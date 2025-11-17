Global AI CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders with Updates on Expansion, Platform Momentum, and Uplisting Plans

New York, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic AI products and solutions, today provided a letter to shareholders from its Chairman and CEO, Darko Horvat.

To our valued shareholders,

I am honored to lead Global AI at this pivotal moment, as artificial intelligence moves from experimental promise to essential enterprise infrastructure. Throughout my career, I’ve built and guided companies through pivotal moments when strategy, technology, and market timing converge. Today, that same convergence is creating an extraordinary opportunity for Global AI.

AI adoption at scale remains challenging. Enterprises, especially in regulated and mission-critical sectors, need systems they can trust: secure, compliant, auditable, and ready for real-world deployment. That is exactly where Global AI stands apart.

Our Agentic AI platform is purpose-built for the new era of enterprise innovation—empowering organizations to design and deploy advanced AI-driven workflows with governance, compliance, and security embedded from the start.

As an enterprise-grade solution, the platform enables dynamic and profitable AI adoption at scale. Through our comprehensive Agentic AI framework, we help businesses rewire core processes, unlock measurable value, and accelerate their path toward operational excellence and competitive differentiation.

With our unique end-to-end platform, organizations can confidently evolve from being Gen AI curious to achieving ROI-positive outcomes—continuously unlocking the full potential of AI while strengthening resilience and driving long-term success.

This clear differentiation is resonating with enterprise and institutional clients that want to move beyond experimentation and into reliable, production-level deployment. Our differentiation has begun to translate into new enterprise contracts with a growing pipeline of future awards as organizations seek trusted solutions for mission-critical environments.

We are now at the next stage of our growth, focused on meaningful expansion and scale. Our goals are clear: accelerate customer adoption across the U.S. and key international markets; pursue strategic acquisitions that expand our platform’s capabilities and fuel innovation; and deliver sustainable, profitable growth through disciplined execution and a focus on scalability and efficiency. These priorities will ensure we continue to scale responsibly, increase market share, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

To advance these objectives, we are expanding our sales and marketing teams to drive our global growth strategy across enterprise sales, marketing, customer success, and strategic partnerships. Our goal is to rapidly expand Global AI’s market presence, accelerate the adoption of our solutions, and strengthen key relationships worldwide.

We are leveraging our experience in scaling revenue organizations and guiding acquisitions and integrations to help advance our strategy and reinforce Global AI’s role as a trusted partner to enterprises and institutions worldwide.

Looking ahead, we plan to uplist to a senior U.S. exchange at the earliest appropriate opportunity. This step will broaden and diversify our shareholder base, improve trading liquidity, and better align our public profile with the scale and ambition of our business.

Thank you for your continued trust and support as we remain focused on executing transparency and delivering sustainable long-term growth.

Sincerely,

Darko Horvat

Founder, Chairman and CEO, Global AI

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), generative, agentic AI, Its enterprise-ready Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across regulated industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI solutions that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

