Wavelynx Appoints Jay Lawrence as Chief Executive Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavelynx , a leader in open and secure access control solutions, today announced the appointment of S. Jay Lawrence as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lawrence brings more than three decades of technology leadership experience, with a proven track record of scaling companies from startup to billion-dollar operations.

Mr. Lawrence most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Equus Compute Solutions, where he drove significant revenue growth and market expansion. His extensive background includes CEO positions at NexxCom Wireless, and GigaBeam Corporation, where he consistently delivered breakthrough innovations and exceptional financial results.

"Jay's appointment marks an exciting milestone in Wavelynx's evolution," said Hugo Wendling, Founder of Wavelynx. "His deep expertise combined with his customer-first philosophy, makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our growth while maintaining the innovation and service excellence our customers expect. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and modernize access control for organizations worldwide. I look forward to supporting him in this transition and will continue to focus on making our customers win with our technology."

Throughout his career, Mr. Lawrence has demonstrated exceptional ability to identify market opportunities and translate emerging technologies into commercial success. He has pioneered innovations including ultra-low latency networks for financial markets, advanced AI systems, cybersecurity for edge computing, and has led successful technology transformations for Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries.

"Wavelynx has built something truly special – a company that combines cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to customer success," said Mr. Lawrence. "I'm honored to join this exceptional team and excited about the opportunity to accelerate our growth trajectory. The access control industry is at an inflection point, and Wavelynx's interoperable platform approach and innovative solutions like the APEX reader position us perfectly to lead this transformation."

The CEO appointment follows a period of significant momentum for Wavelynx, including the recent launch of its APEX reader, expansion into new international markets, and recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Since Triton Partners' investment in October 2023, the company has strengthened its executive team and accelerated product development to meet growing market demand for modern, adaptable security solutions.

Dave Hansen, Chairman of the Board, added, "Jay's appointment enhances our capacity to serve customers while Hugo and the executive team remain deeply engaged in the business. This leadership expansion allows us to dedicate even more resources to innovation and direct customer engagement, ensuring we continue to deliver the most advanced, interoperable access control solutions in the industry."

Rob Lydic will be transitioning from the business at year-end to take a long awaited break and determine his next chapter. Rob has been instrumental in building Wavelynx into what it is today—his industry expertise and dedication have shaped both our business and culture. He's working closely with Jay to ensure a seamless transition, and will continue cheering us on as an investor. We're deeply grateful for Rob's contributions and look forward to his continued success.

"It's been an incredible privilege to help build Wavelynx into the industry leader it is today," said Robert Lydic, President of Wavelynx. "Jay brings exactly the right experience and vision to take Wavelynx to the next level, and I'm confident the company will thrive under his leadership. I look forward to watching Wavelynx's continued success as both an investor and champion of the brand."

About Wavelynx Technologies

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control.

Learn more at https://www.wavelynx.com/

Wavelynx’ and ‘APEX’ are trademarks of Wavelynx Technologies, LLC

About Triton

Founded in 1997 and owned by its partners, Triton is a leading European mid-market sector-specialist investor. Triton focuses on investing in businesses that provide mission critical goods and services in its three core sectors of Business Services, Industrial Tech, and Healthcare.

Triton has over 150 investment professionals and value creation experts across 11 offices and invests through three complementary “All Weather” strategies: Mid-Market Private Equity, Smaller Mid-Cap Private Equity, and Opportunistic Credit.

