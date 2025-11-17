Lacrimal Devices Market Size Worth USD 238.24 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lacrimal devices market size is expected to be worth over USD 238.24 million by 2034, increasing from USD 171.35 million in 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 3.73% between 2025 and 2034. The market encompasses medical devices and implants designed to treat disorders of the tear drainage system, including dry eye disease and nasolacrimal duct obstructions.

Lacrimal Devices Market Key Insights:

North America dominated the lacrimal devices market with holding more than 36% of the market share in 2024.

Europe held the second-largest position in 2024.

By product, the stents segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By product, the incubation sets segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the dry eye segment is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospital segment dominated the lacrimal devices market in 2024.

By end-use, the ophthalmic clinics segment is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period.



What is a Lacrimal Device?

Lacrimal devices, such as punctal plugs, stents, or irrigation systems, are small but important devices that would have a role to support the tear production and drainage system to achieve eye lubrication and comfort. The market is experiencing significant growth, as ophthalmic disorders are becoming more common, the awareness of eye health is becoming more widespread, and medical technologies are being developed.

An increase in the number of age-related eye disorders is also a major contributor to market growth, along with the rising number of the elderly population in the market, because the elderly are more susceptible to tear system malfunctions and other related complications. The rising healthcare spending, the governmental support of eye health, and the boom of vision issues among the younger generations are also a factor that contributes to the high growth trend of the market.

Latest Trends in the Lacrimal Devices Market

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

There is an increasing preference for less-invasive tear duct surgeries and treatments that offer quicker recovery and reduced complications.

Advancements in biomaterials and biocompatibility

New materials used in lacrimal devices are becoming more flexible, bioresorbable, and comfortable, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for device removal.

Emergence of smart and connected devices

Innovative devices equipped with sensors and remote monitoring capabilities are enabling real-time data tracking and proactive clinical management.

Rising prevalence of lacrimal and ocular surface disorders

Conditions like dry eye syndrome and nasolacrimal duct obstruction are on the rise due to aging populations, environmental factors, and increased screen time.

Expansion into emerging markets

Increased healthcare infrastructure and awareness in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America are driving growth in these areas.

Improved regulatory and reimbursement landscape

Evolving healthcare policies are facilitating quicker approvals and better insurance coverage for lacrimal devices, encouraging innovation.

What is an Opportunity for the Lacrimal Devices Market?

A major market potential of the lacrimal devices is the increased efficacy of superior products and their growing use in therapy. With the current increase in the rate of eye disorders such as dry eye disease and nasolacrimal duct obstruction, especially in the older population, the demand for such innovative solutions is increasing at a faster pace. Also, new materials and technologies like biodegradable polymers and drug-eluting devices are becoming a new avenue in ophthalmic care. Such innovations provide enormous chances to manufacturers to differentiate products, enhance rates of adoption, and penetrate unexploited markets.

What is the Limitation for the Lacrimal Devices Market?

Although the market has significant potential of growth potential, there are significant threats to the market because of the threat of side effects that may occur when using them. The surgeries that can cause complications with relation to lacrimal implants or stents include infection, excessive bleeding, implant displacement, abnormal tissue fusion, or inflammation due to bacterial, viral, or fungal pathogens.

In other situations, patients, too, may have scarring or post-operative damage, thus lowering the success of the treatment and adoption. Procedural failures and problems caused by drugs are an additional concern that restricts the acceptance of the solution in sensitive patient groups.

Lacrimal Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 171.35 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 177.74 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 238.24 Million Market Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 3.73% Leading Region in 2024 North America Second-Largest Region Europe Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific Leading Product Segment (2024) Stents Fastest-Growing Product Segment Incubation Sets Key Growth Application Dry Eye Dominant End-use (2024) Hospitals Fastest-Growing End-use Ophthalmic Clinics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2034 Historical Data 2018–2023 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Drivers Growing prevalence of dry eye disease, aging population, rising ophthalmic surgeries Key Challenges High device cost, limited reimbursement in developing nations Key Companies Include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Kaneka, Cook Medical, BVI Medical



Lacrimal Devices Market Regional Insights

How Big is the U.S. Lacrimal Devices Market?

The U.S. lacrimal devices market size is valued at USD 43.18 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 61.31 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.95% from 2025 to 2034.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



How North America Dominated the Lacrimal Devices Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024, which was facilitated by the increased number of eye disorders like dry eye disease and nasolacrimal duct obstruction. The area is advantageous with a good healthcare system, early usage of advanced medical technologies, and the availability of advanced ophthalmic care.

