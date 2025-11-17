Celebrate the Joy of Reading at the 2025 Mesa Book Festival — Saturday, December 6 in Downtown Mesa

Mesa, AZ, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vibrant literary community of the East Valley is invited to come together for a full day of reading, fun and discovery at the 2025 Mesa Book Festival, hosted by Anthology, Inc., a nonprofit devoted to promoting literary arts in the greater Phoenix area. The festival will take place Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Mesa.





Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman reads to kids at the 2024 Festival.

What to Expect

This year’s festival is packed with activities for book-lovers of all ages:

A special pre-event: Breakfast with Krampus, presented in association with East Valley Children’s Theatre, will take place from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. inside The Post (26 N Macdonald, Mesa). This ticketed event features a continental breakfast and a magical storytelling experience with Krampus.

The first 100 attendees at the festival information booth will receive a “Golden Ticket” valued at $3, redeemable at participating vendors.

60+ independent authors and small press vendors with books for all ages and all genres.

A “Reader Quest” adventure: collect and solve quest clues given by volunteers throughout the site. Prizes await successful participants.

Holiday Tree Readings – enjoy guest children’s book readers sharing stories beneath the festival tree.

Main stage entertainment throughout the day: 10:00 a.m. – performance by East Valley Children’s Theatre 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – live musical sets 1:00 p.m. – Literary Costume Contest (Kids, Teens, Adults) sponsored by the Mesa Tribune and Kids Need to Read. Contestants should sign in at the Information Booth before 12:30 p.m.; be stage-ready by 12:45 p.m.

Signing tents: Fiber First Signing Tent (near the Holiday Tree) featuring authors such as Karen Chow (author of Miracle), DaVaun Sanders (author of Minecraft: The Tournament & Keynan Masters and the Peerless Magic Crew), and Violet Duncan (author of Buffalo Dreamer). Kids Need to Read Signing Tent (10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) with authors such as Ryan Dalton (This Last Adventure), Teresa Krager, Judy Laufer (Gigglyville Series), Katie Vernon (We’re Having a Party), G.F. Miller (What if You Fall for Me First), Tiffany Ellington, Darren Farrell (Lion In Bed), and Russ Kazmierczak (author/illustrator of Amazing Arizona Comics).

Gaming and fun: Presented by Bookmaze, the “Bookmaze Emporium” offers open gaming (Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering), card giveaways, paint-and-take activities, prize wheels, trivia and game demos—located just north of the Main Stage.

Food trucks and carts will be on-site.

Location & Time

Saturday, December 6, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Mesa, Arizona.

1 N Macdonald (at Mesa’s Christmas Tree for Merry Main Street)

mesabookfestival.com or anthology.org

About the Host

Anthology, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) state-of-Arizona nonprofit literary organization. Since 1994, it has produced thousands of literary events, published over a decade of literary journals and created many opportunities for writers and readers in the greater Phoenix community.

Why You Should Attend

Whether you’re a lifelong reader, a budding writer, a parent looking for family-friendly literary fun, or just someone who loves live entertainment and good books, the 2025 Mesa Book Festival offers something for everyone. Meet authors, get signed books, dress up as your favorite literary character, play games, enjoy live music, snack from food trucks and immerse yourself in a joyful community celebration of the written word.

Get Involved

Volunteer: Interested in helping make the festival a success? Visit the Anthology website for volunteer opportunities.

Interested in helping make the festival a success? Visit the Anthology website for volunteer opportunities. Become a Sponsor or Vendor: Local businesses, authors, vendors and organizations are encouraged to participate.

Local businesses, authors, vendors and organizations are encouraged to participate. Stay Informed: Subscribe to Anthology’s email list for updates on vendor listings, food truck offerings and other festival details.

Join us for a day of books, games, costumes and stories—see you at the Mesa Book Festival!





Long picture of there 2024 Mesa Book Festival

