Maris-Tech Introduces Garnet: A Compact, Low-Power Video and AI Payload for Miniature Drones

New integrated system combines thermal and day imaging with onboard AI, adaptive communication and radio frequency datalink

Rehovot, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”)- based edge computing technology, today announced the launch of Garnet, a compact, lightweight, and low-power integrated video and AI payload for miniature drones.

Powered by Maris-Tech’s advanced Jupiter Drones technology, Garnet delivers advanced imaging and autonomous payload capabilities for defense-grade unmanned aerial systems. A leading defense industry customer has already ordered samples of Garnet.

Garnet integrates a thermal camera, day camera and radio frequency datalink into a single, ready-to-deploy payload. It supports full mission functionality, including low-latency video streaming, onboard recording, AI models, connectivity to drone autopilot systems, and adaptive communication for dynamic mission conditions.

Designed for unmanned platforms, Garnet delivers reliable, high-performance Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and real-time edge processing in size, weight and power-constrained environments. The system’s unified payload approach enables drone manufacturers and integrators to shorten development cycles, improve mission reliability and leverage AI-enhanced situational awareness at the tactical edge.

“We believe that the launch of Garnet is another step in Maris-Tech’s transition towards providing turnkey solutions, this time for the drone market,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “Garnet provides a complete solution for the rapidly growing miniature drone market and allows customers to integrate their own proprietary applications.”

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, HLS, and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

