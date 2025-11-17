$52.73 Bn Cash Logistics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2025-2034: Digital Platforms, Strategic Partnerships, Multi-Bank ATMs, Virtual Accounts, and Advanced Cash Handling Systems

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash Logistics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the cash logistics market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global cash logistics market reached a value of nearly $21.9 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.72% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $21.9 billion in 2024 to $34.31 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.97% from 2029 and reach $52.73 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in cash circulation and transactions, rise in deployment of ATMs, rising cybersecurity concerns and expansion of retail sectors. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies and growth in the adoption of digital payments. Going forward, the increasing outsourcing by banks and businesses, expansion of banking sector, growing number of small businesses and favorable government initiatives will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the cash logistics market in the future include currency demonetization policies and limited profit margins.



The cash logistics market is segmented by service into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. The cash-in-transit market was the largest segment of the cash logistics market segmented by service, accounting for 44.72% or $9.79 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cash management segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cash logistics market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 9.99% during 2024-2029.



The cash logistics market is segmented by mode of transit into roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. The roadways market was the largest segment of the cash logistics market segmented by mode of transit, accounting for 71.88% or $15.74 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the roadways segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cash logistics market segmented by mode of transit, at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2024-2029.



The cash logistics market is segmented by end user into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, hospitality, and other end users. The financial institutions market was the largest segment of the cash logistics market segmented by end user, accounting for 41.34% or $9.05 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the financial institutions segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cash logistics market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 9.64% during 2024-2029.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cash logistics market, accounting for 36.58% or $8.01 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cash logistics market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.11% and 9.01% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.36% and 8.33% respectively.



The global cash logistics market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.66% of the total market in 2023. The Brink's Company was the largest competitor with a 1.56% share of the market, followed by Loomis Corporate with 1.32%, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad S.A with 1.23%, GardaWorld Corporation with 1.21%, Allied Universal Security Services LLC with 1.13%, CMS Info Systems Ltd. with 0.91%, Security and Intelligence Services Ltd. with 0.86%, Linfox Armaguard Pty Ltd. with 0.73%, Writer Corporation with 0.47% and Absa Group with 0.23%.



The top opportunities in the cash logistics market segmented by service will arise in the cash-in-transit segment, which will gain $5.35 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the cash logistics market segmented by mode of transit will arise in the roadways segment, which will gain $9.03 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the cash logistics market segmented by end user will arise in the financial institutions segment, which will gain $5.28 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The cash logistics market size will gain the most in China at $3.4 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the cash logistics market include focus on digital platforms revolutionizing cash logistics management, focus on strategic partnerships propel cash logistics innovation, focus on advancing cash access through multi-bank ATM deployments, focus on enhancing cash logistics with virtual account structures and focus on advanced cash handling systems improve security and access.



Player-adopted strategies in the cash logistics market include focus on new service launches through the strategic partnerships and focus on expanding business operations through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the cash logistics market companies to focus on digital platform integration to enhance cash management efficiency, focus on innovative ATM solutions to sustain cash access and financial inclusion, focus on virtual account solutions to enhance cash flow control and process efficiency, focus on scalable smart technologies to improve flexibility and operational efficiency, focus on the fastest growing cash management segment to drive strategic growth, focus on roadways to maximize growth and operational reach, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to drive innovation and market expansion, focus on tiered, value-based pricing to strengthen revenue and market position, focus on targeted promotion to strengthen market penetration, focus on client education to build trust and support service uptake and focus on financial institutions to capture high-value, high-growth demand.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $52.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Major Market Trends

Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Cash Logistics Management

Strategic Partnerships Propel Cash Logistics Innovation

Advancing Cash Access Through Multi-Bank ATM Deployments

Enhancing Cash Logistics With Virtual Account Structures

Advanced Cash Handling Systems Improve Security And Access

Markets Covered:

Service: Cash Management; Cash-In-Transit; ATM Services

Mode Of Transit: Roadways; Railways; Airways; Waterways

End User: Financial Institutions; Retailers; Government Agencies; Hospitality; Other End Users

Global Cash Logistics Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

Global: PESTEL Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Legal

Analysis End Users of B2B Market

Financial Institutions

Retailers

Government Agencies

Hospitality

Other End Users

Global Cash Logistics Market Growth Rate Analysis

Historic Market Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Million)

Market Drivers 2019 - 2024

Market Restraints 2019 - 2024

Forecast Market Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)

Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

Quantitative Growth Contributors

Drivers

Restraints

Global Cash Logistics Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Companies Featured

The Brink's Company

Loomis Corporate

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad S.A.

GardaWorld Corporation

Allied Universal Security Services LLC

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.

Linfox Armaguard Pty Ltd.

Writer Corporation

Absa Group

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd.

ScotPac

Hitachi Payment Services

Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.

Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

China Security & Protection Group (CSPG)

G4S

Guangdong Tianbao Security Group

Radiant Cash Management Services

SIS Prosegur

ALSOK

SECOM Co., Ltd.

FloatApp

Akoni

Cash Logistics Security AG

Brink

NoteMachine

GLORY

Waves Enterprise

BCS World of Investments

UBS

Sberbank

ATON

Kyriba Corp

AXIOM Cash Logistics

Viking Cash Logistics

Global Security Logistic Co.

Cosan Group

Massar International

Bank of Canada

Bison State Bank

National Secure Transport (NST)

Valley Bank

C3 Industries

Titan Armored Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

MPS Security

Cash Connect

Bank of America

Green Cash Logistics

Euronet Worldwide

Diebold Nixdorf

Giesecke+Devrient

Sanid

APSG

Eraf Group

Transguard Group

Uni24.co.za

CITASA

SBV Services

Umnotho Cash Management

