include developing AI-powered professional services, developing innovative solutions, such as cloud-based platforms, to improve operational efficiency, enhance data accessibility, developing technologically advanced solutions such as digital legal platforms and developing new products such as Qualtrics platforms to meet larger customer bases.



Player-adopted strategies in the professional services market include focus on expanding its manufacturing capabilities through innovation and strategic investment. To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the professional services market companies to focus on scaling ai-driven service offerings, focus on cloud-based service innovation for SMEs, focus on digital legal platforms to enhance service delivery, focus on AI-driven experience management platforms, focus on design, research, promotional and consulting services, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding hybrid and global distribution networks, focus on tiered pricing and value justification, focus on thought leadership and targeted digital campaigns, focus on referral networks and client advocacy programs and focus on targeted engagement of decision-makers and influencers.

