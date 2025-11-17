Aquaculture Healthcare Market Expected to Hit Nearly USD 3.04 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global aquaculture healthcare market size is valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2025 and is predicted to rise from USD 1.60 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 3.04 billion by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 8.46% from 2025 to 2034. The aquaculture healthcare market is driven by rising fish consumption, disease outbreaks, sustainability concerns, and innovations in diagnostics, vaccines, and water quality.



Aquaculture Healthcare Market Key Insights:

The aquaculture healthcare market reached USD 1,350 million in 2024, supported by rising global seafood demand.

The market is anticipated to surpass USD 3,040 million by 2034, reflecting sustained investment in fish farming systems.

From 2025 to 2034, the industry is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.46%, driven by disease prevention and biosecurity needs.

Asia-Pacific is positioned to record the strongest growth, backed by large-scale aquaculture production and government support.

In 2024, drugs represented the leading product category due to their widespread use in disease control and farm management.

Medicated feed additives are set to grow rapidly as producers adopt preventive and scalable health solutions.

Fish species accounted for the largest share in 2024, reflecting high global consumption and extensive farming operations.

Bacterial infections remained the most dominant infection category, given their frequency and economic impact on farms.

The topical administration route led the market in 2024 due to its effectiveness in treating external infections.

Retail aqua stores held the largest share of distribution, driven by strong local presence and farmer reliance on direct guidance.

What is Aquaculture Healthcare?

Aquaculture healthcare is the product, technology, and practice that excludes the primary products used to sustain the health and well-being of aquatic animals in farming systems, such as vaccines, therapeutics, probiotics, diagnostics, and water quality monitoring equipment. The healthcare aquaculture marketplace is experiencing an impressive growth owing to the pressure of sustainable seafood globally and the rising rates of aquatic diseases resulting in intensive fish farming.

New technologies in diagnostic instruments, real-time water quality measurement, and biotechnology are facilitating the early detection and prevention of diseases, minimizing losses, and enhancing productivity. Also, the increasing concerns related to food safety and environmental sustainability are forcing producers to seek preventive healthcare methods.

Major Government Initiatives for Aquaculture Healthcare:

National Surveillance Programme on Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD) – Phase II - The Government of India has rolled out Phase II of NSPAAD under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aiming to strengthen disease surveillance in fish and shrimp, develop diagnostic capacity for emerging and WOAH-listed pathogens, and build a network of aquatic animal health labs across many states.

Genetic Improvement Programme for Indian White Shrimp (Penaeus indicus) - Launched alongside NSPAAD, this programme seeks to reduce reliance on imported broodstock by improving the genetic strains of Indian white shrimp, enhancing disease resistance, and local adaptation.

“Report Fish Disease” Mobile App - To improve early detection, reporting, and advisory services, the government has developed and deployed an app that allows farmers to report fish diseases, receive scientific advice, and link up with diagnostic networks, minimizing losses due to aquatic animal diseases.

Promotion of Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) under PMMSY - As part of sustainable aquaculture practices, India’s fisheries department is promoting RAS technology through financial support, capacity building, and demonstration centres, with subsidies (higher for women, SC/ST, and small-scale farmers) to adopt more controlled, biosecure culture systems.

Prohibition of Key Medically Important Antimicrobials in Aquaculture - To combat antimicrobial resistance and ensure food safety (especially for exports), the Indian government has moved to ban the use of several antibiotics, antivirals, and antiprotozoals that are medically important in human medicine in the aquaculture sector.



What are the Key Trends of the Aquaculture Healthcare Market?

Shift from Reactive to Preventive Healthcare : There's a growing move away from treating disease outbreaks after they happen, toward preventive measures — especially vaccines, immunostimulants, and better biosecurity practices. This helps reduce reliance on antibiotics, lowers losses, and improves overall fish welfare.



: There's a growing move away from treating disease outbreaks after they happen, toward preventive measures — especially vaccines, immunostimulants, and better biosecurity practices. This helps reduce reliance on antibiotics, lowers losses, and improves overall fish welfare. Advanced Diagnostics and Real-Time Monitoring : Technologies like molecular diagnostics (PCR, etc.), biosensors , I oT sensors , machine learning, and artificial intelligence are being used to detect pathogens early , monitor water quality, detect stress or disease signals, and predict outbreaks. These tools give farmers much more responsive control over the farm environment, enabling interventions before damage becomes severe.



