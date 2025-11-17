Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel Agent Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the online travel agent market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global online travel agent market reached a value of nearly $907.69 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $907.69 billion in 2024 to $1.18 trillion in 2029 at a rate of 5.53%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2029 and reach $1.57 trillion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing internet penetration and the rising number of smartphone users, surge in last minute booking, increase in solo travelers and expansion of tourism industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high taxes on air travel and dependence on third-party suppliers.



Going forward, rise in e-commerce, surge in wellness and medical tourism, expansion of the hospitality sector and favorable government initiatives support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the online travel agent market in the future include limited availability of Impact of regulatory constraints and cybersecurity threats.



The online travel agent market is segmented by service type into vacation packages, transportation, accommodation and other service types. The transportation market was the largest segment of the online travel agent market segmented by service type, accounting for 43.11% or $391.3 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the vacation packages segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online travel agent market segmented by service type, at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2024-2029.



The online travel agent market is segmented by platform into mobile/tablets-based and desktop/laptop based. The desktop/laptop-based market was the largest segment of the online travel agent market segmented by platform, accounting for 69.62% or $631.9 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the mobile/tablets-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online travel agent market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2024-2029.



The online travel agent market is segmented by mode of booking into hotel bookings, tickets and other categories. The hotel bookings market was the largest segment of the online travel agent market segmented by mode of booking, accounting for 50.03% or $454.11 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the other categories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online travel agent market segmented by mode of booking, at a CAGR of 7.24% during 2024-2029.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the online travel agent market, accounting for 26.43% or $239.93 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the online travel agent market will be Asia-Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.14% and 5.75% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.08% and 3.99% respectively.



The global online travel agent market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.66% of the total market in 2023. Booking Holdings was the largest competitor with a 2.46% share of the market, followed by Expedia Group with 1.48%, Airbnb with 1.14%, Trip.com Group Limited with 0.76%, Qunar.com with 0.24%, TripAdvisor with 0.21%, LVMAMA with 0.11%, MakeMyTrip Limited with 0.09%, Despegar with 0.09% and eDreams Odigeo with 0.08%.



The top opportunities in the online travel agent market segmented by service type will arise in the accommodation segment, which will gain $121.84 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the online travel agent market segmented by platform will arise in the desktop/laptop-based segment, which will gain $172.81 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the online travel agent market segmented by mode of delivery will arise in the hotel bookings segment, which will gain $138.65 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The online travel agent market size will gain the most in the USA at $70.48 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the online travel agent market include OTA platform redefines personalized travel booking experience, travel leaders network launches internova SNAP as customized booking tool to enhance travel advisor efficiency, innovative travel digital tools transforming the online travel industry, revolutionizing the travel industry with innovative technology, increasing development of innovative AI travel assistants and strategic partnerships driving innovation and growth in the online travel agent market.



Player-adopted strategies in the online travel agent market include focus on strengthening its business operations through new product developments, focus on strategic partnerships to develop their business expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the online travel agent market companies to focus on building social-first platforms to enhance personalization and engagement, focus on proprietary online booking tools to streamline services and boost customer retention, focus on digital travel tools to enhance customer experience and expand market reach, focus on embracing technological innovation to enhance service delivery, focus on AI integration to enhance customer experience, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels through strategic partnerships, focus on developing competitive pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing channels, focus on influencer partnerships, focus on personalization to attract and retain digital travelers.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $907.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1570 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

OTA Platform Redefines Personalized Travel Booking Experience

Travel Leaders Network Launches Internova SNAP As Customized Booking Tool To Enhance Travel Advisor Efficiency

Innovative Travel Digital Tools Transforming The Online Travel Industry

Revolutionizing The Travel Industry With Innovative Technology

Increasing Development Of Innovative AI Travel Assistants

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation And Growth In The Online Travel Agent Market

