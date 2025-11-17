Sona Announces Website Rebuild and Transition to WordPress

Preston, Lancashire, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sona, a leader in the field of home automation and custom-built electric blinds, is excited to announce a significant upgrade to its digital presence. The company is undertaking a comprehensive rebuild of its website, transitioning to the WordPress platform. This strategic move is set to enhance the user experience by significantly increasing site speed and improving navigation for all visitors.





Sona smart blinds





Known for its innovative solutions in home decorating and automation, Sona has always prioritised customer satisfaction and technological advancement. The decision to switch to WordPress aligns with the company's commitment to providing a seamless online experience that matches the quality of its products and services.

"The transition to WordPress is a pivotal step in our digital strategy," said Henry Barker, Marketing Director of Sona. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our website reflects the same level of excellence and innovation that our customers have come to expect from our products. This upgrade will not only make our site faster but also more intuitive and user-friendly." The website is a perfect partner to our social media networks such as Sona's Pinterest which shows detailed images of our smart blinds

The new website will feature a streamlined design, making it easier for users to navigate through the extensive range of Sona's offerings. Customers will benefit from faster load times and a more responsive interface, ensuring that they can access information and make inquiries with ease.

Sona's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated by this digital transformation, which is expected to set a new standard in the industry. By leveraging the capabilities of WordPress, Sona aims to provide a platform that not only showcases its products but also serves as a valuable resource for both trade and retail networks.

As Sona continues to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, the website rebuild marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. This development underscores Sona's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that its customers receive the best possible experience both online and offline.





Sona's Electric skylight blinds





About SONA



SONA specialises in custom-built electric gable and apex blinds, helping trade and retail networks expand their offerings with an exclusive range of automated blinds.

Press inquiries

SONA

https://www.sonashades.com/

Henry Barker

press@sonashades.com

Unit 496 Holly Place,

Walton Summit Centre,

Preston, PR5 8AX, UK

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d3c3ab-668f-47d8-8128-7d04c345fcc9