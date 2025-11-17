Discovery Announces Management Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced a number of management appointments, including Raymond Yip as Chief Information Officer, Kara Byrnes as Vice President, Exploration and Geology – Porcupine, Gerry Stinson as Vice President, Environment, Porcupine Operations and Amanda Kasner as Vice President, Business Optimization.

Tony Makuch, Discovery’s CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Ray, Kara and Amanda to Discovery and to congratulate Gerry on his promotion. Each of them has extensive experience and expertise in areas that are critical to our business. We benefit from having numerous attractive opportunities to achieve growth and value creation at Porcupine, and in Mexico, and having highly skilled professionals in disciplines such as information technology, exploration and technical services, environmental management and business optimization is a key part of establishing a team that is built for success. We are very confident Ray, Kara, Gerry and Amanda will make valuable contributions to Discovery as we advance our investment and growth plans.”

Raymond Yip brings to Discovery over 20 years of international experience across the Information Technology (“IT”) field, leading IT infrastructure, network and communications, cybersecurity, data and enterprise applications. Most recently, Mr. Yip served as Vice President, Digital Transformation for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”), where he was responsible for operational technology, and led initiatives for artificial intelligence and data insights towards operational excellence. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle, Mr. Yip was Vice President, Business Intelligence for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold”) overseeing the company’s IT function.

Kara Byrnes is a P.Geo., with over 17 years of experience in geology, technical services and mineral exploration, largely focused on the Timmins camp. Ms. Byrnes joins Discovery from Agnico Eagle, where she served as Exploration Manager, focusing on both in-mine and regional exploration at the Detour Lake and Macassa mines, as well as a number of non-operating sites. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle, she worked at Kirkland Lake Gold as Exploration Manager and, previous to that assignment, held several roles with Tahoe Resource Inc. and Lake Shore Gold Corp., working as part of the geology and technical services teams.

Gerry Stinson has over 30 years of experience focused on environment management, external relations, mineral processing and business improvement in the gold and base metals industries. Mr. Stinson has worked for the Porcupine Operation for a combined 21 years and over the last 12 years has served as the Processing Manager, Business Improvement Manager and Manager of Sustainability and External Relations. Previous experience included working in processing and environmental management, mine permitting and systems auditing in the base metals sector, working in Ontario and Manitoba.

Amanda Kasner is a CPA and CA with more than 16 years of progressive experience in accounting, financial leadership, and strategic planning within the global mining industry. Ms. Kasner most recently served as Corporate Director, Business Strategy and Development at Agnico Eagle, where she worked with executive leadership and operational teams to align business priorities, evaluate growth opportunities, and support the integration of new assets. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle, Ms. Kasner held several senior finance positions at Kirkland Lake Gold, including Director of Finance (Australia), Controller (Canadian Operations), and Corporate Controller.

Discovery also announced today that Andreas L’Abbé, Senior Vice President, Finance, has left the Company. The Board of Directors and management of Discovery thank Mr. L’Abbé for his contribution to the Company’s progress in recent years.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng

President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

SVP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com

Website: www.discoverysilver.com