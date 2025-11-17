Xeriant Proceeds Toward NEXBOARD™ Certification After Successful Internal Testing of Last Production Run

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, today provided an update on the certification of NEXBOARD, its revolutionary eco-friendly nanocomposite construction panel following the limited September production run that was witnessed by a leading testing agency at one of Xeriant’s contract manufacturers. The agency documented the manufacturing process, component materials, quality control procedures and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices. Internal fire tests by Xeriant using samples from that production batch demonstrated the panel’s exceptional fire resistance and thermal stability. A video of one of the fire tests is now publicly available, please click here.

The accredited certification agency will conduct a final onsite review of Xeriant’s proprietary finishing process, which will be followed by two fire tests, the NFPA 286 and ASTM E84, scheduled to begin within weeks afterward at one of their laboratories. In addition to the fire tests, the agency will be conducting a series of rigorous tests to validate NEXBOARD’s superior water, mold and impact resistance, as well as its structural properties, critical for replacing drywall, plywood, OSB, MgO board and other construction materials.

“This internal 2500-degree fire test on the sample NEXBOARD panel from the latest production run surpassed our performance requirements and far exceeded certification standards,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “With certification testing now fully resourced and underway, we are on track to deliver a game-changing green building solution, a high-performance wall panel made from recycled materials that exceeds the most stringent fire safety demands.”

NEXBOARD aligns with the $1.8 trillion green construction market by 2030, offering a lightweight, recyclable alternative that enhances structural resilience while reducing embodied carbon and repurposing waste materials. Samples continue to generate strong interest from major builders and suppliers worldwide.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

