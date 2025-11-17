Chelsea Financial Services 2025 Holiday Toy Drive Brings Cheer to Staten Island Families in Need

Staten Island, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Financial Services proudly announces its 2025 Holiday Toy Drive is in full swing, continuing the heartfelt tradition of supporting local families and spreading the joy of the season. Continuing our longtime partnership with Where to Turn, a Staten Island-based crisis relief organization, families in need can once again request toys for their children, ensuring every child experiences the magic of the holidays.





“The holiday season is a great time to celebrate with our loved ones, and especially a perfect time to share in the gift-giving with our community members in need. Putting a smile on a child’s face is the most rewarding aspect of helping to coordinate and sponsor Where-to-Turn.org’s toy drive,” said John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial Services. “We’ve been working with Dennis McKeon at Where to Turn for many years now, and are so proud of the work that Dennis and his team do for NYC residents."

Chelsea Financial Services was introduced to the toy drive by one of their longtime Financial Advisors, Frank Cilento. Frank’s sons, Andrew Cilento and Matthew Cilento, are continuing his legacy by coordinating with Chelsea Financial to bring holiday joy to children across Staten Island. “We are proud to honor our Dad and continue serving our community, as ‘service above self’ is a core belief that our Dad lived by. Last year was an unbelievable success, and we look forward to making 2025 even better!” said Andrew and Matthew Cilento, FJC Financial Group.

If you would like to donate toys, unwrapped toys can be dropped off or drop shipped to Chelsea Financial Services, 242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307, Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All donated toys will be distributed to families in need across Staten Island. Your generosity helps ensure that every child can experience the happiness and excitement of the holiday season.

To request toys, Staten Island Parents or Guardians can visit chfs.com/toy-request-form, indicating the name, age, and gender of each child, along with contact information. Our volunteers will assemble packages to best match each request, including special stocking stuffers to make the holidays even brighter. Once requests have been reviewed and approved, applicants will receive a receipt number along with details on when to collect their toys. Toys are assigned in the order of forms received, based on available donated inventory. Toy pickup will now be available for approved applicants at Chelsea Financial Services: 242 Main Street, Staten Island, New York 10307.

Thank you for helping to make this holiday season brighter for children in our community.

About Chelsea Financial Services Chelsea is a value-driven financial services brokerage firm (Broker Dealer) committed to delivering exceptional financial services to clients via its national independent network of Financial Advisors and Registered Representatives. Celebrating its Silver Anniversary (25+ years, since 1999. Chelsea Financial Services continues its national expansion, actively recruiting Independent Financial Advisors, Financial Planners, and Registered Representatives. Visit chfs.com for more information.

About Where to Turn Founded shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, Where to Turn provides crisis relief services for victims of any tragedy by helping victims obtain the help they need during the recovery process. They also create and support projects that foster community participation and interaction while assisting those in need, including their incredibly successful Prop Shop, which has provided over 500 theater/media productions with free props. Visit Where-to-turn.org for more information or to donate.





Bring Smiles to So Many Deserving Children: Donate an Unwrapped Toy Today!





