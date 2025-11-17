Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable secondary packaging market size is set for a major revenue surge, with growth projected to reach hundreds of millions by 2034, transforming the transportation sector. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, while Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by Sustainable Secondary Packaging?

Sustainable secondary packaging refers to the outer layer that protects primary packaged goods during transport and even storage, using methods and materials that reduce environmental impact. This includes utilizing recycled content, designing for reusability, reducing material usage, and employing manufacturing processes that lower carbon footprints and waste. The main drivers for sustainable secondary packaging are consumer pressure, government regulations, and cost reduction. Consumers increasingly choose eco-friendly products, while governments are incorporating stricter laws on waste and plastics.

Major Government Initiatives for the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Industry:

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations: Governments in many regions, including the EU and India, are implementing mandatory EPR schemes that require producers and brand owners to be financially and/or operationally responsible for the collection, recycling, and disposal of their packaging waste. Mandatory Recycled Content Targets: Regulations such as the Indian Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022, and similar mandates in the EU, stipulate minimum percentages of post-consumer recycled content that must be included in new plastic packaging, reducing the reliance on virgin materials. Bans on Specific Single-Use Plastics (SUPs): Numerous countries and regional authorities have prohibited certain single-use plastic items, such as specific bags, cutlery, and straws, to cut down on plastic pollution at the source and encourage the use of sustainable alternatives. Recyclability and Reusability Standards: New regulations, like the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, mandate that packaging placed on the market must be recyclable or reusable by certain deadlines, pushing the industry to redesign packaging for a circular economy. Fiscal Measures and Incentives: Governments are using economic instruments, such as the UK's Plastic Packaging Tax or modulated EPR fees (higher fees for less sustainable packaging), to incentivize businesses to use more environmentally friendly materials and practices.



What are the Latest Trends in the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market?

Rise of Reusable and Circular Models



This is because of a combination of environmental pressures, regulations, technological advancements, and even consumer requirements. These models decrease waste and resource depletion, meet government mandates such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), work with consumer desire for eco-friendly products, and can provide cost savings. Governments globally are implementing stricter regulations, like bans on single-use plastics and EPR schemes, which mandate that manufacturers take responsibility for packaging waste. This pushes firms to adopt reusable and circular solutions.

Increasing Use of Recyclable and Biodegradable Materials



This is driven by consumer requirements for eco-friendly products, government regulations on waste reduction, and even corporate social responsibility to lower environmental impact and carbon footprints. Firms are adopting these materials to decrease plastic waste, conserve natural resources, and even comply with environmental, social, and governance standards. Businesses are accepting sustainable packaging as a path to lower their carbon footprint and meet social, environmental, and governance objectives. This shift is usually a visible and effective path to demonstrate commitment to sustainability.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market?

Rapid Expansion of the E-Commerce Sector



Due to increased shipment volumes, growing consumer and regulatory pressure for eco-friendly materials, and the desire for improved customer experiences. The surge in online orders needs more packaging, while consumer need for sustainability and brand responsibility pushes firms to adopt alternatives such as paper, biodegradable plastics, and recyclable materials. Sustainable options, like easy-open designs and high-quality materials, help improve the customer experience, build brand loyalty, and as well as a brand's green image.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific leads in the market because of its booming e-commerce and consumer base, which drives the need for packaging solutions. This is thus fueled by government-led initiatives such as single-use plastic bans, rising consumer awareness of environmental issues, and also continuous innovation in eco-friendly materials along with processing technologies. The growth of key sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals in the region creates a strong need for sustainable packaging solutions that are safe, lightweight, and environmentally friendly.

China Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market Trends

Key trends in China’s market include a shift to paper and also fiber-based materials, driven by government mandates and user preference, and the adoption of innovative materials such as biodegradable and bio-based options. The booming e-commerce sector is increasing the need for robust, versatile, and even automated packaging solutions with improved traceability through technologies such as QR codes.

India Market Trends

Key trends in India's market involve a strong shift towards paper and paperboard materials, boosted by e-commerce growth and even government regulations against plastics. There is also a rising need for biodegradable alternatives, innovation in lightweight and durable designs, and increased use of recycled content.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Europe in the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market?

This is driven mainly by high consumer environmental knowledge, stringent European Union regulations, along a strong focus on the circular economy. The EU has now applied powerful directives as well as regulations that commend sustainability in packaging, which is effectively creating an enormous push for change. Countries, for instance, Belgium (79.2% recycling rate) and Germany, are setting benchmarks for efficient collection and even recycling systems, which guarantee a steady repository of high-quality recycled materials primarily for secondary packaging.

The UK Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market Trends

Key trends in the UK market include the supremacy of paper and cardboard, the significant expansion of the e-commerce sector, and a rising need for recyclable and even biodegradable materials driven by consumer along with government pressure. The market is also seeing a rise in flexible packaging, while difficulties include the expense of sustainable materials and also inadequate recycling infrastructure.

Germany Market Trends

The German market is growing due to consumer demand and government regulations like the Packaging Act. Key trends include a strong shift toward recyclable materials like paper and paperboard, the expansion of reusable packaging options, and the growth of e-commerce, which drives the need for lightweight, sturdy solutions. The market also sees innovation in materials, like paper-based aluminum cans and even biodegradable options, and the rising use of smart packaging features such as QR codes.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

Why did the Paper and Cardboard Segment Dominate the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market in 2024?

