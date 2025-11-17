$68.8 Bn Sanitary Ware Market Opportunities and Strategies 2025-2034: Growth in Smart, Sustainable, and Water-efficient Products, Expanding Wholesale and Residential Segments

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitary Ware Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the sanitary ware market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global sanitary ware market reached a value of nearly $40.95 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $40.95 billion in 2024 to $52.91 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.26%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2029 and reach $68.8 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing renovation and remodeling activities, growth in residential and commercial construction, favorable government initiatives and rise in smart city development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rising prices of raw materials and environmental regulations related to kiln emissions.



Going forward, the rising awareness of hygiene and sanitation, growing demand for sustainable and water-efficient products, growth in hospitality sector and increased focus on public infrastructure modernization will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the sanitary ware market in the future include fragility and breakage during handling and transportation, stringent government regulations and impact of trade war and tariff.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sanitary ware market, accounting for 39.80% or $16.29 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the sanitary ware market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.62% and 5.33% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.19% and 5.04% respectively.



The global sanitary ware markets is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 27.14% of the total market in 2023. The Kohler Co. was the largest competitor with 5.84% share of the market, followed by Toto Ltd. with 4.59%, Geberit AG with 4.10%, LIXIL Group Corporation with 3.85%, Roca Sanitario, S.A. with 3.49%, RAK Ceramics PJSC with 2.43%, Villeroy & Boch AG with 0.82%, Duravit AG with 0.74%, Corona with 0.70% and Hansgrohe Group with 0.59%.



The sanitary ware market is segmented by type into toilets, washbasins, urinals, cisterns and other products. The toilets market was the largest segment of the sanitary ware market segmented by type, accounting for 36.27% or $14.85 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the other products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sanitary ware market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.10% during 2024-2029.



The sanitary ware market is segmented by materials into ceramic, pressed metal, acrylic plastics and perspex and other materials. The ceramic market was the largest segment of the sanitary ware market segmented by materials, accounting for 71.85% or $29.42 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the ceramic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sanitary ware market segmented by materials, at a CAGR of 5.43% during 2024-2029.



The sanitary ware market is segmented by technologies into slip casting, pressure casting, tape casting and isostatic casting. The slip casting market was the largest segment of the sanitary ware market segmented by technologies, accounting for 56.80% or $23.25 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the tape casting segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sanitary ware market segmented by technologies, at a CAGR of 5.76% during 2024-2029.



The sanitary ware market is segmented by sales channels into retail and wholesale. The wholesale market was the largest segment of the sanitary ware market segmented by sales channels, accounting for 76.14% or $31.18 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the wholesale segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sanitary ware market segmented by sales channels, at a CAGR of 5.60% during 2024-2029.



The sanitary ware market is segmented by end-users into commercial and residential. The residential market was the largest segment of the sanitary ware market segmented by end-users, accounting for 62.77% or $25.7 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sanitary ware market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 5.92% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the sanitary ware market segmented by type will arise in the toilets segment, which will gain $4.54 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the sanitary ware market segmented by material will arise in the ceramic segment, which will gain $8.9 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the sanitary ware market segmented by technologies will arise in the slip casting segment, which will gain $6.95 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the sanitary ware market segmented by sales channels will arise in the wholesale segment, which will gain $9.76 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the sanitary ware market segmented by end-users will arise in the residential segment, which will gain $6.88 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The sanitary ware market size will gain the most in China at $3.09 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the sanitary ware market include focus on launching of thin actuator plate for simple installation and refined aesthetics, focus on launch of wall-hung water closet (WC) that embodies elegance and discipline in bathroom design, focus on new flushing technology for water and energy conservation, allowing sustainable development, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, focus on recyclable and natural materials to drive new bathroom collections, focus on developing new sanitaryware collection blends that blend elegance and sustainability, focus on developing touchless sanitary products for homes and businesses and focus on developing and launching smart and innovative solutions such as smart toilets to improve user convenience.



Player-adopted strategies in the sanitary ware market include focus on strengthening business capabilities through the launch of new products and focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the sanitary ware market companies to focus on innovating aesthetic and functional design in flush systems, focus on expanding minimalist wall-hung WC offerings, focus on advancing eco-efficient flushing technologies, focus on using recyclable and natural materials for sustainable collections, focus on expanding touchless sanitary product lines for hygiene and convenience, focus on introducing smart toilets to enhance user convenience and hygiene, focus on fastest growing sanitary ware segment to capture emerging demand, focus on ceramic materials to maximize growth and market coverage, focus on tape casting to leverage high growth and design flexibility, expand in emerging markets, focus on forming strategic partnerships for market expansion, focus on wholesale channel to maximize volume and market reach, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on tiered pricing to balance value and volume, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on commercial segment to capture high-growth institutional demand.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $68.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Launch of Thin Actuator Plate Allowing Simple Installation

New Wall-Hung Collection to Elevate Modern Bathroom Aesthetics

Launch of New Flushing Technology Allowing Sustainable Development

Innovative Partnerships Strengthen Market Position in Sanitary Ware

Recyclable and Natural Materials Drive New Bathroom Collection

New Sanitaryware Collection Blends Elegance and Sustainability

Next-Gen Touchless Sanitary Products for Homes and Businesses

Increasing Focus on Smart Toilets to Improve Convenience

Markets Covered:

Type: Toilets; Washbasins; Urinals; Cisterns; Other Products

Materials: Ceramic; Pressed Metal; Acrylic Plastics and Perspex; Other Materials

Technologies: Slip Casting; Pressure Casting; Tape Casting; Isostatic Casting

Sales Channels: Retail; Wholesale

End-Users: Commercial; Residential

Companies Featured

Kohler Co.

Toto Ltd.

Geberit AG

LIXIL Group Corporation

Roca Sanitario, S.A.

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Villeroy & Boch AG

Duravit AG

Corona

Hansgrohe Group

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

TOTO Limited

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

Shanghai Hengjie Sanitary Wares Company Limited

Heritage Bathrooms Limited

Somany Ceramics Limited

Huida Sanitary Ware Company Limited

Ideal Standard International S.A.

Dongpeng Holdings Company Limited

Jomoo Group Company Limited

Wrigley Kitchen & Bath Company Limited

Swell Sanitary Ware Company Limited

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Limited

Parryware Roca Private Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

LG Electronics Incorporated

Caroma

Fowler

Johnson Bathrooms

Aquant

Simpolo Ceramics

Con-well (Kaiping) Sanitary Ware Company Limited

Daelim B&Co. Limited

INUS Bath Corporation

Grohe AG

Gessi S.p.A.

Sloan Valve Company

Gala Group

Artedona

Cifial Limited

Ideal Standard International

ORANS Sanitary Ware

Alape GmbH

Cersanit S.A.

ROCA Group

Sanita Luxe

JSC Santarm

Kolo S.A.

RAKO (LASSELSBERGER, s.r.o.)

Brondell Inc.

LIXIL Corporation

SageHome Inc.

Blanco GmbH + Co KG

MAAX Bathware Inc.

American Standard Brands

Niagara Corporation

Delta Faucet Company

Moen Incorporated

Mansfield Plumbing Products LLC

MTI Baths Inc.

Bluecera LLP

Metalurgica Recor S.A.

Duratex S.A.

Ferrum S.A.

Briggs Plumbing Products, Inc.

Celima Trebol Group

Saudi Ceramics Company

Forsan Ceramics

Al Wadi Sanitary Wares Company LLC

Jintao Sanitary Ware Company Limited

Royal Ceramics Limited

Twyford Bathrooms Nigeria

Elite Ceramics Limited

Nice House of Plastics Limited





