Keep America Beautiful Joins with National Garden Clubs to Honor Veterans by Beautifying Blue and Gold Star Memorial Markers Across USA

Stamford, CT, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America honors its military veterans this Veterans Day, National Garden Clubs, Inc. and Keep America Beautiful® announced a joint initiative to remove litter, plant flowers, and beautify Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial Markers across the nation.

Blue Star Memorial Markers, marked by bronze plaques placed in gardens, parks, highways, and cemeteries, were first established by the National Garden Clubs in 1945 to honor all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Gold Star Memorial Markers were later created to recognize the families who have lost a loved one in service to our nation. Today, more than 4,000 Blue and Gold Star Memorial Markers across the country stand as enduring symbols of sacrifice, pride, and unity.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with National Garden Clubs to bring renewed beauty and care to Blue and Gold Star Memorial Markers across the country,” said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “Together, we’ll transform the places where communities come together to reflect, remember, and give thanks for the sacrifices made by those in uniform and the families who stand beside them.”

“Blue and Gold Star Memorial Markers symbolize great pride in our nation’s veterans and are among the National Garden Clubs’ most treasured traditions,” said Donna Donnelly, President of National Garden Clubs, Inc. “Each one shares a story of courage, service, and patriotism. Our partnership with Keep America Beautiful will help ensure that these Memorial Markers continue to bloom with beauty, hope, and remembrance.

Local Keep America Beautiful affiliates will partner with National Garden Clubs members to enhance the areas around Memorial Markers by removing litter and debris, planting flowers and greenery, and restoring these cherished spaces. In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration on July 4, 2026, there will be a special emphasis on planting red, white, and blue flowers.

National Garden Clubs and Keep America Beautiful will provide grants to local clubs and affiliates to support plantings and beautification projects. This collaborative effort unites the two organizations’ flagship initiatives—Keep America Beautiful’s Greatest American Cleanup and the National Garden Clubs’ PLANT AMERICA Program—to engage volunteers and communities in joining together to care for the places that honor our nation’s heroes.

“Together, we want every Blue and Gold Star Memorial Marker to shine as a living symbol of service, sacrifice, and the enduring beauty of a grateful nation,” said Lawson and Donnelly in a joint statement.

About Keep America Beautiful®

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Through initiatives that end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities, we envision a country where every community is clean, green, and beautiful. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

About National Garden Clubs

National Garden Clubs is the largest nonprofit gardening club in the world. Our mission is to promote the love of gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility. We PLANT AMERICA! Learn more at gardenclub.org.

Attachments