: Technologies like (PCR, etc.), , I , machine learning, and , monitor water quality, detect stress or disease signals, and predict outbreaks. These tools give farmers much more responsive control over the farm environment, enabling interventions before damage becomes severe. Sustainable & Alternative Health Inputs : With concerns about environmental impact, antibiotic resistance, and consumer preferences, there's a rising interest in non-chemical, eco-friendly health inputs: probiotics, herbal extracts , functional feed additives, plant-based and microbial alternatives, etc. Also, sustainable feed sources (insects, algae, alternative proteins) are being explored more heavily.



: With concerns about environmental impact, antibiotic resistance, and consumer preferences, there's a rising interest in non-chemical, eco-friendly health inputs: probiotics, , functional feed additives, plant-based and microbial alternatives, etc. Also, sustainable feed sources (insects, algae, alternative proteins) are being explored more heavily. Digital Aquaculture / Precision Aquaculture : Increasing adoption of digital technologies, internet of things , sensors , AI, automated systems, to get data in real time on environmental parameters, fish behavior, feeding, etc., to allow precision interventions. Precision systems also help optimize feed usage, reduce waste, improve animal welfare, and reduce costs.



: Increasing adoption of digital technologies, , , AI, automated systems, to get data in real time on environmental parameters, fish behavior, feeding, etc., to allow precision interventions. Precision systems also help optimize feed usage, reduce waste, improve animal welfare, and reduce costs. Geographic Expansion & Species-Specific Solutions: The market is growing in emerging aquaculture regions (Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa) where production is rising and disease risks are significant. Also, there’s more focus on developing vaccines, diagnostic tools, and healthcare regimes tailored for specific species (e.g., tilapia, shrimp, carp, etc.) and localized threats.



Aquaculture Healthcare Market Opportunity

Increased Disposable Income

The increasing disposable income of consumers, especially in the emerging economies, offers a tremendous opportunity to the market. With a growing purchasing power, citizens are also opting to invest in healthier and more nutritious food supplies like seafood and fish. This is also influenced by the increase in knowledge about health, wellness, and dietary enhancement that results in a rapid rise in the demand for safe, healthy, and sustainably farmed aquatic products.

Furthermore, the growth of shrimp and fish farms in nations such as China is also providing a conducive background to healthcare solutions that are specific to the intensive aquaculture systems. With the move towards consumer expectations of quality and traceability in seafood, it is anticipated that the market demand for efficient aquaculture healthcare solutions will increase.

Aquaculture Healthcare Market Key Challenges

New and Unconventional Method

Aquaculture healthcare remains a new and unconventional method to most consumers and stakeholders, which makes them resistant to new modern health management solutions. This is made tougher by the fact that there is a general ignorance of fish diseases and the long-term advantages of healthcare products such as vaccines, probiotics, and diagnostics.



Lack of organized education/training programs is another factor that hinders the uptake of advanced solutions. Moreover, a lack of awareness on the part of consumers about safety and quality enhancement brought about by aquaculture healthcare decreases the potential demand of the market.

Aquaculture Healthcare Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.47 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 1.60 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.04 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.46% Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Species, Infection, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Case Study: Modernizing Aquaculture Healthcare to Reduce Mortality, Improve Compliance, and Boost Profitability

Overview

This case study examines how BlueWave Aquatics, a large fish and shrimp farming enterprise in Southeast Asia, transformed its operations by integrating modern aquaculture healthcare practices. The case maps each step of the transformation to the market forces, government programs, and technologies described in the global Aquaculture Healthcare Market analysis.

The purpose:



To help readers understand how preventive healthcare, diagnostics, data-driven monitoring, and regulatory alignment can turn a struggling aquaculture business into a high-performing, sustainable, and profitable operation.

Company Background

BlueWave Aquatics operated a 600-hectare mixed aquaculture system, cultivating vannamei shrimp, Indian white shrimp, tilapia, and carp. Despite large-scale operations, their health system remained traditional:

Disease identification relied on farmer experience.

Antibiotics were used routinely, without laboratory confirmation.

Pond preparation lacked consistency.

Water quality data was manually recorded and often inaccurate.

Mortality patterns were poorly analyzed.

No structured preventive healthcare plan.

The result was growing vulnerability as disease outbreaks intensified, export rules tightened, and buyers demanded traceability.

The Business Problem

In 2022–2023, BlueWave faced mounting crises:

Operational Challenges

Frequent bacterial infections (Vibrio, Aeromonas, Edwardsiella).