Paper and cardboard are 100% recyclable, and also a robust global infrastructure exists for their recycling, working with the principles of a circular economy. It provides high tear resistance, strength, and even thickness, making it ideal for many protective secondary packaging such as cartons, boxes, and corrugated inserts for shipping. Consumers are increasingly needing products with eco-friendly packaging, and even brands are adopting paper-driven solutions to meet these expectations and improve their brand image.

Type Insights

Why did the Recyclable Packaging Segment Dominate the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to its widespread availability and as high recyclability of materials such as paper and paperboard, and the rising consumer and corporate need for eco-friendly solutions. Recyclable packaging, mainly paper-based, provides a cost-effective and versatile option that reduces waste, lowers the environmental impact of non-recyclable materials, and works with sustainability goals and regulations. Moreover, strong government regulations and policies, like those in Europe, are speeding up the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, which include recyclable alternatives, as a way to meet recycling targets and decrease plastic waste.

Application Insights

Why did the Food & Beverage Segment Dominate the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market in 2024?

It is driven by a combination of increasing consumer need for sustainable products, strict government regulations, and even the industry's large volume of packaged goods. Consumers are now increasingly concerned about environmental issues as well as are actively seeking out products with sustainable packaging, pushing firms to switch to more eco-friendly materials. Paper and cardboard packaging are broadly used in the food and beverage industry as they are cost-effective, recyclable, eco-friendly, and usually have a lower carbon footprint than plastic.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Sustainable Secondary Packaging Industry

In September 2023, Coca-Cola HBC started LitePac Top, secondary packaging for 1.5 litre Fanta, Coca-Cola, and Sprite. This packaging, composed of 100% recyclable cardboard and also paper wrap, offers enhanced portability and recyclability. The initial pilot project in Austria is anticipated to decrease plastic usage by nearly 200 tonnes annually.



Top Companies in the Sustainable Secondary Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Mondi plc : Offers a range of reusable, recyclable, or compostable paper-based solutions as alternatives to plastic films.

: Offers a range of reusable, recyclable, or compostable paper-based solutions as alternatives to plastic films. Amcor plc : Provides recycle-ready plastic solutions (AmPrima™, Eco-Tite®) compatible with existing recycling streams.

: Provides recycle-ready plastic solutions (AmPrima™, Eco-Tite®) compatible with existing recycling streams. Tetra Pak International S.A. : Creates renewable and recyclable paperboard-based cartons from FSC™ certified material.

: Creates renewable and recyclable paperboard-based cartons from FSC™ certified material. Smurfit Kappa Group plc : Offers 100% renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable paper-based solutions, including multipacks that eliminate plastic wrap.

: Offers 100% renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable paper-based solutions, including multipacks that eliminate plastic wrap. Berry Global Group, Inc. : Incorporates post-consumer recycled content and monomaterial designs into its plastic packaging to improve circularity.

: Incorporates post-consumer recycled content and monomaterial designs into its plastic packaging to improve circularity. International Paper Company : Specializes in widely recyclable, fiber-based corrugated boxes made from sustainably sourced materials.

: Specializes in widely recyclable, fiber-based corrugated boxes made from sustainably sourced materials. Huhtamäki Oyj : Develops flexible and rigid solutions using recycled and renewable materials, focusing on design for recyclability.

: Develops flexible and rigid solutions using recycled and renewable materials, focusing on design for recyclability. Sealed Air Corporation : Offers protective packaging, including bubble wrap made with recycled content, designed to be recyclable or reusable.

: Offers protective packaging, including bubble wrap made with recycled content, designed to be recyclable or reusable. Ball Corporation : A leader in infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging for beverages and aerosols.

: A leader in infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging for beverages and aerosols. Crown Holdings, Inc. : Provides metal (aluminum and steel) packaging solutions, a highly recycled format that contributes to a circular economy.

: Provides metal (aluminum and steel) packaging solutions, a highly recycled format that contributes to a circular economy. Sonoco Products Company : Focuses on Recycle-Ready flexible packaging and fiber-based containers to reduce environmental impact.

: Focuses on Recycle-Ready flexible packaging and fiber-based containers to reduce environmental impact. Elopak AS : Offers sustainable, paperboard-based packaging for liquid food, made from renewable materials.

: Offers sustainable, paperboard-based packaging for liquid food, made from renewable materials. DS Smith Plc : Designs and manufactures customized, low-carbon, 100% recyclable corrugated packaging solutions.

: Designs and manufactures customized, low-carbon, 100% recyclable corrugated packaging solutions. ECOPACKABLES : Provides certified compostable and home-compostable e-commerce mailers and poly bags.

: Provides certified compostable and home-compostable e-commerce mailers and poly bags. Better Packaging Co.: Offers certified compostable and reusable options for e-commerce to help brands eliminate plastic waste.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Paper and Cardboard

Plastics

Glass

Wood

Bamboo

Metal

Others



By Type

Recyclable Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging



By Application

Food & Beverage

Retail & E-commerce

Cosmetic & Beauty

Fashion & Apparel

Chemicals Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Other Sectors

By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



