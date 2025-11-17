3 Tres Tequila Limited Edition Stackable Tequila Bottles

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibred Beverages, renowned for its craft, elegance, and uniquely designed products, is proud to announce the release of its limited edition stackable 3 Tres Tequila bottles. This innovative product exemplifies the company's commitment to being the future of beverages, offering a blend of aesthetic appeal and functional design. Included is 375ml Blanco, 375ml Repoado and 375ml Anejo in a custom Woodbox. Makes a great gift for friends & family, for real estate moguls and for your club





375ml Blanco, 375ml Reposado, 375ml Anejo

The limited edition stackable tequila bottles are a testament to Hibred Beverages' dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional beverage packaging. Each bottle is crafted with precision, allowing consumers to stack them seamlessly, creating a visually striking display that is both practical and stylish.

"Our new stackable tequila bottles are not just a product; they are a statement of our brand's ethos," said Mark Becker, CEO of Hibred Beverages. "We believe in creating products that are not only functional but also enhance the consumer's experience through innovative design."

Hibred Beverages operates with a vision to redefine the beverage industry by introducing products that are both groundbreaking and reflective of modern consumer needs. The stackable tequila bottles are designed to cater to those who appreciate the finer things in life, offering a unique way to enjoy and display their favorite spirits.

In addition to their aesthetic appeal, the stackable bottles are engineered to preserve the quality and flavor of the tequila, ensuring that each sip is as delightful as the last. This attention to detail underscores Hibred Beverages' reputation for excellence and its unwavering commitment to quality. This is the only bottle in the World where you can get 3 different expressions: Blanco, Reposado and Anejo.Our tequila has no fake flavors, family owned, crafted with purpose, poured with precision and delivered with prestige.

The launch of these limited edition bottles marks a significant milestone for Hibred Beverages, as it continues to lead the way in innovative beverage solutions. With a focus on sustainability and design, the company is poised to set new standards in the industry. Hibred Beverages is made up of former Armand De Brignac members who know design and know marketing. This is the future.

For more information about Hibred Beverages and their latest offerings, interested parties are encouraged to explore the company's portfolio of products, which exemplify the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Go to our website to order online.

http://3trestequila.com





Available in 2 Stack or 3 Stack

About Hibred Beverages



We are craft, elegant and uniquely designed. We are the future of beverages.



Press inquiries

Hibred Beverages

https://www.hibredbeverages.com

Mark Becker

mark@808beverage.com