Viral outbreaks causing unpredictable mass mortality.

Lack of species-specific healthcare solutions.

Poor water quality due to uncontrolled pond management.

Financial Challenges

11% rejection rate from processors due to antibiotic residues.

from processors due to antibiotic residues. High feed costs and an inflated FCR of 1.9–2.1 .

. Survival rates dropped below 50% .

. Unscheduled crop failures causing losses.

Regulatory & Market Challenges

Government restrictions on medically important antimicrobials.

Buyers demanding antibiotic-free, sustainable, traceable seafood.

New disease-reporting and surveillance expectations.



The leadership recognized that traditional farming methods were no longer viable.

Drivers Behind the Transformation

BlueWave decided to modernize operations due to three catalysts:

1. Policy Push

Strong new government programs supporting diagnostics, surveillance, and biosecure farming.

Incentives for Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS).

Antimicrobial restrictions forcing health modernization.



2. Market Pull

Export buyers shifting to antibiotic-free procurement.

Premium price difference for “sustainable” and “certified” seafood.

Rising global consumption of fish and increased disease-related losses.





3. Internal Need

High mortality and inconsistency jeopardized profitability.

The operation required predictability for financial survival.

The Transformation Strategy

BlueWave implemented a structured, evidence-based aquaculture healthcare program built around four strategic pillars.

A. Preventive Healthcare Over Reactive Treatments

Vaccination Programs

Introduced species-specific vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral diseases. Functional and Medicated Feed Additives Strengthened immunity during stress periods.

Reduced pathogen load inside ponds. Probiotics and Herbal Immunostimulants Replaced antibiotic-heavy protocols.

Reduced water and soil pathogens naturally. Standardized Pond Conditioning Controlled pH, minerals, and soil quality.

Reduced pathogen environments before stocking.

Impact:



Drastically reduced disease outbreaks and minimized antibiotic reliance.

B. Diagnostic Integration and Real-Time Health Monitoring

PCR Diagnostics

Weekly pathogen testing at lab partners. AI and IoT Sensor Network Sensors measured DO, ammonia, pH, nitrates, temperature.

Alerts provided early warnings of stress or contamination. Digital Farm Dashboard Combined water quality, pathogen monitoring, feeding patterns, and growth metrics.

Predictive analytics helped prevent disease events.



Impact:



Shifted from crisis response to early detection and prevention.

Strengthened Biosecurity and Environmental Controls

Controlled entry/exit protocols. Filtered and disinfected pumping systems. Vehicle and personnel disinfection checkpoints. Species-specific nursery units with strict pathogen control. Adoption of RAS for premium species.



Impact:



Stopped cross-contamination between ponds.

D. Alignment with Government Initiatives & Compliance Programs

BlueWave aligned its system with emerging national aquaculture healthcare policies:

Participated in disease surveillance networks inspired by NSPAAD.

inspired by NSPAAD. Adopted the government framework restricting antimicrobial misuse .

. Used advisory systems similar to the “Report Fish Disease” app .

. Leveraged subsidies for biosecure systems like RAS.

Impact:



Compliance improved, unlocking export certifications and broader access to markets.

Outcome After 12 Months

The modernization produced measurable performance improvements across all aspects of the farm.

Operational Improvements

Area Before After Survival Rate 42–55% 78–85% Water Quality Deviations Frequent Rare, predictable Disease Frequency 6–7 outbreaks/cycle 1–2 minor incidents Antibiotic Usage High <2% (regulated only)



Market & Compliance

Zero rejected consignments due to antibiotic residues.

Achieved certification for sustainable and traceable seafood.

Secured premium buyers in Japan, Europe, and the U.S.



Financial Performance

Metric Before After FCR 1.9–2.1 1.4–1.5 Production Cost/Kg High 18% lower Profit Margin 8–10% 22–25% Return on Investment Poor Highest since company founding



The company transitioned from low-margin survival to high-margin sustainability.

Long-Term Strategic Benefits

Stronger Market Position

Recognized as a preferred supplier for antibiotic-free seafood. Environmental Impact Reduction

Less water exchange, fewer chemicals, better waste management. Predictable Operations

Critical for securing investors and insurance partners. Data-Driven Expansion

Enabled scaling into new species and regions with confidence.

Key Takeaways for the Aquaculture Healthcare Sector

This case reflects broader aquaculture healthcare market trends:

Preventive healthcare (vaccines, probiotics) is replacing reactive antibiotic use.

