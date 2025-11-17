Sonder: Life in Lights Transforms Yaletown Into a Walkable Winter Light Gallery



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, Yaletown will transform into a living canvas of light, art, and story as the Yaletown Business Improvement Association launches Sonder: Life in Lights , an immersive installation running from November 19, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

Inspired by the idea that every passerby carries a life as vivid and complex as your own, Sonder: Life in Lights invites visitors to wander through Yaletown’s historic streets and discover glowing windows that hint at silhouettes, quiet moments, and the stories unfolding just out of view. Light becomes the narrator, gently illuminating heritage brick, boutique storefronts, and intimate corners of the neighbourhood in ways that make even familiar blocks feel enchanting.

Designed in collaboration with Whistler-based creative studio Best Coast , the installation leads visitors through Yaletown’s most picturesque streets. Light projections bring life to the heritage brick and storefronts along Hamilton and Mainland, guiding visitors toward Bill Curtis Square — where snow appears to fall through the glow. From there, onlookers can catch a glimpse inside an unforgettable Yaletown celebration, the kind that makes you feel like you have stepped right into the heart of the neighbourhood’s story.

“We wanted to create something that feels both intimate and expansive. Sonder is really an invitation to make a night of it. Come down to Yaletown, pop into your favourite restaurant, and wander,” says Sarah Vallely, Executive Director of the Yaletown BIA. “Do a little Christmas shopping, treat yourself to a cocktail, then follow the map of projections and turn a corner you don’t usually take. Every projection captures a little moment of Yaletown’s energy and charm, and together they remind us just how special this community really is.”

To find every hidden scene, visitors can scan the QR code for a digital map of projections scattered throughout Yaletown — illuminating everything from street-level facades to penthouse windows high above the skyline. Each stop offers a new perspective on the neighbourhood’s rhythm and light, revealing moments that feel both spontaneous and cinematic. It’s part scavenger hunt, part art walk — and completely Yaletown.

Sonder: Life in Lights is free to explore and welcomes visitors daily from 5:00 p.m. onwards, running from November 19, 2025, to January 11, 2026 throughout the Yaletown Heritage District and waterfront. For more information, visit www.yaletowninfo.com/sonder-yaletown or follow @iyaletown on Instagram for updates.

Media Contact:

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

Sonder Media Images HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/368dc6fe-e0f8-47c0-a2ca-a1edae57c0d9