The United States, specifically, dominates the market because it has the largest investment in healthcare, it has large medical equipment manufacturing companies, and it has a good research ecology. The current technological innovations, such as biodegradable stents and drug-eluting devices, are also widely accepted in the region, indicating that the providers are ready to adopt innovation.

Why is Europe the Fastest-Growing in the Lacrimal Devices Market?

Europe experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing knowledge about eye disorders and the growing avenues to advanced therapy. Germany is the most promising market in the European region because it has a large number of patients, an increasing healthcare spending, and a high rate of use of advanced medical technologies.

Moreover, firms within the region are developing well-organized direct channel alliances with ophthalmic clinics and hospitals to reach out to patients with greater effectiveness. Increasing geriatric populations in Europe, along with aggressive government programs in the area of eye health, are further propelling demand.

Lacrimal Devices Market Segmentation Insights:

Product Insights

Why did the stents Cognitive Agents Segment Dominate the Market?

The stents segment dominated the market in 2024, because of its broad clinical usage and efficiency in preserving the tear drainage. Lacrimal stents are small tubes of metal, plastic, or fabric that are placed in the nasolacrimal system to maintain patency. They are usually applied to congenital obstructions in newborns, a decrease of complications post-surgery, infections, trauma, or malignancies, and other inflammatory diseases.

Stents help the flow of tears by ensuring the tear drainage pathway is not closed, so that the tears can flow into the nose. There are bi-canalicular and mono-canalicular types of stent. They are referred to as epipora, glaucoma, canalicular stenosis, obstruction of nasolacrimal ducts, and canalicular lacerations.

The incubation set segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Incubation sets are vital in surgery and diagnostics of the lacrimal system. They offer manipulated conditions and necessary assistance for handling and inserting the lacrimal apparatus, like stents. The adoption of incisionless sets is being triggered by increasing awareness about the use of minimally invasive eye procedures, technological changes in device design, and the need to have better results of the surgical procedures.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market?

The dry eye segment held the largest share in the market in 2024. Punctal plugs or other types of lacrimal devices are used to decrease excessive loss of tears down the nose and increase the duration that tears remain on the surface of the eye, thereby relieving general symptoms of burning, redness, itchiness, and dryness. Things like vision problems, corneal abrasions, ulcers, eye inflammation, and irritation are some of the complications of untreated dry eyes, which puts pressure on the need to treat it effectively.

Increased occurrences of dry eye disorders, coupled with the knowledge of sophisticated lacrimal interventions, are the two key elements that are spurring tremendous expansion in this segment.

End-Use Insights

How Hospital Segment Dominates the Market?

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2024, with its sophisticated infrastructure, equipment, and provision of advanced technology. With qualified ophthalmologists, nurses, and technicians, there is availability of a full-fledged diagnostic and treatment center for eye-related diseases in hospitals, where patients can receive adequate care and prompt treatment. The equipment to assist in the correct placement of the lacrimal devices, stents, and punctal plugs, which are essential in managing conditions like dry eye, nasolacrimal duct obstruction, and canalicular stenosis. Hospitals include better eye health outcomes, effective monitoring of patients, and affordable treatment opportunities.

The ophthalmic clinics segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Ophthalmic clinics are clinics that deal with eye diagnosis, treatment, and surgery all in one place. The market is experiencing growth due to the increase in awareness of eye health, the increasing rate of eye disorders, and the preference for special care of patients in clinics. Ophthalmic clinics offer easy access to highly developed care, individualized treatment plans, and effective follow-up services, which is why such clinics are appealing to patients and add significantly to the development of the lacrimal devices market.

Lacrimal Devices Market Top Companies

Walsh Medical Devices Inc.

JEDMED

Braintree Scientific

Kaneka Corporation

Bess Medical Technology GmbH

Rumex International Co

Lacrimedics Inc.

BVI

Meddenium

FCI Ophthalmic

Gunther Weiss Scientific Glass



Recent Developments

In April 2025, Nordic Pharma was granted CE Mark approval on LACRIFILL to use in European markets. The milestone is beneficial to the company in its international growth as well as broader treatment access to patients with dry eye disease. Source: https://www.nordicpharma.com

In December 2023, Nordic Pharma (via its subsidiary Amring/Nordic Pharma, Inc.) purchased Visant Medical. This acquisition gave LACRIFILL canalicular gel to Nordic, which made it stronger in the market of treating eye dryness. Source: https://www.nordicpharma.com

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Intubation Sets

Tubes

Stents

Cannula & Spatula

Dilator

Punctal Plugs

Others





By Application

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Epiphora

Drainage Obstruction

Lacrimal Gland Inflammation

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

