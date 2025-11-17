HumbleBee Fund Announces Sustained 30%+ Annualised Returns as It Strengthens Its Position Among Institutional-Grade Crypto Managers

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumbleBee Fund, a Cayman-registered crypto fund, today announced that it has consistently delivered annualised returns above 30% across multiple market cycles, underscoring its disciplined, risk-managed approach at a time when institutional interest in digital assets continues to rise. The fund highlights its performance and philosophy as it expands its role as a stable, institutionally oriented player in an otherwise volatile market.





As institutional capital increasingly flows into the cryptocurrency and digital asset space, professional managers are adapting their strategies to meet the rising demand for disciplined, risk-aware exposure. HumbleBee Fund, a Cayman-registered crypto fund, is one of the emerging managers demonstrating that consistent returns and downside protection can coexist despite the market’s volatility.

Through past market cycles, the team has consistently delivered annualized returns above 30%, guided by a philosophy centered on low volatility and capital preservation. “Our approach has always been to protect the downside first,” said CEO Ethan Tong. “In crypto, the opportunity set is abundant, the real discipline is in avoiding unnecessary risk.”

This philosophy proved resilient through industry-defining events such as FTX’s collapse, the LUNA–UST implosion, the USDC depeg, US tariff shocks, and the broader deleveraging cycle, HumbleBee avoided blow-ups, large drawdowns, and forced liquidations. While many market participants took excessive directional risk, the fund maintained prudence and structural hedging, allowing it to remain liquid and fully operational during periods of extreme stress.

“As institutions enter the space, the need for disciplined, risk-conscious managers has never been greater,” Tong said. “Short-term returns matter, but survival and consistency are what truly compound over time.”

About HumbleBee Capital

The Cayman Fund was founded by Ethan Tong, Richard Li, and Philip Lam, bringing together deep expertise in quantitative research, systematic portfolio engineering, and high-performance trading infrastructure. Collectively, the founders have decades of experience across leading investment banks, family offices, and asset-management firms. Ethan has spent over 15 years in the quantitative trading space before founding the fund. He previously co-founded Aspen Digital and served as Chief Investment Officer, and held roles at Credit Suisse and Block.one. He is also currently the Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer of WEEX, a globally leading cryptocurrency exchange.

The team was incubated by Head & Shoulders X, founded by Stanley Choi, who is not only a well-known entrepreneur but also a committed crypto enthusiast. His entrepreneurial drive and institutional experience provided early guidance and strategic depth, accelerating the fund’s development, governance standards, and long-term vision.

Website

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/481d8303-fd31-43c8-aead-b4461c4afb17