Diagnostics, sensors, and AI are becoming central to disease prevention.

Governments are enforcing strict antimicrobial rules.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead growth due to scale and investments.

Sustainability and traceability are now commercial advantages.



Core Insight:



Modern aquaculture healthcare is not an additional expense—it is the foundation of profitable, compliant, and sustainable aquaculture.

Aquaculture Healthcare Market Regional Insights

North America Aquaculture Healthcare Market

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to its well-developed infrastructure, strict regulatory framework, and increased consumer demand for sustainably farmed seafood. The area enjoys powerful government assistance, and the investments into contemporary aquaculture activities, such as disease prevention, biosecurity, and traceability. The health of aquatic animals has received priority in the U.S. and Canada due to the necessity of investing in research, reinventing health management systems, and creating strict health and safety laws. Environmental sustainability and traceability of seafood products have boosted the initiation of health-oriented practices in aquaculture.

The U.S. is a major player in the regional market, accounting for the majority share due to its large-scale aquaculture operations, advanced infrastructure, and strong regulatory framework. The country’s strict biosecurity standards and consumer demand for safe, sustainable, and antibiotic-free seafood have driven the adoption of advanced healthcare solutions such as vaccines, diagnostics, and water quality management systems. Additionally, significant investment in R&D, innovation from private companies, and supportive government policies have further strengthened the U.S.’s leadership in aquaculture healthcare compared to other regional players like Canada and Mexico.

Asia Pacific Aquaculture Healthcare Market

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, which is driven by the leading position of the region in the world aquaculture production and governmental encouragement of sustainable development. The major contributors include China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand due to their climatic conditions that are mostly favorable, water resources, as well as their vast coastal and inland aquaculture infrastructure.

To enhance the health of aquatic animals and reduce mortality, governments across the Asia Pacific are putting funds into training programs, biosecurity measures, and sustainable farming programs. The area is also adjusting to stronger export pressures and concentration on high-value species, which also facilitates the need to adopt high-level healthcare interventions.

Country-Level Investments & Funding for Aquaculture Healthcare Industry:

United States - The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) awarded $22.2 million in Farm Bill funding to support prevention, early detection, and response to aquatic animal disease threats across the country. Additionally, NOAA Sea Grant programs committed $8.8 million in 2024 toward research, extension, and capacity building that includes aquaculture health and knowledge sharing.



The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) awarded $22.2 million in Farm Bill funding to support prevention, early detection, and response to aquatic animal disease threats across the country. Additionally, NOAA Sea Grant programs committed $8.8 million in 2024 toward research, extension, and capacity building that includes aquaculture health and knowledge sharing. Canada - Canada’s Ocean Supercluster committed approximately $5.9 million to the "Enhanced Aquaculture Technology for Marine Health Project," which includes advanced sensors and AI systems for real-time fish welfare monitoring.



Canada’s Ocean Supercluster committed approximately $5.9 million to the "Enhanced Aquaculture Technology for Marine Health Project," which includes advanced sensors and AI systems for real-time fish welfare monitoring. Norway - The Research Council of Norway funded NOK 4.2 million to support the development of vaccines against Tenacibaculum bacteria in salmon farming, a key effort in boosting disease prevention and aquaculture healthcare.



The Research Council of Norway funded NOK 4.2 million to support the development of vaccines against Tenacibaculum bacteria in salmon farming, a key effort in boosting disease prevention and aquaculture healthcare. International (Norwegian-funded in Africa) - Norway, through its international development agency, committed NOK 45 million (around $5 million) to a project supporting aquaculture in Kenya, Mozambique, and Tanzania. The investment targets improved inputs, disease resilience, and farmer training to enhance aquatic animal health.



Norway, through its international development agency, committed NOK 45 million (around $5 million) to a project supporting aquaculture in Kenya, Mozambique, and Tanzania. The investment targets improved inputs, disease resilience, and farmer training to enhance aquatic animal health. Zoetis & NMBU Initiative in Sub-Saharan Africa - Zoetis and the Norwegian University of Life Sciences launched a strategic partnership to enhance disease surveillance in tilapia farms across Sub-Saharan Africa. Backed by funding from Zoetis and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, this initiative focuses on health monitoring and sustainable aquaculture practices.



Aquaculture Healthcare Market Segmentation Insights:

Product Insights

Why did the Drugs Segment Dominate the Aquaculture Healthcare Market?

