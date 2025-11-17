Stay Local, Go Far: South Carolina Talent Initiative Positions the College of Charleston’s Financial Aid Package as Best in the State

Charleston, SC, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Charleston is combining the power of philanthropy and the strength of the university’s financial aid resources to launch the South Carolina Talent Initiative (SCTI). The initiative encourages students to Stay Local, Go Far.

Beginning with the fall semester 2026, SCTI commitments and scholarships will make the cost of a College of Charleston education more manageable for 100% of South Carolina high school graduates with financial need, while also demonstrating the institution’s commitment to retaining the state’s best students and strengthening the state’s economy.

"As South Carolina’s oldest institution of higher education, the College of Charleston has a proud, centuries-old tradition of educating the state’s best and brightest,” said President Andrew T. Hsu. “Our ongoing commitment to making a College of Charleston education more attainable and affordable for South Carolina students and their families is a natural extension of that legacy, ensuring that future generations of students have the same opportunities to learn a wide range of subjects, develop new skills and lead tomorrow’s workforce,” he added.

Here’s how it works: Apply, be admitted, submit a FAFSA by the priority deadline and receive a compelling financial aid offer that meets, at minimum, 65% of a qualified student’s financial need. By taking both merit and need into consideration, this initiative ensures that all South Carolina students with any financial need can benefit from the program.

Information on how SCTI financial aid will impact students can be found on the SCTI webpage.

Erica Harrison-Jones, director of scholarships at the College of Charleston, says deciding where to enroll for a post-secondary education is up there with one of the biggest decisions in a student’s life. “That’s what makes this initiative so important. The SCTI offers something for nearly every student: real, tangible opportunities to pursue their goals at an extraordinary institution. It’s our way of bringing transparency to the process and showing what’s truly available to South Carolina residents who want to Stay Local, Go Far.”

While SCTI is a bold new effort to expand opportunities and empower the next generation of South Carolinians based around seven strategic commitments, some students have already benefited from a foundational element of the initiative. Eric Santiago Velasco, a senior international business major, was able to continue his studies at the College using financial aid from the Meeting Street Charleston Compact. “It not only supported me financially at the College of Charleston but also encouraged me to keep going when things felt difficult,” he said, adding, “I’m deeply thankful for the chance to finish strong and pursue my dreams.”

“The South Carolina Talent Initiative represents an unparalleled opportunity for the College of Charleston to not only recruit and retain the best and brightest in the state, but also to give back to the local and state economy. I applaud this effort.” - State Representative and College of Charleston alumnus Leonidas E. “Leon” Stavrinakis

“SCTI will help expand opportunities for regional partnerships, ensuring that the Charleston Metro Chamber’s work remains responsive to the needs of the business community. We support this alignment with our mission that will positively impact the economic vitality of Charleston and the state.” -Kevin Sheilley, President, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce



“SCTI aligns closely with the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and the strong momentum propelling our region forward. Its emphasis on people and partnerships will be key to sustainable growth and economic vitality.” - David T. Ginn, President, Charleston Regional Development Alliance



For more information and to explore SCTI options, please visit https://go.charleston.edu/scti

