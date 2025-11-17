Gene Therapies for Cancer Treatment Market Projects USD 238.77 Billion at 39.94% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gene therapies for cancer treatment market size was valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 238.77 billion by 2034, rising at a 39.94% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global gene therapies for cancer treatment market is driven by the expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of approximately 42% in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the gene therapies for cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

By therapy type/modality, the CAR-T cell therapy segment held a major revenue of approximately 35% share of the market in 2024.

By therapy type/modality, the oncolytic virus therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the market over the forecast period.

By cancer type/indication, the hematological cancers segment held a major revenue of approximately 42% share of the market in 2024.

By cancer type/indication, the melanoma & skin cancers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By vector/delivery method, the lentiviral vectors segment held a major revenue of approximately 30% share of the market in 2024.

By vector/delivery method, the non-viral delivery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By treatment setting, the hospital/oncology centers segment held a major revenue of approximately 60% share of the market in 2024.

By treatment setting, the home/outpatient self-administered programs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies/infusion centers segment held a major revenue of approximately 55% share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the direct-to-patient/home delivery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What are the Gene Therapies for Cancer Treatment?

The gene therapies for cancer treatment market is driven by growing cancer prevalence, a strong clinical trials pipeline, and technological advancements. The gene therapies for cancer treatment encompass therapies like CAR T cell therapies, RNA or CRISPR-based therapies, oncolytic viruses, cancer vaccines, suicide gene therapy, and cytokine gene therapies for the treatment of different types of cancers.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 11.59 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 238.77 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 39.94 % Leading Region North America by 42% Market Segmentation By Therapy Type/Modality, By Cancer Type/Indication, By Vector/Delivery Method, By Treatment Setting, By Distribution Channel, By Region Top Key Players Immatics, Legend Biotech, Celyad Oncology, BioNTech, Editas Medicine, Astellas Pharma, Kite Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, OncoImmune, Takeda, Sangamo Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Charles River Laboratories

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

Advances in genetic engineering and delivery systems are the major drivers in the gene therapies for cancer treatment market. These advancements are enhancing the safety and effectiveness of the treatment options. Additionally, growing acceptance of CAR-T therapies, R&D investments, combination therapies, growing patient awareness, and demand for personalized medicines are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The gene therapies for cancer treatment market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of various cancer gene therapies.

In May 2025, to search for the efficacy of engineered CD4 and CD8 T cells for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer, a total of $500,000 grant was provided to the scientists of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center by Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT) and the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research.

In February 2025, the USC investigators developing a first-of-its-kind genetic therapy for glioblastoma, which is a severe form of brain cancer, were awarded a total of $6 million grant by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

High treatment costs act as the major challenge in the gene therapies for cancer treatment market. This limits their adoption and acceptance rates by the hospitals as well as the patients. Moreover, complex manufacturing, severe side effects, limited infrastructure, and reimbursement challenges are other market limitations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 42% in the gene therapies for cancer treatment market, due to the presence of a robust R&D ecosystem. They were further supported by the healthcare investments, where the growing FDA approval enhanced these innovations. Advanced hospitals also increased their use, which contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Fastest in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing gene therapies for cancer treatment market during the forecast period, due to increasing cancer incidences. The expanding healthcare is increasing the demand for these treatment options. Additionally, the growing industries are also increasing their innovations, launches, and manufacturing, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By therapy type/modality analysis

Why Did the CAR-T Cell Therapy Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By therapy type/modality, the CAR-T cell therapy segment led the gene therapies for cancer treatment market with approximately 35% share in 2024, due to its high efficacy. Moreover, they also offered target-specific action, which reduced the side effects. They also provided long-term immune surveillance against cancer.

By therapy type/modality, the oncolytic virus therapy segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market over the upcoming years, due to its dual action, which targets tumor cells and enhances immune responses. This is reducing the side effects and increasing their use in various cancer types. They are also being used in combination with other treatment options.

By cancer type/indication analysis

Which Cancer Type/Indication Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By cancer type/indication, the hematological cancers segment held the dominating share of approximately 42% of the gene therapies for cancer treatment market in 2024, driven by their specific target identification. They also provided high success rates, which increased their acceptance rates. Moreover, fast approvals increased their R&D.

By cancer type/indication, the melanoma & skin cancers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years, due to high immunogenicity. Additionally, the proven success of these therapies is increasing their use with other potential treatment options.

By vector/delivery method analysis

What Made Lentiviral Vectors the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By vector/delivery method, the lentiviral vectors segment led the gene therapies for cancer treatment market with approximately 30% share in 2024, due to their durable and sustained therapeutic effects. They also provided high transduction efficiency. Furthermore, their large genetic payload capacity also increased their use for cancer treatment.

By vector/delivery method, the non-viral delivery segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the upcoming years, driven by its improved safety profile. They also showed minimized immunogenicity, which is increasing their combination with other therapeutic approaches, where their simple manufacturing is also enhancing their use.

By treatment setting analysis

How the Hospital/Oncology Centers Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By treatment setting, the hospital/oncology centers segment held the largest share of approximately 60% share of the gene therapies for cancer treatment market in 2024, as they offer complex treatment procedures. They also provided expert supervision, which increased the patient's trust. Moreover, they also offer post-treatment care, which has also increased the patient outcomes.

By treatment setting, the home/outpatient self-administered programs segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the predicted time, as it provides patient convenience and comfort. The growing digital health integrations are also increasing their use, which helps in reducing the number of hospital visits and costs.

By distribution channel analysis

Why Did the Hospital Pharmacies/Infusion Centers Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies/infusion centers segment led the gene therapies for cancer treatment market with approximately 55% share in 2024, as they offer specialized storage and handling of the therapies. They comply with treatment protocol and are directly accessible to the patient, which increased their use.

By distribution channel, the direct-to-patient/home delivery segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time, as this enhances patient convenience. They also provide personalized therapy and remote monitoring, which is enhancing their acceptance rates.

Recent Developments in the Market

In November 2025, the world’s first humanised CAR-T therapy that is NexCAR19, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, was launched in India by ImmunoACT.

In November 2025, a patent is intended to be granted for the use of Reqorsa® Gene Therapy in combination with PD-1 antibodies for cancer treatment by the European Patent Office (EPO) to Genprex, Inc.

Gene Therapies for Cancer Treatment Market Key Players List

Celyad Oncology

Immatics

BioNTech

Legend Biotech

Kite Pharma

Editas Medicine

Astellas Pharma

Oncolmmune

Allogene Therapeutics

Charles River Laboratories

Takeda

Beam Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics



Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapy Type/Modality

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Oncolytic Virus Therapy

TCR (T-cell Receptor) Therapy

Gene Editing/CRISPR-based Therapies

RNA-based Gene Therapies (siRNA/mRNA)

Other/Combination Approaches

By Cancer Type/Indication

Hematological Cancers

Melanoma & Skin Cancers

Solid Tumors

Prostate & Genitourinary Cancers

Other Rare/Pediatric Cancers



By Vector/Delivery Method

Lentiviral Vectors

Non-viral Delivery

Adenoviral/Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Other/Hybrid Delivery Approaches



By Treatment Setting

Hospital/Oncology Centers

Home/Outpatient Self-administered Programs

Specialty Cell & Gene Therapy Clinics

Research & Clinical Trial Centers

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies/Infusion Centers

Direct-to-Patient/Home Delivery

Specialty Pharmacies/Biotech Distributors

Other (Clinical Trial Supply Channels)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