The drugs segment dominated the market in 2024. Drugs are important in ensuring the health and productivity of aquatic animals in treating diseases, improving growth, and improving feed efficiency. They find extensive application in pond preparation, soil and water management, control of reproduction, and value-added processing. These treatments are used to lower mortality and enhance the health and overall production of aquatic life, so drugs are a vital part of contemporary aquaculture practices. Their popularity in a number of aquaculture activities, particularly fish farming, has cemented their market share.

The medicated feed additives segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. They are mostly employed to manage disease outbreaks to control infections by either killing harmful bacteria or destroying their reproduction. Besides antibiotics, these feeds can be supplemented with free amino acids, nucleotides, and natural stimulants such as squid, shrimp, mussels, and polychaetes to make them palatable and to stimulate feeding. Many species, such as salmon and shrimp, have carotenoid pigments added to enhance their color. They offer an ever-growing alternative to intensive aquaculture activities because of their ready-to-use formulation, specific action, and effectiveness in combating the disease in large quantities.

Species Insights

Which Species Segment Leads the Aquaculture Healthcare Market?

The fish segment led the market in 2024, motivated by the worldwide need for fish protein and the increased intake of fish as a nutritious diet. As fish farming expands into many water bodies (ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, and marine), the healthcare solutions have become important to ensure fish health, prevent disease outbreaks, and improve growth rates. Ponds and rivers are freshwater habitats with a very high variety of fish species, whereas marine environments require species adjusted to salinity. To address this diversity of farming environment and fish species, there is a wide range of specific healthcare responses, such as vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and feed additives.

Infection Insights

How does the Bacterial Infection Segment Dominate the Aquaculture Healthcare Market?

The bacterial infection segment dominated the market in 2024, because of the prevalence of and economic cost of bacterial diseases in fish farming. Common infections in aquaculture operations in all areas around the world, especially in freshwater and tropical regions, include Aeromonas septicemia, Edwardsiella, Columnaris, and Streptococcosis. Among bacterial pathogens, Aeromonas spp. is probably one of the most frequent, which has been known to cause hemorrhagic septicemia resulting in a high mortality rate coupled with substantial financial losses. This segment has been cemented in the market through increased use of antibiotics, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to detect and treat bacterial pathogens.

The viral infection segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, motivated by the growing occurrence and intensity of viral diseases in freshwater and marine aquaculture. They are very contagious infections, difficult to treat, and are capable of attacking a very wide range of fish species all over the world. Increased awareness of the catastrophic impact of viral outbreaks, the development of better diagnostic tools, and the shift towards fish biosecurity are driving investment in virus-specific healthcare interventions. This part is experiencing a rapid development as preventive measures are put in place, such as vaccines and better sanitation.

Route of Administration Insights

Why did the Topical Route Segment Lead the Aquaculture Healthcare Market?

The topical route segment led the market in 2024, as it is effective in external infections such as ulcers, fin rot, parasitism, and skin lesions. The method allows the introduction of antibiotics, antiseptics, and antifungal drugs to the injured area directly and promotes faster healing and reduced exposure to systemic medications and adverse effects. Topical treatments are also linked with reduced freight and handling costs, thus economical. The topical route has become one of the preferred routes of external aquatic infections because of its speed and ease of application.

The oral segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, because it is effective in mass medication and can be easily incorporated into the regular feeding regimen. Oral delivery enables drugs, including antibiotics, probiotics, or vitamins, to be added directly into feed so that the dosage is consistent, and labor and handling expenses are greatly reduced. With producers trying to reduce stress among aquatic species and trying to keep production levels stable, oral administration is becoming a viable and scalable solution.

Distribution Channel Insights

How does the Retail Aqua Stores Segment Dominate the Aquaculture Healthcare Market?

The retail aqua stores segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Local employees, being trusted, provide product advice that suits individual farmers' needs and create a solid relationship and customer loyalty. Local aqua stores also fill the information gap in areas with weak digital infrastructure and are therefore important in sustaining small and medium-sized aquaculture businesses. Their capability of integrating product offerings with local competence has consolidated their position as the channel of first-line distribution.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the foreseeable period of 2025-2034, with the growing digital nature of aquaculture processes. As the internet permeates rural and coastal farming regions, the trend is to access digital platforms where farmers do product comparisons, consult the experts, and make bulk purchases. Logistics and doorstep delivery also help farmers with the online marketplace and lessen transportation time and costs. With the increasing digital literacy and rising connectivity through mobile devices across the world, online stores will become a major and more favored distribution channel of aquaculture healthcare solutions.

