Weekly report share buyback from November 10 to November 13, 2025

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 10, 2025, to November 13, 2025.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the issuer Identity Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/10/2025 NL0014559478 8,378 35.423395 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/10/2025 NL0014559478 50,924 35.409795 CCXE TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/10/2025 NL0014559478 8,006 35.411511 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/10/2025 NL0014559478 77,431 35.397564 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/11/2025 NL0014559478 8,374 35.866757 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/11/2025 NL0014559478 49,966 35.836311 CCXE TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/11/2025 NL0014559478 8,083 35.824179 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/11/2025 NL0014559478 77,762 35.847751 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/12/2025 NL0014559478 8,791 36.041754 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/12/2025 NL0014559478 51,934 36.021381 CCXE TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/12/2025 NL0014559478 8,421 36.049001 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/12/2025 NL0014559478 79,061 36.042485 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 11/13/2025 NL0014559478 48,049 35.797910 XPAR TOTAL 485 180 35.766558

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

