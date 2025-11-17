Alert Ready Public Test: November 19, 2025

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians across the country will receive a test alert from Alert Ready, the National Public Alerting System, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.



The test message, issued by provincial and territorial emergency management organizations, will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices. The test message will begin with the Alert Ready alert tone , followed by text indicating that this is a test only and no action is required.

One test message will be issued in each region at the times listed below.

PROVINCE OR TERRITORY TIME OF TEST Alberta 1:55 PM MST British Columbia 1:55 PM PST Manitoba 1:55 PM CST New Brunswick 10:55 AM AST Newfoundland and Labrador 10:45 AM NST Northwest Territories 1:55 PM MST Nova Scotia 1:55 PM AST Nunavut 2:00 PM EST Ontario 12:55 PM EST Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM AST Quebec 1:55 PM EST Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM YST



Why is the test important?

Regular testing is essential to:

Confirm reliability of the end-to-end system performance.

Increase public awareness and encourage emergency preparedness.

Allow emergency officials to practice issuing critical, life-saving alerts (e.g., tornadoes, fires, AMBER alerts).





Wireless Device Compatibility

Not all mobile devices will receive the test alert. Reception depends on factors like device compatibility, connection to the LTE or 5G network and cell tower coverage. Alerts are distributed on multiple platforms to help ensure receipt of this important information directly, or via being near to someone who has.

To learn more about cell phone compatibility click here .

Can you opt out from receiving an alert?

Given the importance of warning Canadians of an imminent threat to the safety of life or property, Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

Roles and responsibilities

Alert Ready is a collaboration between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, Pelmorex, broadcasters, and wireless service providers. The system delivered more than 895 emergency alerts in 2025.







Participation and background

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires that broadcasters and wireless providers issue at least one test alert each year, in May and/or November. Participation in the test is determined by each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO).

About Alert Ready

Alert Ready is Canada’s emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.

