Foremost Clean Energy Successfully Completes 2,695 m Drill Program at its Murphy Lake South Uranium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its seven-hole, 2,695 metres diamond drill program at the Murphy Lake South Uranium Property (“Murphy”), located in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan (figure 1). This was the first drill program at Murphy since 2017, which was designed to follow up on high-priority targets originally advanced by Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”, TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN). Leveraging Denison’s extensive historic drilling and geophysical data, Foremost incorporated new geological insights derived from a recently acquired exploration 3D velocity model generated through ambient noise tomography (“ANT”) to refine target definition. Drilling successfully tested the targeted graphitic structural corridor and intersected strong hydrothermal alteration, reactivated basement structures, and zones of elevated radioactivity associated with the graphitic fault zones.

Program Highlights:

Strong Structure and Alteration: Drilling intersected broad zones of hydrothermal alteration at the Athabasca unconformity and along graphitic structures—hallmark features of unconformity-style uranium systems in the Athabasca Basin—with the alteration footprint at Murphy extended by ~600 m..

Drilling intersected broad zones of hydrothermal alteration at the Athabasca unconformity and along graphitic structures—hallmark features of unconformity-style uranium systems in the Athabasca Basin—with the alteration footprint at Murphy extended by ~600 m.. Elevated Radioactivity: Multiple zones of elevated radioactivity were recorded within graphitic and faulted basement rocks near the unconformity, confirming the presence of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids.

Multiple zones of elevated radioactivity were recorded within graphitic and faulted basement rocks near the unconformity, confirming the presence of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Prospectivity Model Confirmed: Results validate the exploration model, demonstrating that uranium bearing fluids were concentrated along graphitic corridors and the Athabasca unconformity—similar to patterns observed at nearby discoveries in the eastern Basin.

Results validate the exploration model, demonstrating that uranium bearing fluids were concentrated along graphitic corridors and the Athabasca unconformity—similar to patterns observed at nearby discoveries in the eastern Basin. Shallow Unconformity Depths: The sandstone-basement contact occurs at relatively shallow depths (200–350 metres), enabling cost-effective follow-up drilling.

The sandstone-basement contact occurs at relatively shallow depths (200–350 metres), enabling cost-effective follow-up drilling. Assays Pending: Core samples have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”) for analysis.





“The preliminary results from our Murphy Lake South drill program are highly encouraging,” said Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy. “Murphy shares several geological hallmarks with major discoveries in the Basin, including elevated radioactivity associated with graphitic basement structures, faulting, and hydrothermal alteration, features commonly associated with significant uranium mineralization.

This program followed up on Denison’s historical intersections of anomalous uranium and pathfinder elements, and our drilling has confirmed a robust alteration and structural system indicating the presence of uranium-bearing fluids. These are exactly the kinds of geological ingredients that precede discovery. Foremost and its team are eager to continue advancing opportunities like Murphy and look forward to unlocking the potential of all our projects as we continue developing a pipeline of future uranium discoveries.”





Figure 1. Murphy Lake South Property – Regional Map

2025 Diamond Drill Program Summary

The 2025 drill program was focused on the area surrounding historical hole MP-17-19 (0.03% U₃O₈ over 7.5 metres1) and along strike from MP-15-03 (0.25% U₃O₈ over 6 meters2), MP-16-11 (0.13% U₃O₈ over 12.5 meters3), and MP-16-17 (0.03% U₃O₈ over 22.5 meters4) (Figure 2). These intersections define a 400m mineralized corridor characterized by strong hydrothermal alteration and reactivated graphitic basement structures, features consistent with Athabasca-style uranium systems. Drilling was designed to test along strike and up dip of the historic intersections. Hydrothermal alteration consisting of hematite, clay, and bleaching, with lesser chlorite, was commonly observed both above and below the unconformity. In addition, elevated radioactivity (2-3x background measurements) was encountered in MP25-003 and MP25-007 in graphitic structures below the unconformity and in MP25-006 in the sandstone just above the unconformity. These alteration features and radioactivity anomalies are consistent with those typically associated with uranium-bearing systems elsewhere in the Athabasca Basin. A full description of individual holes can be found below.

Figure 2. Murphy Lake South Property – 2025 Drilling Compilation Map

Drillhole Descriptions

Drilling successfully intersected the targeted graphitic structural corridor at Murphy, confirming a classic setting for unconformity-style uranium mineralization. Each drill hole collar location is summarized in Table 1 and in description below:

Hole MP25-001B intersected a 17.5 m fault zone at a depth of 258.5 m within sandstone, characterized by clay and hematite alteration. The unconformity was encountered at 275.4 m. A second, strongly hematite-altered fault zone was intersected over 4.5 m beginning at 289.6 m. The hole was finished in semi-pelitic gneiss at 338.5 m. Hole MP25-002 intersected a 2.3 m clay-altered fault gouge at 253.3 m. The unconformity was encountered at 270.6 m within a 9.8 m fault zone exhibiting hematite and clay alteration. The hole was finished in granitic gneiss intercalated with minor granite pegmatite at 344.3m. Hole MP25-003 was moderately to strongly bleached from 200.0 m to 240.0 m. From 240.0 m to 300.0 m, strong clay alteration was observed, with moderate clay alteration continuing to 350.0 m. Strong, pervasive hematite alteration occurs over a 2.0 m interval beginning at 258.0 m, just above the unconformity, which was intersected at 267.1 m. A graphitic shear zone was encountered from 273.2 m to 286.0 m, containing elevated radioactivity averaging 208 CPS over 1.0 m beginning at 274.6 m (figure 3). The hole was finished in granitic gneiss at 380.0 m. Hole MP25-004 was moderately bleached from the base of the overburden at 22.8 m to 105.0 m. Pervasive fracturing and clay alteration were observed from 263.0 m to the unconformity at 276.6 m, with a 4.0 m interval of strong hematite alteration immediately above the unconformity. The hole was finished in granitic gneiss at 359.6 m. Hole MP25-005 intersected two clay-altered fault zones in the sandstone, measuring 3.7 m and 3.5 m, beginning at 47.0 m and 57.0 m, respectively. Strong clay alteration wrapping the unconformity begins at 245.0 m and continues through the contact, which occurs at 269.1 m, extending into the basement to 273.0 m. A graphitic pelite unit with weak chlorite and clay alteration was encountered from 272.9 m to 287.7 m. Below this, moderate to strong clay alteration within granitic gneiss persists to 340.0 m. The hole was finished in granitic gneiss 428.1 m. Hole MP25-006 contained several small (<2.0 m) clay-rich fracture zones throughout the sandstone column. Elevated radioactivity averaging 206 CPS over 1.2 m was recorded in the sandstone just above the unconformity, beginning at 251.7 m. The unconformity was intersected at 259.3 m. A graphitic pelite unit was encountered from 268.6 m to 282.0 m. The hole was terminated in granitic gneiss at a final depth of 404.8 m. Hole MP25-007 intersected two clay- and hematite-altered fracture zones within the sandstone. The first, measuring 2.3 m, begins at 248.0 m, and the second, 3.1 m, begins at 252.0 m. The unconformity was encountered at 255.4 m. Moderately clay- and chlorite-altered semi-pelitic gneiss is present below the unconformity to 278.6 m. From 278.6 m to 286.0 m, a graphitic shear zone was intersected. This shear zone is locally brittle-reactivated and contains elevated radioactivity averaging 205 CPS over a 2.0 m interval from 282.0 m to 284.0 m. Patchy clay alteration continues to 360.0 m. The hole was finished in granitic gneiss at 403.8 m.





The elevated radioactivity, alteration and structural features are textbook indicators of uranium-bearing fluid movement. The 2025 drilling successfully followed up on the historic 400m mineralized corridor previously defined by Denison. Results confirm the continuation of the uranium fluid system. Collectively, these results reinforce the interpretation of an active uranium-bearing system at Murphy and validate the property’s strong exploration potential.

Table 1 – 2025 Drill Hole Collar Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation

(m a.s.l.) Azimuth Dip EOH

(m) MP25-001A 6483707 546188 445 178 -75 36.8 MP25-001B 6483708 546188 445 178 -75 338.5 MP25-002 6483703 546090 446 172 -75 344.3 MP25-003 6483731 546289 443 180 -75 380.0 MP25-004 6483748 545909 450 175 -75 359.6 MP25-005 6483731 546289 443 175 -71 428.1 MP25-006 6483681 546637 442 180 -75 404.8 MP25-007 6483552 546728 440 240 -75 403.8 Coordinates are reported in UTM Z13 (NAD83); m a.s.l. = metres above sea level; EOH = end of hole.







Figure 3. MP25-003 Core Photo Highlighting Alteration and Elevated Radioactivity

Next Steps

Core samples from all drill holes have been submitted to SRC for assay analysis, with results expected in the coming weeks. Foremost will integrate these data into a comprehensive geological model ahead of planning the next steps to systematically advance Murphy.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC

All drill core samples from the program, collected as NQ-sized core, were shipped in secure containment to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and multi-element geochemical analysis. Analyses were completed by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:HNO₃:HClO₄) and partial (HNO₃:HCl) digestions, with boron determined by fusion, and U₃O₈ wt% assays performed by ICP-OES using higher-grade uranium standards. Sample intervals were selected based on downhole radiometric equivalent uranium grades and handheld scintillometer (RS-125) readings, and typically consist of continuous half-core splits ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 metres over mineralized intervals. One half of the split core was retained for reference, and the other half submitted to the SRC for analysis.

The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada–accredited analytical laboratory. Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols include the regular insertion of blanks, certified reference materials, and repeat samples into the sample stream by both Foremost and the SRC. All geochemical assay data are subject to verification by qualified personnel prior to release.

The Company notes that reported radioactivity values are total gamma readings (counts per second, cps) measured out of box on 10cm intervals drill core using a RS-125 scintillometer. These readings indicate the presence of radioactive elements such as uranium, thorium, and/or potassium but are not a substitute for laboratory assays. Total gamma data are preliminary and should not be used to estimate uranium grades.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and do not represent true thicknesses, which remain to be determined.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Foremost Clean Energy Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option from Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”) in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

