DRC Congratulates Knobbe Martens on its $634 Million Win for Masimo

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRC congratulates Knobbe Martens on Friday’s decisive jury verdict awarding its client Masimo more than $634 million for Apple’s infringement of Masimo’s patents in the Apple Watch. After an eight-day trial, the eight-person jury deliberated for just three hours before finding that Apple infringed all four of the patents at issue in the case. The $634 million damages award is one of the largest consumer technology-related patent awards ever returned in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The Knobbe trial team was headed by lead trial counsel Brian Horne and included Joseph Re, Stephen Jensen, Sheila Swaroop, Brian Claassen, Nicholas Zovko, Kendall Loebbaka, Douglas Wentzel, Adam Powell, Daniel Hughes, and Mark Kachner. Dustin Guzior and Andrei Iancu of Sullivan and Cromwell LLP also represented Masimo at trial.

This case represents a huge victory for Masimo in its years-long fight to protect its intellectual property. Masimo alleged that Apple used its patented technology in approximately 43 million Apple Watches without authorization, allowing Apple Watch users to precisely track the pulse rate of their heart while preserving battery life at all levels of activity.

DRC assisted the trial team with jury research, jury selection, demonstrative aids, and trial strategy consulting.

