$9.85 Bn Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Top 10 Players Control 94.96% of 2023 Market, Led by Veeva Systems at 26.81% Share

This report describes and explains the pharma and biotech CRM software market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global pharma and biotech CRM software market reached a value of nearly $4.33 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $4.33 billion in 2024 to $6.55 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.60%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2029 and reach $9.85 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the expansion of telemedicine and remote healthcare, growth in clinical trial activities, rising healthcare expenditure and growing demand for cloud-based solutions. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were complex regulatory challenges and security and data privacy concerns.



Going forward, the rise in chronic diseases, increasing client engagement activities, expanding global pharmaceutical sales force and favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the pharma and biotech CRM software market in the future include resistance to digital adoption, talent shortages and impact of trade war and tariff.



Market-trend-based strategies for the pharma and biotech CRM software market include focus on integrating electronic health records into pharma CRM systems, focus on strategic partnerships driving innovation in pharma and biotech CRM software and focus on voice-controlled CRM interfaces boosting productivity in pharma sales.



Player-adopted strategies in the pharma and biotech CRM software market include focus on strategic partnerships to better serve the industry and to strengthen their position and focus on expanding operational capabilities through new launches.



The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by technology into artificial intelligence customer relationship management (CRM) and conventional customer relationship management (CRM). The conventional customer relationship management (CRM) market was the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by technology, accounting for 81.95% or $3.55 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the artificial intelligence customer relationship management (CRM) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 14.60% during 2024-2029.



The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based market was the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by deployment, accounting for 61.82% or $2.68 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by deployment, at a CAGR of 9.91% during 2024-2029.



The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by enterprise size into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises market was the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 62.22% or $2.69 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by enterprise size, at a CAGR of 11.00% during 2024-2029.



The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by industry into pharmaceuticals and biotech. The pharmaceuticals market was the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by industry, accounting for 68.10% or $2.95 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the biotech segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by industry, at a CAGR of 10.64% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the pharma and biotech CRM software market, accounting for 36.24% or $1.57 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pharma and biotech CRM software market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.02% and 9.53% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.87% and 8.50% respectively.



The global pharma and biotech CRM software market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 94.96% of the total market in 2023. Veeva Systems Inc was the largest competitor with a 26.81% share of the market, followed by IQVIA Holdings Inc with 17.73%, Salesforce.com Inc with 16.40%, Oracle Corporation with 11.21%, SAP SE with 5.17%, Microsoft Corporation with 4.90%, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd with 4.08%, Pega Systems Inc with 3.61%, HubSpot Inc with 2.68% and Indegene Private Limited with 2.39%.



The top opportunities in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by technology will arise in the conventional customer relationship management (CRM) segment, which will gain $1.45 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by deployment will arise in the cloud-based segment, which will gain $1.62 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by enterprise size will arise in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment, which will gain $1.12 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by industry will arise in the pharma segment, which will gain $1.3 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The pharma and biotech CRM software market size will gain the most in the USA at $553.92 million.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the pharma and biotech CRM software market companies to focus on AI-driven personalization for stakeholder engagement, focus on generative AI integration to enhance CRM functionality, focus on artificial intelligence CRM for high-growth opportunities, focus on cloud-based CRM solutions to maximize growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on optimizing multichannel distribution networks, focus on tiered pricing aligned with company size and compliance needs, focus on physician-centric promotional channels, focus on omnichannel digital campaigns and focus on customizing CRM engagement for biotech stakeholders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $9.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Major Market Trends

Integrating Electronic Health Records Into Pharma CRM Systems

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation In Pharma And Biotech CRM Software

Voice-Controlled CRM Interfaces Boosting Productivity In Pharma Sales

Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

Global: PESTEL Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Legal

End Users of B2B Market

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Global Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Million)

Market Drivers 2019 - 2024

Market Restraints 2019 - 2024

Forecast Market Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)

Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

Quantitative Growth Contributors

Drivers

Restraints

Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Companies Featured

Veeva Systems Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Pega Systems Inc.

HubSpot Inc.

Indegene Private Limited

Yidu Tech Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

CitiusTech

SATORI Inc.

NTT Data

Samsung SDS

Biocodex

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

AstraZeneca Plc

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

ASKA Biotech GmbH

KBI Biopharma Inc

Pharmaserv

OceanMD

Phyzii Pharma CRM

SANeForce

Novatek International

Exeevo

Netclues

Creatio

StayinFront

Alephoo

Media-Soft Inc.

Proxima Cloud CRM

