Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies 2025-2034: $893.77 Bn Market Shaped by Strategic Partnerships, AI-Driven Performance Tech, Digital Fan Engagement, and Mobile Ticketing Innovations

This report describes and explains the sports market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global sports market reached a value of nearly $515.47 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.08% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $515.47 billion in 2024 to $680.79 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.72%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2029 and reach $893.77 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the growing fitness industry, rise in sports tourism, favorable government initiatives, increasing awareness of health and wellness and increased number of sporting events. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increase in regulations on sports and negative publicity and scandals.



Going forward, the development of new stadiums and sporting grounds, high spending on sponsorships, increase in use of internet-based devices in sports industry and emergence of multiple sports channels will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the sports market in the future include shortage of sports officials and competition from home entertainment.



The sports market is segmented by type into spectator sports and participatory sports. The participatory sports market was the largest segment of the sports market segmented by type, accounting for 63.05% or $324.98 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the spectator sports segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sports market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.85% during 2024-2029.



The sports market is segmented by revenue source into media rights, merchandising, tickets and sponsorship. The media rights market was the largest segment of the sports market segmented by revenue source, accounting for 29.96% or $154.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the media rights segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sports market segmented by revenue source, at a CAGR of 6.49% during 2024-2029.



The sports market is segmented by ownership into chained and standalone. The standalone market was the largest segment of the sports market segmented by ownership, accounting for 55.07% or $283.86 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the standalone segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sports market segmented by ownership, at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the sports market, accounting for 33.58% or $173.08 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the sports market will be South America and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.40% and 13.30% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.74% and 7.31% respectively.



The global sports market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.83% of the total market in 2023. Liberty Media Corporation was the largest competitor with a 0.66% share of the market, followed by Life Time Group Hldgs with 0.44%, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp with 0.33%, Maruhan with 0.26%, Real Madrid C.F. with 0.23%, Dallas Cowboys with 0.22%, Manchester City FC with 0.20%, Futbol Club Barcelona with 0.17%, Golden State Warriors with 0.16% and Los Angeles Rams with 0.16%.



The top opportunities in the sports markets segmented by type will arise in the participatory sports segment, which will gain $90.45 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the sports markets segmented by revenue source will arise in the media rights segment, which will gain $57.04 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the sports markets segmented by ownership will arise in the standalone segment, which will gain $101.48 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The sports market size will gain the most in China at $40.43 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the sports market include strategic partnerships, developing next-generation performance trackers, developing cutting-edge AI-powered assistants, strategic investments to expand their presence, leveraging digital analytics to tailor fan engagement, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to solidify their market position and mobile ticketing facilities to provide hassle-free ticket purchase experience. Player-adopted strategies in the sports market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the sports market companies to focus on strategic partnerships to drive product innovation and market expansion, focus on AI-powered performance tracking to improve athlete outcomes and expand market reach, focus on AI-powered assistants to streamline operations and increase user engagement, focus on strategic investments to accelerate growth and diversify revenue, focus on digital analytics to personalize fan engagement and improve targeting, focus on advanced technologies to enhance fan experience and operational efficiency, focus on mobile ticketing to streamline access and expand audience reach, focus on spectator sports to capture high-growth opportunities, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on enhancing offerings for end-users and focus on e-commerce users.

