St. John Fisher University Announces Flag Football Team

Pittsford, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning in 2026, St. John Fisher University will add flag football to its intercollegiate athletic offerings bringing the total number of varsity athletic teams to 28.

Flag football has been gaining popularity in high schools across the United States and is an emerging sport at the collegiate level. In New York state, there are more than 4,000 flag student-athletes with more than 30 teams competing in Section V. The sport will also make its debut in the Summer 2028 Olympics. Fisher will join five other Empire 8 Conference schools including SUNY Brockport, SUNY Geneseo, Hartwick College, Elmira College, and Russell Sage College.

This addition is the newest in Fisher’s athletic roster portfolio, and in the last several years, the University has also added men’s volleyball and men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s ice hockey, whose inaugural seasons are currently underway, bringing the student-athlete population to more than 800 in total. Flag football is anticipated to add 20-25 student-athletes to Fisher’s vibrant athletics program.

“The addition of flag football to Fisher Athletics reflects our commitment to expanding opportunities for student-athletes while strengthening the culture that defines our campus community,” said Jose Perales, vice president for enrollment management. “Fisher Athletics has long been a source of pride and success, and this new program builds on that tradition by engaging students in ways that extend beyond competition. Flag football will not only enhance the student-athlete experience, but it will also enrich campus life, foster school spirit, and create new connections that benefit the entire Fisher community.”

Fisher’s athletics department is now in the recruiting phase, and incoming flag football student-athletes will enter the University in the fall 2026 semester. The University is also in the search process for a head coach and finalizing training staff resources as well as facility needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome women’s flag football to St. John Fisher, a milestone that not only expands opportunities for female athletes but also shines a brighter spotlight on their talent, leadership, and competitive spirit,” said Jennifer Granger, director of athletics and recreation at Fisher. “This program enhances our visibility, strengthens our athletic community, and reflects our ongoing commitment to equity and opportunity in sports.”

For more information about St. John Fisher University Athletics, visit sjfathletics.com.

