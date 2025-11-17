OOBE Protocol Announces Upcoming Expansion Phase and European Company Formation

CATANIA, Italy, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOBE Protocol today announced that it has entered a new expansion phase, marked by its ongoing European company formation and the opening of additional fundraising rounds. Ten months after launch, the project is advancing its on-chain AI infrastructure with new tools, ecosystem growth initiatives and enhanced support for developers building verifiable artificial intelligence applications.

Bringing AI On-Chain

OOBE Protocol enables AI agents to operate natively on-chain, execute smart contracts autonomously, analyze data in real time and interact with verifiable logic. By merging artificial intelligence with blockchain infrastructure, OOBE creates a transparent, auditable and composable foundation for next generation Web3 applications.

Agent SDK and Developer Tools

The OOBE Agent SDK provides developers with a complete toolkit for creating, integrating and deploying autonomous AI agents directly on-chain. Its modular architecture supports AI models, external data feeds and smart contract automation, helping projects move rapidly from prototype to production.

Teams can launch self operating, revenue generating agents with minimal complexity. The SDK has been downloaded more than 3000 times and is actively used for deploying on-chain agent prototypes across the Solana mainnet.

x402 Payments Are Becoming Fully On-chain

OOBE integrates the x402 payment protocol to enable instant on-chain microtransactions between agents, applications and users.

As an official partner of PayAI, OOBE uses their x402 facilitator to route payments seamlessly while ensuring that every interaction is executed, recorded and verifiable directly on-chain.

Each payment generates a cryptographic receipt anchored to a Merkle proof. This structure eliminates tampering, simplifies auditing and guarantees that every interaction, including RPC requests and API calls, can be traced with mathematical certainty.

By combining x402 micropayments with OOBE’s verifiable AI agent layer, the system creates a fully autonomous machine to machine economy where AI services exchange value securely, efficiently and transparently.

Synapse RPC: AI Optimized Infrastructure for Solana Builders

At the core of OOBE’s technology stack is Synapse RPC, an advanced RPC layer purpose built for the Solana network. Synapse is driven by a dynamic routing algorithm optimized through real-time usage analytics and machine learning models.





Synapse provides:

• Ultra low latency and near instant request processing

• Redundant global clusters with 99.99 percent uptime

• Private endpoints, customizable rate limits and real-time analytics

• Transparent usage metrics and predictable pricing

• A more affordable RPC solution with richer features than most competitors

By combining high performance with data verified billing, Synapse offers developers a reliable and cost efficient infrastructure for AI powered decentralized applications, algorithmic trading engines, automation systems and other high frequency workloads on Solana.

Fundraising and European Company Formation

OOBE Protocol is formalizing its company in Europe and launching new fundraising rounds to support operational scaling, tooling improvements and ecosystem expansion.

Funding will be directed toward:

• Expanding global Synapse RPC capacity

• Enhancing the Agent SDK and developer tools

• Scaling OOBE’s infrastructure and operational presence

• Growing the ecosystem through grants, partnerships and developer onboarding

“OOBE Protocol has evolved from concept to fully functional infrastructure,” said Guiseppe Di Loreto, OOBE founder and lead developer. “We are now scaling globally and inviting developers and strategic partners who share our vision for intelligent on-chain automation.”

Token Economics and Ecosystem Alignment

The OOBE token powers the ecosystem and supports its long term economic model.

Utility includes staking rewards from Synapse RPC validator participation and eligibility for future governance programs.

Incentives and access include early access to product releases and ecosystem initiatives, along with discounts for AI agent creation and Synapse subscriptions.

Liquidity and stability programs allocate part of ecosystem revenue to buybacks and liquidity support, promoting sustainable long term ecosystem health.

Why OOBE Matters to Developers, Investors and Token Researchers

Developers gain fast, transparent and AI optimized infrastructure with predictable pricing and real-time analytics.

Token holders benefit from utility tied directly to infrastructure demand and agent generated transaction volume.

Investors gain exposure to one of the fastest growing verticals in blockchain: on-chain AI infrastructure with early monetization and scalability potential.

OOBE’s unified architecture positions it as a foundational layer for the next generation of AI powered decentralized applications.

Roadmap Highlights

According to the roadmap, upcoming milestones include:

• Expansion of Synapse RPC node clusters

• Integration of the Synapse Developer SDK

• Launch of OOBE Operational System

• Launch of the AI Agent Marketplace

• Release of the OOBE Runtime App for cross-platform use

• Mobile App launch

• Strategic partnerships with AI and Web3 infrastructure projects

• VC strategic collaborations and hackathon participation

• Enterprise integrations, including off-chain systems

• Multichain AI Agents and Synapse RPC integrations

• Tier 1 and Tier 2 centralized exchange listings

OOBE aims to become the leading AI infrastructure layer on Solana, combining speed, transparency and reliability to support growing demand for intelligent on-chain automation.

About OOBE Protocol

OOBE Protocol is a Solana based AI infrastructure platform that combines on-chain AI agents, the Synapse AI optimized RPC network and a comprehensive developer toolkit for autonomous, verifiable Web3 applications. Through integration of the x402 protocol with PayAI as facilitator, OOBE enables instant and verifiable on-chain microtransactions between AI agents and services.

Reach Us

Website: https://oobeprotocol.ai

Synapse: https://synapse.oobeprotocol.ai

X: https://x.com/OOBEonSol

Telegram: https://t.me/oobesol

$OOBE CA: 8243mJtEQZSEYh5DBmvHSwrN8tmcYkAuG67CgoT2pump

Contact details:



Giuseppe Di Loreto - Founder and Lead Developer

support@oobeprotocol.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by OOBE Protocol. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

