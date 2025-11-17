TSplus Enters Major Partnership with RP tech India to Lead the Remote Access India Market





NEW DELHI, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RP tech India (Rashi Peripherals Limited), one of India’s largest and fastest-growing value-added distributors. This collaboration marks an important milestone in TSplus’ expansion across the Indian market, reinforcing its mission to deliver accessible, reliable, and affordable technology to businesses worldwide.

Transforming Remote Access in India

As a leading India tech company, RP tech India brings over three decades of industry excellence and a nationwide presence with 52+ branches and 52+ service centers. Representing more than 40 global brands in IT, Telecom, and Lifestyle products, the company has built a strong reputation for operational excellence, customer-first service, and unmatched channel reach. Its network of over 9,000 partners positions RP tech as a trusted and influential distributor in India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Through this partnership, TSplus and RP tech India will work together to deliver secure, scalable, and cost-efficient remote access solutions to Indian organizations of all sizes. By combining TSplus’ global expertise in remote desktop and application delivery with RP tech’s powerful distribution ecosystem, the collaboration aims to help businesses:

Simplify IT infrastructures

Enhance workforce productivity

Strengthen business continuity and resilience





Supporting India Remote Access Increased Needs

Rohit Bhat, Regional Director for TSplus in India, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets, and businesses here increasingly require secure and scalable access solutions that match their pace of digital transformation. Partnering with RP tech India allows us to deliver these capabilities with unmatched reach and reliability. Together, we are setting a new standard for remote access enablement in the region.”

This new alliance also deepens TSplus’ commitment to supporting local businesses as they accelerate digital adoption and embrace hybrid and remote work environments. It represents a forward-looking step in expanding TSplus’ footprint in India by collaborating with one of the country’s most respected distribution leaders.

TSplus extends its sincere appreciation to Keshav Choudhary, Mahesh Soni, Rinkesh A., and Arun Rai for their instrumental contributions to making this partnership a reality.

For more information about RP tech India, visit https://rptechindia.com

To learn more about joining TSplus’ global partner network, check https://tsplus.net/partner-program/

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company specializing in secure remote access, application delivery, cybersecurity, and IT management solutions. Serving over 500,000 customers worldwide, TSplus provides innovative, cost-effective technologies designed to empower businesses of all sizes to operate efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

