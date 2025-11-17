Carbon Dioxide Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Air Liquide, Linde, and Air Products Hold 81.89% of 2023 Market as Gaseous CO₂ Segment Poised for $5.03 Billion Growth by 2029

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon dioxide market realized a value of nearly $13.12 billion in 2024, with a steady growth trajectory expected to continue, reaching $21.11 billion by 2029. Historical growth was driven by the need to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, heightened demand in food and beverage sectors, and expansion in healthcare and refrigeration industries. Future growth markers include enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects and expanded applications in metal fabrication and chemical industries. Challenges include competition from alternative gases and insufficient CO? infrastructure.





The carbon dioxide market is undergoing a dynamic transformation, segmented by type into liquid, solid, and gaseous carbon dioxide. In 2024, the gaseous segment dominated, constituting 64.22% or $8.43 billion of the market. Looking ahead, the solid carbon dioxide segment is projected to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 10.19% between 2024 and 2029.

By grade, industrial carbon dioxide was the leading segment in 2024, accounting for 55.89% or $7.33 billion. The medical grade segment, however, is expected to show the rapidest growth, with a CAGR of 10.70% during the same period. Applications such as food, beverages, oil and gas, and medical sectors are pivotal, with the beverages market leading at 25.90% or $3.4 billion in 2024. Firefighting emerges as the fastest-growing application, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% from 2024 to 2029.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific spearheaded the carbon dioxide market control, with a 45.94% share, while future growth is anticipated to be strongest in Africa and South America, with significant CAGR figures of 17.17% and 13.55%, respectively. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific will also experience robust market growth.

In terms of industry dynamics, the market is dominated by key players such as Air Liquide S.A., Linde PLC, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., who together held 81.89% of the market in 2023. The landscape is primed with opportunities for growth in the gaseous carbon dioxide segment, with predictions of an additional $5.03 billion in global annual sales by 2029. The industrial grade and beverages segments also promise considerable gains.

Strategic focus is recommended on digital transformation in carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) operations, innovative carbon capture technologies, and strategic partnerships. Emerging markets present untapped opportunities, with China poised to witness substantial market expansion. Businesses are advised to prioritize digital platforms and pricing strategies to capitalize on market potentials effectively.

The carbon dioxide market is poised for significant advancement, driven by strategic innovations and the simplicity of adopting industry-specific solutions to navigate current and future demands.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $33.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



