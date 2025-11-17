Xi encourages young sinologists to bridge China, the world

Beijing, China, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged young sinologists to serve as messengers to promote mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign civilizations, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in a reply letter to 61 young sinologists from 51 countries, who will attend the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference from Friday to Sunday in Beijing.

Xi expressed his delight that the young sinologists not only cherish the Chinese language and culture, but also actively foster the progress of sinology and mutual learning among civilizations.

In his letter, Xi emphasized that sinology represents a common heritage shared by all humanity.

Xi encouraged these young sinologists to continue to present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China to the world, contributing their wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The young sinologists recently wrote to Xi, sharing their experiences and insights gained through China studies -- as well as expressing their willingness to deepen their study and facilitate cultural exchanges.

The 2025 World Chinese Language Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Education, is set to commence on Friday at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, drawing nearly 5,000 participants from over 160 countries and regions, according to a press release that the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

Under the theme "Innovation Leads, AI Empowers: Learning Chinese Without Borders", the event showcases how digital technologies are reshaping global Chinese education while reinforcing the language's role as a bridge for civilizational dialogue and practical development, per the release.

Several sinologists approached by the Global Times shared that that as a core carrier of cultural heritage, Chinese language education has emerged as a tangible practice of the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), fostering mutual understanding and equal dialogue among diverse cultures.

Dario Famularo, an Italian scholar and postdoctoral fellow of the Belt and Road Academy at the Beijing Language and Culture University, has participated in the World Congress on China Studies and is set to attend the World Chinese Language Conference. He told the Global Times that China Studies and Chinese language education together give concrete content to the GCI, which calls for dialogue among civilizations grounded in equality and mutual respect.

"Such dialogue becomes real only when we make the effort to enter the linguistic and intellectual worlds of others," he said, adding that each language opens a distinct way of seeing the world, and learning languages is the bridge that lets people experience another civilization from the inside. "Multilingualism, therefore, is the foundation of multiculturalism."

Iranian sinologist Zeynali Rezvan, a participant in the "New Sinology Program," echoed that view, saying that Chinese proficiency enables direct engagement with authentic Chinese culture and ideas, breaking free from one-sided narratives.

"Mastering Chinese allows us to bypass information gaps created by Western media and decode China's development models through primary sources, from policy documents to technical literature," Rezvan told the Global Times.

Liah Greenfeld, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Political Science, and Anthropology, Boston University, told the Global Times that China's rise has opened a new chapter in civilizational studies.

Greenfeld emphasizes that China's rise represents not only a shift in global dynamics, but also a historic opportunity for humanity to enhance self-understanding and mutual learning through comparative civilizational perspectives.

Etienne Bankuwiha, a Burundian sinologist, shared his journey from being a Confucius Institute student to becoming the country's first local director of a Confucius Institute and Chinese studies researcher.

"My experience vividly reflects the spirit of the GCI," he told the Global Times. Through local language publications and cross-cultural academic work, he aims to help African audiences understand China through their own lens.

AI facilitates education

The conference will spotlight how artificial intelligence is reshaping global access to Chinese learning amid the global "Chinese language boom."

According to the Ministry of Education, 86 countries have incorporated Chinese language learning into their national education systems.

The rising global appetite for Chinese language learning is also clearly reflected in the expansion of the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), China's official Chinese proficiency test. According to a report shared by CLEC, the number of paid HSK test-takers grew from 32,000 in 2004 to 719,000 in 2024, with test centers now spanning 168 countries. In the first half of 2025 alone, 414,000 candidates took the exam, a 19.6 percent year-on-year increase, Guangming Daily reported.

Iranian scholar Rezvan said that the "Chinese language boom" stems from both practical needs and deep civilizational resonance. Rezvan cited the historical Silk Road as a precursor to today's exchanges, where Persian manuscripts like the Tanksūqnāmah pioneered cross-cultural medical translation by transliterating Chinese characters centuries ago.

Against the backdrop of such a trend, this technological transition is being localized worldwide. Argentine scholar Benatti Maximiliano told the Global Times that a new generation of teachers in Argentina is utilizing adapted AI chatbots to address regional learning challenges. "By mapping these interactions onto a national-level Knowledge Graph, we can more efficiently serve students, teachers, and institutions," he explained.

Zhong Yinghua, president of the International Society for Chinese Language Teaching, told the Global Times that digital-intelligent technologies are creating a cost-effective, high-efficiency pathway for global Chinese education.

"By leveraging AI tools to amplify quality teaching resources and break down learning barriers, these innovations enable equitable access to Chinese education worldwide, turning technological advancement into a bridge for civilizational exchange," he said.

Strategic asset

Beyond academia, Chinese proficiency is becoming a strategic asset for Global South nations, enabling access to Chinese solutions in infrastructure, technology, and sustainable development, said some sinologists.

For African youth, Chinese proficiency translates directly to expanded opportunities, Burundian sinologist Bankuwiha observed that Burundian youth with Chinese skills now work across more than 10 African countries, serving as critical liaisons for Sino-African projects.

"Learning Chinese means more possibilities," he said, citing employment opportunities in trade, translation, and engineering.

In Iran, Rezvan highlighted how language mastery unlocks the "operating logic" behind Chinese systems. During the Tehran Metro project, bilingual engineers prevented months of delays by accurately conveying technical standards and safety protocols.

In Latin America, Argentina's collaboration with China exemplifies this model. Argentinian Benatti Maximiliano connects Chinese learning to economic resilience. Since 2009, when the first Confucius Institute opened in Buenos Aires, linguistic capital has grown exponentially. At recent trade expos, over 80 Argentine companies explored China's market, fueling demand for "Chinese plus" talent to drive sustainable development.



