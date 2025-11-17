Outstaffer Launches AI Recruiter Powered by “Anna” — the Conversational AI That Interviews Like a Human





Outstaffer, an all-in-one AI Recruitment, HR, and Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today introduces its new AI Recruiter that automates up to 90% of the hiring process with human-like AI interviews, saving businesses 15–20 hours per hire and improving speed, fairness, and quality.

VICTORIA, Australia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outstaffer AI Recruiter is a recruitment solution managed by Anna, its conversational AI, which conducts authentic interviews with candidates in a natural, human-like manner.

Trained on tens of thousands of conversational AI interviews across APAC over 12 months, Outstaffer AI Recruiter has proven its ability to process inbound applications, conduct structured interviews, score candidates, and produce validated shortlists faster and more fairly than traditional recruitment — while maintaining human oversight throughout.

By combining AI-led interviews with recruiter validation, Outstaffer AI Recruiter automates up to 90% of the hiring process — from application intake and first-round interviews to ranking and shortlisting — without requiring any software setup or training. The result: verified shortlists in 4–7 days, 15–20+ hours saved per role, and a significantly better candidate experience.

“Most businesses are frustrated with spending hours processing hundreds of inbound applications or paying large recruitment fees for agencies to do it for them,” said Thomas Derum, Founder & CEO of Outstaffer. “Outstaffer AI Recruiter is a managed service that fixes that problem. It interviews, assesses, and ranks every candidate, with Outstaffer’s recruiters reviewing and validating each result to deliver a shortlist in days. Hiring managers only meet AI-assessed and recruiter-validated finalists — saving hours of time and effort. No CV slog, no screening calls — just meaningful final interviews with the best applicants. And because there’s no software to install or learn, companies can embed AI into their hiring process immediately. Candidates benefit too: every applicant gets an interview, an outcome, and a response, creating a faster, fairer, and better candidate experience.”

Meet Anna: Conversational AI That Interviews Like a Human

At the heart of Outstaffer AI Recruiter is Anna, a conversational AI agent trained to conduct natural, human-like interviews with candidates — 24/7, across time zones and countries. Anna interviews like a senior recruiter, asking follow-up questions, engaging in context-appropriate ways, and adapting her tone and pacing to each candidate’s responses.





Every interview Anna conducts is recorded, transcribed, and scored across 100+ skill dimensions, including customer service skills, CEFR language level, and critical thinking. Outstaffer recruiters then review, validate, and deliver ranked shortlists — ensuring the speed of AI and the judgment of human expertise work together seamlessly.

Reinventing the Hiring Process

Unlike SaaS tools that require significant configuration, testing and training, Outstaffer AI Recruiter is a fully managed service. Clients don’t operate software — they receive outcomes.

How it Works

































Free First Role Offer

To mark the launch, Outstaffer is offering eligible organisations a Free First Role Trial, which includes:

One open job role end-to-end through steps 1-6.

A free Premium LinkedIn Job Ad (valued at $500).

A recruiter-validated shortlist within 4–7 days.

No commitment, no software to learn, and no hidden fees.

To register and get your first role for free, visit: www.outstaffer.com/ai-recruiter-offer

About Outstaffer

Founded in Australia’s Yarra Valley, Outstaffer is an All-in-One AI Recruitment, HR, and EOR platform that helps organisations find, hire, and manage employees around the world. The platform combines AI-powered recruitment, borderless HRIS, and global Employer of Record (EOR) services to enable faster hiring, full compliance, and seamless workforce management across borders.

With AI that powers up to 90% of the hiring process and human recruiter validation ensuring fairness and quality, Outstaffer delivers both the people companies need and the platform to manage them wherever they live.

Media Contact

+61 483 965 140

thomas.derum+press@outstaffer.com

www.outstaffer.co m

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting fr

om the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27e22f51-cdbe-4bf5-b471-7aedcd8fc920

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48685eaa-3407-4e6b-8fd1-bd872c5c0dff

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41e9576f-a9b9-49db-bfbf-9440c6f3aab2

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c662368-e5aa-418b-b651-6555e65789b2

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd991c7c-18e6-42f4-acb7-30c867f4d49f

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f94dde0b-909c-42cc-b982-fc19022b0a6d

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b56a7e74-cc14-458e-b45f-402186fdff70

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02521f70-e01a-4751-9af0-47b5a7daecc6

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ab6644-d6cb-4d44-acb2-f204a90d9e66

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae45b18a-1f15-4e78-9e33-b1d9e0bd0840

