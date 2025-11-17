FLAG & ANTHEM ANNOUNCES ACCLAIMED QUARTERBACK ELI MANNING AS NEWEST PARTNER

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flag & Anthem, the premium lifestyle brand known for its effortlessly versatile clothing, is proud to announce that two-time champion and football icon Eli Manning has joined the company as a Brand Ambassador ahead of the Holiday 2025 season. Manning joins the team not only as a spokesperson but as an investor in the 9 year old clothing brand, adding value and credibility as Flag & Anthem continues to expand their brand across the sports and collegiate market.

“Eli embodies everything Flag & Anthem stands for—authenticity, hard work, and an easygoing sense of style,” said Brad Gartman, Co-Founder of Flag & Anthem. “He’s a true icon who represents the same character and lifestyle interests that our customers value. We’re very honored and excited to have him join the Flag & Anthem family.”

Manning’s partnership with Flag & Anthem brings together two names synonymous with authenticity, performance, and approachable style. As one of the most respected figures in professional sports, Eli’s reputation for leadership and down-to-earth charisma perfectly aligns with Flag & Anthem’s mission to deliver elevated everyday clothing that transitions seamlessly from work to weekend, without breaking the bank. Whether it’s spending time with family and friends, watching sports and music, or playing golf, Flag & Anthem and Manning share a similar DNA.

“I’ve always admired Flag & Anthem’s approach—they pay attention to the things that matter, like quality and fit, and they make clothes that fit seamlessly into how I live my life,” said Eli Manning. “I’m looking forward to being an involved partner to help them continue to build for the future.”

The partnership will launch Wednesday, November 12th, across the brand’s digital presence and social media channels, as well as include active engagement with Flag & Anthem’s other brand ambassadors such as PGA Tour Player and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley, PGA tour player Tom Hoge, and country music singer, songwriter and investor Dierks Bentley. The Holiday ‘25 Campaign kicks off with a video featuring Eli’s signature sense of humor. Watch the announcement video here.

The new Flag & Anthem Holiday 2025 collection will be available online at www.flagandanthem.com November 10th and will feature the brand’s signature Hero Stretch Flannels and 1/4 zips from $59.50, jackets and vests from $79.50, denim and pants from $59.50. The brand also offers a performance golf collection and full women’s line.

Stay up to date with the latest information on Flag & Anthem and Eli Manning by following @flagandanthemco and @elimanning on social media. Make sure to watch Flag & Anthem social media on Wednesday to see the launch of the campaign.

