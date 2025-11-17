London, UK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid significant volatility in the global cryptocurrency market, leading fintech company LCPC AI today reiterated that its next-generation blockchain financial platform, with its ultra-high performance, institutional-grade security, and compliance design, continues to provide institutional investors with stable technical support and risk mitigation capabilities. This move aims to strengthen the financial market's infrastructure needs in terms of transparency, security, and operational efficiency.





Powerful Blockchain Technology: The Cornerstone of Trustworthy Finance

The core competitiveness of the LCPC AI platform stems from its four core technological advantages:

Ultra-high performance and scalability: Unlike traditional blockchain networks, LCPC AI employs an innovative layered consensus mechanism and sharding technology, achieving a processing capacity of tens of thousands of transactions per second (TPS) with extremely low network latency. This ensures that the platform operates stably even during high-concurrency trading periods in financial markets, meeting the stringent speed requirements of modern financial applications. Unparalleled Security and Privacy Protection: The platform utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques such as zero-knowledge proofs and homomorphic encryption to achieve "data usable but not visible." This means that while completing necessary verification and settlement, it can protect the business secrets and sensitive information of all parties involved in the transaction to the greatest extent, providing enterprise-level security for institutional applications. Reliability and Automation of Smart Contracts: LCPC AI's smart contract engine undergoes formal verification, minimizing code vulnerabilities and potential risks. These contracts can automatically execute complex financial agreements, such as trade settlements, derivatives trading, and insurance claims, eliminating errors and fraud that may result from human intervention and achieving automated trust based on "code is law." Seamless interoperability: Designed from the outset, the platform integrates with existing financial infrastructure, supports cross-chain protocols, and can securely interact with other blockchain networks and even traditional financial systems to exchange data and assets. This breaks down value silos and lays the foundation for building an integrated future financial ecosystem.

Core advantages in financial markets

Based on the aforementioned powerful technologies, the LCPC AI platform brings significant advantages to financial market participants: High-performance architecture to cope with volatility: In the face of a surge in trading demand caused by high market volatility, the LCPC AI platform adopts an innovative layered consensus mechanism and sharding technology, which provides a processing capacity of tens of thousands of transactions per second (TPS), ensuring the smoothness and stability of the transaction clearing process and avoiding the additional risks that may be caused by network congestion.

Institutional-grade security and compliance are paramount: In times of market downturn and declining risk appetite, security becomes a top priority for institutions. The LCPC AI platform integrates advanced cryptographic technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs to ensure the confidentiality of transaction data. Simultaneously, its design is compatible with increasingly sophisticated international regulatory frameworks such as MiCA, supporting auditable privacy-preserving transaction functions, helping institutions meet regulatory requirements while protecting sensitive data.

Deeply integrating AI and blockchain: LCPC AI's intelligent digital asset management platform dynamically optimizes investment portfolios through machine learning and utilizes blockchain to ensure data immutability. This "AI + blockchain" model provides investors with a more efficient and transparent asset management tool during periods of increased market volatility.

Contract example:

These performance figures are not speculative but based on real-world usage data from millions of users. This is thanks to LCPC AI's AI-driven profit optimization engine and results-oriented computing power model.

LCPC AI emphasizes that AI is responsible for "computing logic," while blockchain is responsible for "recording facts." Responsible computation is a long-term requirement for the AI ​​and blockchain industries.

About LCPC AI

LCPC AI is a UK-based blockchain technology company focused on transparent digital infrastructure, AI-assisted automation, and renewable computing systems to accelerate the development of cryptocurrencies.

Its framework combines distributed verification and efficient power management to achieve fair, traceable, and sustainable digital asset operations.

More details:

Official website: https://lcpcai.com

Media Contact: info@lcpcai.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.