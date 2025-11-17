Automotive Power Tailgate System Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: $7.92 Bn Market Accelerates with Biometric Security and AI-Enabled Motion Control Driven by OEM–Startup–Tech Collaborations

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Power Tailgate System Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Power Tailgate System Market grew from USD 7.33 billion in 2024 to USD 7.92 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.96%, reaching USD 13.54 billion by 2032.

The automotive power tailgate system market is defined by dynamic technological innovation, shifting regulatory landscapes, and evolving consumer priorities. Senior leaders leveraging these insights will be positioned for growth and operational advantage across an increasingly complex global ecosystem.

The automotive power tailgate system market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by advancements in electronic controls, changing consumer expectations, and evolving global supply chain strategies. Today, power tailgates have become fundamental to vehicle design, offering both convenience and intelligently connected experiences for modern drivers.

Continued investment in electronic control, sensor integration, and digital connectivity is fueling a competitive shift, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket providers enhance safety, customization, and integration with vehicle security and diagnostics platforms.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Enables decision-makers to anticipate key market shifts and adjust sourcing, product, and partnership strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

Provides actionable intelligence for tailoring product investments to evolving safety regulations, consumer behaviors, and regional compliance demands.

Supports effective portfolio planning by mapping the interplay between technology advancements and changing go-to-market approaches worldwide.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Direction and Emerging Opportunities

Accelerated technological progress is shifting power tailgates from convenience features to essential components for safety and user experience, influencing OEM and aftermarket strategies.

Suppliers and manufacturers are responding to increased regulatory focus on occupant safety by advancing obstacle detection and system integration, leading to more complex, adaptive solutions.

Global supply chain shifts, including nearshoring and dual-sourcing, are changing procurement and manufacturing strategies to enhance operational resilience amid policy changes and cost pressures.

Segmented consumer needs-from premium connectivity and voice activation in electric systems to simple functionality in mechanical models-demand targeted product development across vehicle types.

Collaborations between established players, mobility startups, and technology firms are driving the evolution of digital features, from biometric security to AI-enabled motion control, delivering differentiated platforms for vehicle manufacturers and end-users.

Market Insights



Adoption of hands-free sensor-activated opening mechanisms to improve user convenience

Development of lightweight composite power tailgates to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions

Integration of advanced obstacle detection sensors for enhanced safety during tailgate operation

Implementation of regenerative power tailgate motors to support electric vehicle range optimization

Customization of tailgate closing force and speed profiles through smartphone app interfaces

Incorporation of sustainable aluminum and magnesium alloys to lower tailgate weight and production costs

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Insights Across Channels, Types, and Geographies

Distribution Channels: Aftermarket upgrades and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) installations drive product adoption through factory integration, retrofit kits, and modular customization.

Aftermarket upgrades and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) installations drive product adoption through factory integration, retrofit kits, and modular customization. Type: Electric systems deliver programmable operation and digital integration, while mechanical systems offer reliability and efficient installation for value-oriented segments.

Electric systems deliver programmable operation and digital integration, while mechanical systems offer reliability and efficient installation for value-oriented segments. Vehicle Type: Market growth spans hatchbacks, MPVs, station wagons, and SUVs, each prioritizing unique combinations of convenience, versatility, and feature integration.

Market growth spans hatchbacks, MPVs, station wagons, and SUVs, each prioritizing unique combinations of convenience, versatility, and feature integration. Geographical Coverage: Analysis covers key markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, encompassing countries and regions with distinct consumer expectations, regulatory demands, and production strengths.

Analysis covers key markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, encompassing countries and regions with distinct consumer expectations, regulatory demands, and production strengths. Leading Companies: The report analyzes developments among top players such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes developments among top players such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Technologies: Overviews include sensor arrays, machine learning algorithms, digital connectivity, obstacle detection, and safety-driven innovation to meet evolving vehicle integration requirements.

