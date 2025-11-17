U.S. Securities International Corp. Celebrates Its Legacy of 47 Years of Financial Services

New York City, NY , Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the late 1960s and early 1970s, the options market was still in its infancy, and most trading was handled privately between financial institutions. However, the landscape changed dramatically in 1973 with the creation of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) — the first organized market for standardized options contracts. This major development in the financial world reshaped the firm’s focus.





47 Years of Financial Services Excellence in New York City: U.S. Securities International Corporation. Photo by Mike Sinko.

Recognizing the opportunity to serve a broader public market, the company transitioned from institutional trading to working directly with individual investors. This shift marked a defining moment — a transition from a wholesale, broker-only model to a full-service brokerage offering stocks, bonds, and options to retail clients.

By 1977, the firm took a bold step toward independence and rebranded as U.S. Securities International Corporation. This marked the beginning of a new era — one centered around accessibility, transparency, and long-term client relationships.

At the heart of this transformation was William (Bill) Coppa, a Certified Public Accountant who first encountered the firm as an auditor for Lybrand, Roth Brothers and Montgomery. Coppa’s sharp eye for financial integrity and attention to detail impressed the leadership at Fidelity, leading to a job offer in 1969.

Coppa accepted the opportunity, drawn by the challenge of applying his financial expertise within an evolving marketplace. Over the years, he played an instrumental role in guiding the firm through its transformation — from Fidelity’s internal brokerage to an independent institution capable of serving both retail and institutional investors.

“Those early days were about building relationships and trust,” Coppa recalled. “As the market grew, our goal was to make professional investment services accessible to everyday investors while maintaining the same high ethical standards that defined our Fidelity roots.”

Today, U.S. Securities International Corp., based in New York City, stands as a trusted name in the financial industry, with clients spanning generations. After Bill Coppa's recent passing, many of the firm’s earliest customers remain with his team to this day — a testament to the company’s consistent dedication to service and integrity.

About U.S. Securities International Corp

Located in Manhattan, U.S. Securities International Corp is a trusted financial services and brokerage firm, dedicated to guiding clients through global markets with integrity, expertise, and vision. Founded by William (Bill) Coppa in 1977, the firm provides innovative investment solutions and personalized strategies designed to protect wealth and create long-term opportunities. Visit US Securities International Corporation's website to learn more.

Press inquiries

U.S. Securities International Corporation

https://ussecuritiescorp.com

Spencer Leigh

sleigh@ussecuritiescorp.com

(212) 227-0800

120 Broadway

New York, NY 10271