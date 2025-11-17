Eneos Corporation Partners with Verified Market Research for Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Study

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: Eneos Corporation’s Business Context

Eneos Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo and founded in 1888, is a fully integrated manufacturer operating in refining, lubricants, petrochemicals and advanced materials. As EPDM is a key rubber-based material used in multiple end-industries (automotive, construction, electronics), Eneos recognised the need to anchor its strategy in precise market visibility and competitive insight.





“The custom-report options included with the insightful data and market coverage turned out to be a wonderful report for us! Using information from the report, we have been able to benchmark product offerings and analyse key market estimates. We would definitely remember VMR the next time a market research need arises.” Kazunori Terauchi, HPM Sales & Marketing, Eneos Corporation

This quote reflects Eneos’s goal: to move from general awareness to strategic clarity creating actionable insights that tie directly into product-planning and market positioning.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

Eneos engaged VMR to deliver a bespoke version of the Global EPDM Market Size and Forecast research that would reflect Eneos’s global ambitions, including regional growth dynamics, process-type differences and end-user application trends.

Key deliverables included:

Market sizing and segmentation by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and by end-user industry (automotive, building & construction, wires & cables, etc.)

Competitive analysis including value-chain mapping, process-type breakdown (solution polymerisation, slurry/suspension, gas-phase) and identification of market gaps

Forecasts extending to 2032, with guidance on emerging opportunities (e.g., electric vehicle sealing, green-building membranes, cable insulation)

Insights that informed Eneos’s product roadmap, manufacturing process focus, and global go-to-market strategy

As a result, Eneos has been able to reshape its internal decision-making from broad-brush market skillsets to pinpointed investments in higher-growth segments grounding its strategy in actionable numbers rather than gut feel alone.

What the Report Covers

The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size and Forecast by Verified Market Research® is a comprehensive, decision-enabling study that moves beyond raw data to uncover insights tailored for strategic action.

Key coverage areas include:

Product segmentation: hoses, seals & O-rings, gaskets, rubber compounds, roofing membranes, connectors & insulators, weather stripping and others

Manufacturing process segmentation: solution polymerisation, slurry/suspension, gas-phase polymerisation

End-user industry breakdown: building & construction; wires & cables; electrical & electronics; lubricants; plastics; automotive; tyres & tubes; others

Geographic segmentation: detailed regional and country-level analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

With this depth, the report helped Eneos to map the global opportunity landscape, compare its product positioning and define where to allocate resources for maximum return.

Why Eneos Chose Verified Market Research

Eneos selected VMR not simply for the numbers, but for the collaborative process: VMR worked with Eneos to clarify briefing parameters, iteratively refined the research direction and delivered a custom version that aligned with Eneos’s internal planning calendar and global ambitions. The transparent methodology, willingness to tailor segments and post-delivery support set VMR apart.

“VMR’s responsiveness and willingness to customise the study for our business needs really made the difference.”

This praise underscores VMR’s commitment to partnerships offering more than a one-size-fits-all report, but a strategic tool customised for the client’s objectives.

About Eneos Corporation

Eneos Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of petroleum, petrochemical and advanced materials, serving global markets and operating refining, chemicals and energy businesses.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organisations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry expertise spanning energy, industrials, technology and materials, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy and competitive advantage worldwide.

