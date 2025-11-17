Maritime Simulators Global Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034: Market to See Major Growth by 2029 with China Adding $126.59 Million

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Simulators Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the maritime simulators market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global maritime simulators market reached a value of nearly $1.67 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $2.28 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.43%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2029 and reach $3.03 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), rising maritime accidents and safety concerns, favorable government initiatives and growth in maritime education institutions. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were cybersecurity threats and regulatory complexity.



Going forward, rise of port and offshore infrastructure projects, increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion, rising complexity of modern ships and growth in naval defense budgets will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the maritime simulators market in the future include shortage of skilled trainers, low training budgets and impact of trade war and tariff.



Market-trend-based strategies for the maritime simulators market include adopting a strategic partnership approach, focus on technological innovations, such as ship simulation games and training tools, prioritize scalable training solutions like compact, self-contained ship bridge simulation units and focus on technological innovations, such as cloud-based simulation training solutions.



The maritime simulators market is segmented by type into ship bridge simulators, engine room simulators, cargo handling simulators, communication or global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS) simulators and other types. The ship bridge simulators market was the largest segment of the maritime simulators market segmented by type, accounting for 39.28% or $655.99 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the engine room simulators segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the maritime simulators market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.15% during 2024-2029.



The maritime simulators market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The hardware market was the largest segment of the maritime simulators market segmented by component, accounting for 42.98% or $717.69 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the maritime simulators market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 7.30% during 2024-2029.



The maritime simulators market is segmented by application into maritime schools, training centers, shipping companies, port authorities, oil and gas companies, government authorities, navies and coast guards and other applications. The maritime schools market was the largest segment of the maritime simulators market segmented by application, accounting for 20.51% or $342.55 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the maritime simulators segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the maritime simulators market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.66% during 2024-2029.



The maritime simulators market is segmented end user into in civilian and commercial and military and defense. The civilian and commercial market was the largest segment of the metering pumps market segmented by end user, accounting for 60.89% or $1.01 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the civilian and commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metering pumps market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the maritime simulators market, accounting for 32.70% or $546.17 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the maritime simulators market will be Eastern Europe and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.37% and 7.28% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.22% and 7.05% respectively.



The global maritime simulators market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 38.23% of the total market in 2023. Wartsila Corporation was the largest competitor with a 5.82% share of the market, followed by Kongsberg Maritime AS with 5.68%, CAE Inc. with 4.38%, L3 Harris Technology Inc. with 4.22%, Thales Group with 4.00%, General Dynamics Corp. with 2.94%, Rheinmetall GmbH with 2.92%, FORCE Technology Ltd. with 2.87%, BMT Group Ltd. with 2.76% and Altair Engineering Inc. with 2.63%.



The top opportunities in the maritime simulators market segmented by type will arise in the ship bridge simulators segment, which will gain $259.34 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the maritime simulators market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $258.12 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the maritime simulators market segmented by application will arise in the maritime schools segment, which will gain $153.0 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the maritime simulators market segmented by end user will arise in the civilian and commercial segment, which will gain $408.33 million of global annual sales by 2029. The maritime simulators market size will gain the most in China at $126.59 million.



Player-adopted strategies in the maritime simulators market include focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the maritime simulators market companies to focus on strategic partnerships to accelerate technology integration and market expansion, focus on technology-driven simulation tools to enhance training and accessibility, focus on scalable simulation units to expand flexible on-site training, focus on cloud-based solutions to expand remote access and training scalability, focus on ship bridge simulators to maximize growth opportunities, focus on software to capture highest growth potential, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding direct and regional distribution channels, focus on tiered pricing aligned with customer segments, focus on targeted digital and industry-specific promotion, focus on strengthening partnership marketing and referral programs, focus on maritime schools to capture strongest and most sustainable growth and focus on civilian and commercial segment to maximize market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Enhancing Training Realism Through Extended Reality Integration

High-Fidelity Simulation For Realistic Maritime Scenarios

Expanding On-Site Training Capabilities With Containerized Simulators

Integrating Blended Learning With Cloud-Based Simulators

Markets Covered:

Type: Ship Bridge Simulators; Engine Room Simulators; Cargo Handling Simulators; Communication Or Global Maritime Distress And Safety System (GMDSS) Simulators; Other Types

Component: Hardware; Software; Services

Application: Maritime Schools; Training Centers; Shipping Companies; Port Authorities; Oil And Gas Companies; Government Authorities; Navies And Coast Guards; Other Applications

End User: Civilian And Commercial; Military And Defense

Companies Featured

Wartsila Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime AS

CAE Inc.

L3 Harris Technology Inc.

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corp.

Rheinmetall GmbH

FORCE Technology Ltd.

BMT Group Ltd.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Xiamen Hefeng Interactive Technology

Xiamen Honggeng Navigation Technology

Nanjing Ninglu Technology Co., Ltd.

MOL Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd. (MOLMEC)

Japan Marine Science Inc.

Hanwha Systems

Marine Electronics (MECys)

SafeTechResearch (STR)

SRC Co. Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A

Transas

VSTEP

Aboa Mare

BAE Systems

Vrgineers, Inc.

Buffalo Computer Graphics (BCG)

Maritime Professional Training (MPT)

AVTEC Alaska Maritime Training Center

ARI Simulation

Sapura

Maersk Training

Ocean Technology Laboratory (LabOceano)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)

SimBT

Gemisim

Simsoft

Yontem Teknoloji

Sharjah Maritime Academy

APM Terminals

Charkin Maritime Academy

Transnet SOC Ltd.

RH Marine Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdc3za

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment