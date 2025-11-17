Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: $44.62 Bn Opportunities in Increasing Demand for Advanced Maintenance Services and Medical Device Complexities

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical equipment repair and maintenance market grew from USD 44.04 billion in 2024 to USD 47.99 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18%. This dynamic market is forecast to reach USD 74.62 billion by 2030.

Strategic investment in advanced maintenance approaches and collaborative service frameworks is essential for healthcare leaders seeking to future-proof operations. Organizations that leverage predictive technologies, diversify sourcing, and invest in workforce skills will maintain a competitive edge in medical equipment management.

In a rapidly evolving healthcare environment, the medical equipment repair and maintenance market is pivotal for ensuring continuous equipment uptime, minimizing operational risk, and supporting patient safety. As device complexity and technological innovation increase, the demand for advanced maintenance services grows across global healthcare systems.

Market Snapshot: Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market

Rising complexity in diagnostic imaging, life support, and laboratory equipment, combined with advancing regulatory standards, is fueling strong demand for specialized repair, calibration, and predictive maintenance solutions. Industry participants are intensifying focus on lifecycle management, operational efficiency, and technology stewardship to support mission-critical healthcare delivery.

Why This Report Matters

Informs strategic investments and vendor selection by clarifying the evolving landscape of medical equipment maintenance technologies, partnerships, and regional growth drivers.

Supports operational resilience through actionable insights on supply chain adaptation, contract structuring, and emerging service models in a changing regulatory context.

Equips decision-makers with the competitive intelligence needed to optimize service portfolios, align with compliance standards, and sustain institutional reputation.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Complex medical devices are driving the need for highly specialized repair and maintenance, elevating the strategic role of service partnerships in healthcare delivery.

Subscription-based service models are gaining traction, aligning incentives, optimizing uptime, and providing cost predictability for healthcare organizations.

Technological integration-such as remote diagnostics and AI-powered predictive analytics-strengthens preventive protocols, reduces downtime, and supports compliance with evolving standards.

Regional strategies are essential. Mature markets focus on digital asset management while emerging regions prioritize access, affordability, and modernization initiatives.

Choosing between independent service providers and original equipment manufacturers involves trade-offs in cost, speed, and access to genuine parts, impacting long-term operational performance.

Collaboration across stakeholders-manufacturers, service firms, and clinical engineering-supports robust, resilient maintenance ecosystems and mitigates supply chain vulnerability.

Scope & Segmentation

Equipment Types: Diagnostic instruments (including otoscopes, stethoscopes, thermometers), imaging equipment (CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems), laboratory platforms (microbiological systems, sample analyzers), life support tools (anesthesia machines, defibrillators, ventilators), monitoring devices (ECG machines, patient monitors, pulse oximeters), radiotherapy equipment, and surgical equipment (electrosurgical units, endoscopes, patient positioning systems).

Calibration, corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance, spare parts management. Service Models: One-time service and subscription-based agreements.

One-time service and subscription-based agreements. End Users: Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and hospitals.

Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and hospitals. Indications: Cardiology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, odontology, oncology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics.

Cardiology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, odontology, oncology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics. Service Providers: Original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Development of digital twin models to optimize lifecycle management of complex imaging and surgical equipment

Growing use of cloud based maintenance data platforms for centralized equipment performance monitoring

Integration of artificial intelligence and IoT sensors for predictive medical equipment maintenance strategies

Adoption of remote diagnostic platforms to reduce equipment downtime and streamline technical support

Implementation of 3D printing technology for on-demand replacement parts in clinical device repair

Emergence of cybersecurity protocols and regulatory standards for connected medical device servicing

Expansion of mobile maintenance units for rapid deployment in rural and under-resourced healthcare facilities

Investment in workforce upskilling programs to address technician shortages and evolving device complexities

Growth of green and sustainable repair practices to minimize waste and extend medical equipment usability

Increased deployment of modular device design standards to accelerate component interchange and repair

