North America Surge Arresters Market Size and Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033

North America's Surge Arresters Market was worth US$ 420 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 593.67 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. This is fueled by growing investments in power infrastructure, electrical grid modernization, increasing demand for robust energy systems, and protection of sensitive equipment from voltage spikes due to lightning strikes or switching events in industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Drivers of Growth in the North America Surge Arresters Market

Growing Demand for Efficient Power Infrastructure

The high rate of industrial activities and the use of renewable energy in North America are fueling the demand for continuous and stable power supply. Lightning strikes, switching operations, and grid instability lead to power surges that can cause severe damage to sensitive electrical equipment. Surge arresters protect such equipment from damage. As businesses, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, utilities, and renewable energy, grow, the need for surge protection systems, especially high-voltage applications, will increase, driving the surge arresters market. Jan 2025: EDF Renewables North America and Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Inc. reported that their Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project went on-stream in December 2024. The 375 MW solar facility, along with a 150 MW battery storage system, supplies electricity to Clean Power Alliance under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Modernization and Upgradation of Electrical Grids

North America is heavily investing in electrical grid modernization and growth to meet rising energy demand and enhance grid stability. The effort to implement smart grids, automate systems, and decentralize sources of power has heightened the call for surge protection. Surge arresters are necessary devices in such modernized grids to protect them from transient over-voltage surges. This transition to more intelligent, dependable infrastructure is fueling the growth of the surge arresters market, as municipalities and utilities look to safeguard new, upgraded grid systems from power surges. April 2024, The USA Administration introduced measures aimed at enhancing the country's electric grid infrastructure, including a final rule to simplify permitting and approval of large transmission projects.

Increased Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) in North America is creating a higher demand for surge arresters. EV charging stations and supporting infrastructure need surge protection systems in order to protect sensitive electronics and electrical equipment. With the number of charging stations growing along with the electrification of the transportation industry, surge arresters are becoming an essential component to secure the equipment from electrical surges. With governments offering incentives for the adoption of EVs, this trend is likely to further drive the demand for surge arresters in North America. The swift uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in the US has the potential to add 100TWh to 185TWh to national electricity demand by 2030, which accounts for 2.5% to 4.6% of projected total consumption.

Challenges in the North America Surge Arresters Market

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

One of the serious challenges in the North American surge arresters market is the high initial installation and maintenance expenses. Installation of surge arresters, particularly for high-voltage applications, requires huge investments in equipment and infrastructure. Maintenance of surge protection systems is also complicated and expensive, involving periodic inspection and replacement of parts. These exorbitant costs could discourage small enterprises or consumers seeking affordable protection options, thus hindering market expansion, especially in countries with low surge protection technology adoption levels.

Technological Sophistication and Low Awareness

Technological sophistication and low awareness levels regarding the necessity of such technologies in safeguarding electrical equipment against damage are challenges facing North America. Numerous businesses and household owners are unaware of the advantages of surge arresters or misjudge their current protection devices to be adequate. The incorporation of advanced surge arresters, e.g., polymeric or hybrid surge arresters, can need professional expertise to ensure proper installation and use. Lack of knowledge and technical competence may hamper broad usage and slow the market's growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $420 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $593.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Surge Arresters Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. North America Surge Arresters Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Voltage Rating

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Polymeric

7.2 Porcelain



8. Voltage Rating

8.1 Low & Medium

8.2 High



9. Application

9.1 Industrial

9.2 Utility

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Residential



10. Countries

10.1 Canada

10.2 United States

10.3 Mexico

10.4 Rest of North America



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