Top Companies in the Aquaculture Healthcare Market

Xylem Inc. – Xylem provides innovative water management solutions that support aquaculture systems by ensuring clean, oxygenated, and sustainable aquatic environments.



– Xylem provides innovative water management solutions that support aquaculture systems by ensuring clean, oxygenated, and sustainable aquatic environments. Archer Daniels Midland Company – ADM offers high-quality, sustainable feed ingredients and nutritional solutions tailored to improve the health and growth of farmed aquatic species.



– ADM offers high-quality, sustainable feed ingredients and nutritional solutions tailored to improve the health and growth of farmed aquatic species. Elanco – Elanco delivers a range of vaccines, therapeutics, and water treatment products to prevent and treat diseases in farmed fish populations.



– Elanco delivers a range of vaccines, therapeutics, and water treatment products to prevent and treat diseases in farmed fish populations. Bayer Animal Health – Bayer, through its aquatic health division (before integration into Elanco), developed medicines and diagnostics aimed at enhancing disease resistance and fish welfare.



– Bayer, through its aquatic health division (before integration into Elanco), developed medicines and diagnostics aimed at enhancing disease resistance and fish welfare. Merck & Co. Inc. – Through its animal health division, Merck provides vaccines and pharmaceutical solutions for effective disease prevention and management in aquaculture.



– Through its animal health division, Merck provides vaccines and pharmaceutical solutions for effective disease prevention and management in aquaculture. Virbac S.A. – Virbac offers a comprehensive portfolio of veterinary products, including vaccines and treatments specifically designed for the aquaculture industry.



– Virbac offers a comprehensive portfolio of veterinary products, including vaccines and treatments specifically designed for the aquaculture industry. Alltech – Alltech delivers aquafeed additives, probiotics, and nutritional technologies aimed at improving fish health, immunity, and performance.



– Alltech delivers aquafeed additives, probiotics, and nutritional technologies aimed at improving fish health, immunity, and performance. Zoetis (Pfizer, Inc.) – Zoetis develops a wide range of aquatic vaccines, diagnostics, and anti-infectives to help aquaculture producers ensure healthy and productive fish stocks.



– Zoetis develops a wide range of aquatic vaccines, diagnostics, and anti-infectives to help aquaculture producers ensure healthy and productive fish stocks. Benchmark Holdings Plc. – Benchmark specializes in genetics, nutrition, and health products, including vaccines and lice treatments, to promote sustainable aquaculture.



– Benchmark specializes in genetics, nutrition, and health products, including vaccines and lice treatments, to promote sustainable aquaculture. Pentair plc. – Pentair supports aquaculture healthcare by providing advanced water filtration, recirculation systems, and environmental monitoring technologies.



– Pentair supports aquaculture healthcare by providing advanced water filtration, recirculation systems, and environmental monitoring technologies. AKVA Group – AKVA Group supplies integrated aquaculture solutions, including environmental control and fish health monitoring systems to optimize aquatic animal welfare.



Recent Developments

In June 2025, Mexico declared the Center for Applied Aquaculture Innovation, which would focus on supporting research and development in aquaculture around the world. The center, when completely developed, will have state-of-the-art laboratories, hatcheries, and technology centers, as well as open oceans project centers to ensure sustainable aquaculture operations. Source: https://www.aquafeed.com





In August 2024, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd (Fischer MV) joined hands with Bio Angle Vacs Sdn Bhd (BAV) to launch superior vaccines to livestock and aquaculture in India. This strategic partnership will help improve animal health and food security; as a result, death rates will be reduced. Source: https://biovoicenews.com





In May 2023, the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC) announced its intention to offer tailored insurance products in the livestock, aquaculture, and sericulture sectors. The decision, which was passed by the IRDAI, will see AIC venture into critical sectors in the agricultural industry to aid risk management and resilience of the sector. Source: https://bfsi.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Vaccines

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Parasiticides

Anti-Viral Drugs

Medicated Feed Additives

Others



By Species

Fishes Freshwater Tilapia Carp Others Marine Species Seabass Seabream Turbot Others Diadromous Species Salmon Trout Others

Crustaceans Prawns Shrimps Others

Others

By Infection

Bacterial Infection

Viral Infection

Parasitic Infection

Fungal Infection

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

Immersion

Spray



By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail /Aqua Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

