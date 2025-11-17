Mood Board Studios Expands Photo Studio Offering with the Launch of a Prep Kitchen

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoots get messy. Creativity needs elbow room. That’s why Mood Board Studios now comes with a prep kitchen : a fully-equipped workspace for prepping, plating, and pulling it all together while your main set stays camera-ready. It’s not a kitchen, it’s your creative sidekick, and it’s included in every booking.

Mood Board Studios continues to raise the bar for San Francisco Bay Area creatives with the addition of this new prep kitchen, expanding the studio’s offering into an even more flexible, production-ready environment. Designed for food stylists, chefs, and creative teams, the new kitchen brings versatility and flow to every shoot, allowing multiple stylists and crew members to work side by side without compromise. It’s ideal for cookbook projects, multi-day campaigns, cocktail and recipe shoots, or simultaneous photo and video capture. Working hand-in-hand with the Dynamic Kitchen , the two spaces can transform to fit any creative vision with one as a hero set, the other as a working zone, or both as full production backdrops.

The new space is stocked with everything stylists and photographers need to stay in rhythm: a commercial-grade sink with integrated glass washer, an 8-foot worktable, an induction cooktop, a dynamic refrigerator that switches between all-fridge or combo fridge/freezer, a large microwave, kitchen tools, utensils, and small appliances, plus a selection of styling props to keep ideas flowing. It’s functional, fluid, and built entirely for photo and video shoots, making it the perfect creative companion to the Dynamic Kitchen and studio space.

“Shoots move fast, and ideas evolve in real time,” said Megan Steffen Camero, co-founder of Mood Board Studios. “We learned from our clients - the new prep kitchen is the result of watching large crews use the studio and thinking, ‘How can we make the studio better for them?’ We optimized the spaces for efficiency and flow and designed the new prep kitchen to allow client teams to spread out. Cooking and styling happen here, while another team can shoot on the main set. Everything about it keeps production high and downtime low.”

Located within Mood Board Studios’ design-forward production studio environment, the prep kitchen joins the Dynamic Kitchen and shooting spaces, expanding what’s possible inside the studio and reinforcing the brand’s mission to offer a blank slate to collaborate and create. While other studios offer fixed sets or influencer-style décor, Mood Board Studios was built for real production crews: photographers, videographers, and content creators who need space that flexes with their workflow. Each rental includes prop and surface libraries, seamless rolls, stands of all kinds, including five C-stands, rolling tables, gated parking, roll-up door for load-in, private bathrooms, and essential production equipment, giving teams everything they need for stress-free, high-output production days.

The prep kitchen is included with all photo studio rentals.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d9183d5-5f4f-4060-bf04-86e59e9687ed