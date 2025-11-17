$Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Top 10 Players Hold 30.52% of 2023 Market, Led by FUJIFILM at 9.24% Share

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market reached a value of nearly $1.96 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.74% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $3.09 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.58%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2029 and reach $4.73 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, growing interest in personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and rising prevalence of genetic disorders. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high associated costs and tumorigenicity risks. Going forward, rising number of clinical trials, growth in drug discovery and development, favorable government initiatives and growth in genomic projects will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in the future include were limited reimbursement coverage and lack of awareness on induced pluripotent stem cell.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by derived cell type into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, and other derived cell types. The fibroblasts market was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type, accounting for 33.83% or $663.66 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hepatocytes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type, at a CAGR of 10.78% during 2024-2029.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by application into academic research, drug discovery and toxicity studies, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy. The drug discovery and toxicity studies market was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application, accounting for 41.04% or $805.14 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the regenerative medicine segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 10.88% during 2024-2029.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by end-user into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-user, accounting for 53.43% or $1.04 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 11.49% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market, accounting for 41.77% or $819.41 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.60% and 9.39% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.15% and 8.79% respectively.



The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is fairly concentrated, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 30.52% of the total market in 2023. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc) was the largest competitor with a 9.24% share of the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 6.58%, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. with 3.63%, Lonza Group AG. with 3.06%, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH with 2.79%, Takara Bio Inc. with 1.55%, Astellas Pharma Inc. with 1.07%, Fate Therapeutics Inc. with 1.05, ViaCyte Inc. with 0.82% and Sartorius with 0.73%.



The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type will arise in the fibroblasts segment, which will gain $407.6 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application will arise in the drug discovery and toxicity studies segment, which will gain $450.37 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-user will arise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment, which will gain $543.74 million of global annual sales by 2029. The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market size will gain the most in the USA at $395.5 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market include developing innovative ready-to-use, immune-cloaked iPSC cell lines, strategically investing by focusing on the development of advanced cell culture systems and tools to improve iPSC generation, focus on developing standardized, clinically compliant iPSC line, adopting strategic partnerships approach to develop advanced solutions and developing innovative, off-the-shelf kit models the human blood-brain barrier (BBB).



Player-adopted strategies in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through new partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market companies to focus on scaling allogeneic therapies with immune-cloaked iPSC lines, focus on advancing cell culture systems to improve iPSC efficiency and application, focus on standardized GMP-compliant iPSC lines to streamline development, focus on developing iPSC-derived BBB models to support CNS drug discovery, focus on hepatocytes to maximize growth opportunities, focus on regenerative medicine to drive long-term growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to accelerate iPSC development and commercialization, focus on competitive and value-based pricing to strengthen market position, focus on targeted outreach to key decision-makers in research and therapeutics, focus on strengthening digital channels to accelerate lead conversion and focus on academic and research institutes to capture highest growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global





Major Market Trends

Ready-To-Use iPSC Cell Lines Pave Way For Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapies

Innovative iPSC-Based Cancer Therapy Moves Forward With Significant Investment

Standardized iPSC Lines Enhance Efficiency In Therapeutic Development

Strategic Partnership Targets Commercialization Of Gene-Edited iPSCs

Advancing CNS Drug Development With Human iPSC-Based BBB Models

