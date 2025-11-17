Electric Tailgate Controllers Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities Abound in Advanced Motor Tech, Eco-friendly Designs, and Tailored Solutions Across Diverse Vehicle Types

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Tailgate Controllers Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric tailgate controller market is moving toward greater automation, intelligence, and sustainability. Strategic collaboration and adaptability are essential for capitalizing on this evolving sector and driving value in an electrified automotive landscape.

Electric tailgate controllers have become a defining element in the evolution of vehicle access and automation, reflecting rising expectations for connected, convenient, and secure automotive features. As the automotive industry shifts toward increasing electrification and digitalization, these controllers are at the forefront of delivering intelligent solutions that enhance user interaction and elevate brand differentiation.

The global electric tailgate controller market is advancing rapidly, supported by consumer demand for smart vehicle access, regulatory momentum on safety and emissions, and dynamic innovation in electromechanical solutions. Market participants are responding to changing mobility trends by integrating advanced motor technologies and data-driven features across a wide range of vehicle classes.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers actionable intelligence on technology trends, competitive dynamics, and regulatory impacts distinct to the electric tailgate controller sector.

Enables informed planning for sourcing, product development, and regional sales strategies amid market complexities and tariff shifts.

Supports targeted investment and partnership decisions by clarifying growth opportunities in both core and emerging vehicle segments.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision Makers

Adoption of brushless and stepper motors is increasing operational efficiency, supporting longer component life and smoother actuation experiences.

Advanced sensor integration and predictive data analytics are enabling intuitive functions, such as gesture recognition and adaptive load handling, positioning tailgate controllers as entry points to vehicle-wide connectivity.

Eco-friendly materials and modular designs are advancing sustainability goals and facilitating repair and recycling, vital as regulatory standards tighten globally.

OEMs and suppliers are responding to changing tariff policies by recalibrating sourcing strategies, nearshoring operations, and forming specialized partnerships to maintain supply resilience.

Market segmentation is becoming more nuanced, with tailored controller solutions addressing unique requirements for hatchbacks, SUVs, pickup trucks, and a diversity of propulsion platforms.

Regional adoption varies: Americas prioritize supply chain resilience; EMEA aligns product development with stringent safety and emissions rules; Asia-Pacific leverages manufacturing scale and cost efficiencies to address local and export demand.

Market Dynamics



Advanced sensor fusion and AI-based safety detection preventing accidental tailgate closures

Integration of vehicle smartphone applications for remote tailgate control and status monitoring

Development of low-power consumption tailgate modules to minimize impact on vehicle battery life

Growing demand for hands-free gesture and foot-activated tailgate opening systems in premium SUVs

Aftermarket retrofit kits enabling electric tailgate functionality for legacy vehicle models

Collaboration between tailgate controller manufacturers and automakers for customizable opening heights

Incorporation of over-the-air firmware updates for continuous improvements and new tailgate features

Scope & Segmentation of the Electric Tailgate Controller Market

End User: Aftermarket, OEM

Aftermarket, OEM Distribution Channel: OEM Parts, Online Retail, Specialty Distributors, Tier 1 Supplier

OEM Parts, Online Retail, Specialty Distributors, Tier 1 Supplier Propulsion Type: Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric, Full Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, Diesel Engine, Gasoline Engine

Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric, Full Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, Diesel Engine, Gasoline Engine Vehicle Type: 3-Door Hatchback, 5-Door Hatchback, Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck, Light-Duty Pickup Truck, Compact Sedan, Full-Size Sedan, Mid-Size Sedan, Compact SUV, Full-Size SUV, Mid-Size SUV

3-Door Hatchback, 5-Door Hatchback, Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck, Light-Duty Pickup Truck, Compact Sedan, Full-Size Sedan, Mid-Size Sedan, Compact SUV, Full-Size SUV, Mid-Size SUV Application: Hatch, Liftgate, Trunk

Hatch, Liftgate, Trunk Actuation Mechanism: Brushed Motor, Brushless Motor, Stepper Motor

Brushed Motor, Brushless Motor, Stepper Motor Installation: Integrated, Retrofit

Integrated, Retrofit Technology: Wired, Wireless

Wired, Wireless Price Band: Economy, Mid, Premium

Companies Featured

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Forvia SA

Schaeffler AG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

