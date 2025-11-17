Integrated LED Light Source Endoscopes Market Analysis, 2025-2035 - Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Countries Presents Lucrative Expansion Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated LED Light Source Endoscope Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Endoscope Type, End User, and Regional - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global integrated LED light source endoscope market, initially valued at $703.0 million in 2024, is projected to witness substantial growth, surging to $3.79 billion by 2035, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.50% over the period from 2025 to 2035. The market has been witnessing double-digit growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disease, continuous technological advancement in light sources, and rising aging population.





Industrial Impact



The global integrated LED light source endoscope market, driven by industry leaders such as Ambu A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Clarus Medical LLC, and Flexicare Medical Limited, has been transforming the landscape of integrated LED light source endoscopes. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with LED endoscopes is a transformative advancement in the field of medical imaging and minimally invasive surgery. AI enhances the capabilities of LED-based endoscopic systems, making them more efficient, accurate, and capable of providing real-time decision-making support to clinicians.

This integration can significantly improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and enhance patient outcomes by providing intelligent, automated image analysis and optimization during medical procedures. AI-powered LED endoscopes can dynamically adjust lighting conditions, contrast, and brightness during procedures to ensure that images remain clear and optimal. For example, the AI system can detect areas where light intensity needs to be increased or adjusted based on the tissue type being visualized.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

Bronchoscopes

Cystoscopes

Ureteroscopes

Laryngoscopes

Others

Bronchoscopes Segment to Dominate the Integrated LED Light Source Endoscope Market (by Product)



Based on product, the global integrated LED light source endoscope market was led by the bronchoscopes, which held a 43.0% share in 2024. The segment dominates the market primarily due to its advanced technological capabilities, demand for safer options for identifying and diagnosing symptoms related to the chest, evaluating persistent lung collapse, and collecting fluid samples or performing biopsies.



Segmentation 2: by Endoscope Type

Single-Use Endoscope

Reusable Endoscope

Single-Use Endoscope Segment to Dominate the Integrated LED Light Source Endoscope Market (by Endoscope Type)



Based on endoscope type, the global integrated LED light source endoscope market was led by the single-use endoscope segment, which held a 99.9% share in 2024. Single-use endoscope dominates the integrated LED light source endoscope market due to the need for infection control, cost savings, and technological advancements in LED illumination. Additionally, the growing trend toward minimally invasive surgery, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the shift toward single-use medical devices are expected to drive the market growth.



Segmentation 3: by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals Segment to Dominate the Integrated LED Light Source Endoscope Market (by End User)



Based on end user, the global integrated LED light source endoscope market was led by the hospitals segment, which held an 82.8% share in 2024. The hospitals dominate the integrated LED light source endoscope market due to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as urological and gastrointestinal disorders, and respiratory diseases, and growing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries.



Segmentation 4: by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Denmark Netherland Switzerland Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest-of-Asia Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

The integrated LED light source endoscope market in the North America region is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This notable growth can be attributed to several key factors, including advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative technologies, and strong research and development capabilities. The region is home to some of the world's leading hospitals, medical centers, and academic institutions, which are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled professionals. This infrastructure facilitates the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as integrated LED light source endoscopes.

Additionally, North America has a high prevalence of chronic disease conditions. The region's healthcare system, which provides wide access to advanced treatments, drives the use of minimally invasive surgeries where the integrated LED light source endoscope is essential. Furthermore, the U.S. and Canada have robust regulatory environments and strong support for innovation, with companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company and Boston Scientific Corporation leading the development of integrated LED light source endoscope technologies, thereby further cementing North America's leadership in this market.



Recent Developments in the Integrated LED Light Source Endoscope Market

In February 2025, Ambu A/S expanded its European regulatory approval (CE mark) for the Ambu aScope 5 Cysto HD solution. This new clearance enables the use of Ambu's HD technology as a single-use flexible cystonephroscope, specifically designed for a specialized urological procedure.

In June 2024, the company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its ureteroscopy solution, which includes the single-use aScope 5 Uretero and the full-HD aBox two endoscopy system.

In February 2023, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for the LithoVue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System, the first ureteroscope capable of monitoring intrarenal pressure in real-time during ureteroscopy procedures.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Upsurge the Demand for Endoscopy Procedures: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as respiratory diseases, urological and gastrointestinal disorders, is the major driving factor of this market. This surge in chronic health conditions has led to greater demand for effective diagnostic tools, including advanced endoscopic devices that provide high-quality imaging for early diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. For instance, according to an article titled Urinary Incontinence, published by NCBI in 2023, an estimated 423 million individuals aged 20 years and older worldwide are affected by some form of urinary incontinence. This widespread condition has led to an increased demand for effective management solutions, driving innovation and expansion within the urinary care sector.



Market Challenges

High Cost of LED Endoscope: One of the significant challenges in the global integrated LED light source endoscope market, particularly in the context of endoscopy and minimally invasive surgeries, is the high cost of advanced LED systems. While LED-based lighting offers numerous benefits such as energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and superior image quality, the initial upfront cost of these systems can be a significant barrier, especially for healthcare providers with limited budgets or in developing regions. LED endoscopes incorporate high-definition imaging sensors, advanced light guides, and sophisticated optics, which are essential for providing clear and precise visualization during diagnostic procedures and surgical interventions. These advanced systems require state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D investments, leading to higher costs for hospitals, clinics, and medical centers.



Market Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Countries: Emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, have experienced significant economic growth, resulting in a rise in disposable incomes and increased demand for healthcare services. The rapid development of healthcare systems in emerging markets creates an increasing need for advanced diagnostic tools. LED endoscopes, which provide bright, clear, and high-definition imaging, play a crucial role in diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, urological conditions, and cancers. The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies presents a significant opportunity for the integrated LED light source endoscope market. As these economies experience economic growth, healthcare infrastructure development, and an increase in healthcare needs, the demand for advanced medical technologies, such as LED-powered endoscopes, is expanding.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global integrated LED light source endoscope market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as product, end user, and region. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Product approvals accounted for the maximum number of key developments, i.e., nearly 76.9% of the total developments in the global integrated LED light source endoscope market were between January 2022 and June 2025.



Competitive Strategy: The global integrated LED light source endoscope market has numerous established players with product portfolios. Key players in the global integrated LED light source endoscope market analyzed and profiled in the study include established players offering products for the integrated LED light source endoscope.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and an analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some prominent names established in this market are:

Ambu A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Clarus Medical LLC

Flexicare (Group) Limited

GI View Ltd.

HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical)

KARL STORZ

OTU Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Verathon Inc.

Innovex Medical Co., Ltd.

MacroLux Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

NeoScope Inc.

Uroviu Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $899.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

