$90+ Bn Medical Equipment Repair Services Global Market Forecasts to 2032: Opportunities in Digitalization, Hybrid Service Models, Preventive Maintenance, and Cost Optimization

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Repair Services Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Equipment Repair Services Market grew from USD 44.04 billion in 2024 to USD 47.99 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.41%, reaching USD 90.49 billion by 2032.







Healthcare organizations depend on the uninterrupted performance of their equipment to deliver quality patient care and maintain operational continuity. From magnetic resonance imaging scanners to infusion pumps, every device plays a critical role in diagnoses, treatments, and life-support interventions. When any of these systems falter, the consequences extend beyond repair costs, often resulting in postponed procedures, frustrated clinicians, and elevated risks to patient safety.



With an aging global medical equipment fleet and increasingly stringent regulatory standards, repair services have become a cornerstone of hospital and clinic strategies. Providers must balance rapid response times with predictive maintenance protocols to avoid unplanned downtime. Meanwhile, tighter budgets and rising labor costs exert additional pressure on service managers to optimize repair cycles and enhance asset utilization.



Amid this complexity, a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, technological enablers, and shifting regulatory requirements is essential. This executive summary aims to distill the most salient developments in medical equipment repair services, from digital transformations to trade policy impacts, and deliver actionable insights for decision-makers seeking to future-proof their operations.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $90.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Increasing adoption of point-of-care allergy testing devices in primary care settings

Rapid growth of multiplex immunoassay platforms offering expanded allergen panels

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced diagnostic accuracy in allergy testing

Rising prevalence of component-resolved diagnostics enabling personalized allergen profiling for targeted treatment

Expansion of home-based allergy testing kits with smartphone connectivity for remote patient monitoring

Emergence of molecular diagnostic techniques for precise identification of allergenic epitopes

Growing demand for telemedicine-based allergy consultations driven by improved digital health infrastructure

Regulatory landscape evolution impacting approval pathways for innovative allergy diagnostic solutions

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report forecasts the revenues and analyzes trends in each of the following sub-segmentations:

Service Type

Calibration

Corrective Maintenance

Preventive Maintenance

Spare Parts Management

Equipment Type

Diagnostic Equipment Otoscope Stethoscopes Thermometers



Imaging Equipment CT Scanners MRI Systems Ultrasound Systems X-Ray Systems



Laboratory Equipment Microbiological Systems Sample Analyzers



Life Support Equipment Anesthesia Machines Defibrillators Ventilators



Monitoring Equipment Electrocardiography (ECG) Machines Patient Monitors Pulse Oximeters



Radiotherapy Equipment

Surgical Equipment Electrosurgical Units Endoscopes Patient Positioning Systems



Service Model

One-Time Service

Subscription Based

End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Provider Type

Independent Service Organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Companies Featured

Siemens Healthcare AG

Advantage Biomedical Services

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agiliti Health, Inc.

Auxo Medical, LLC

B. Braun SE

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Crothall Healthcare Inc. by Compass Group USA, Inc.

CSK Group

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

JTP Co., Ltd.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mindray Medical International Limited

NES Group Medical

Olympus Corporation

Probo Medical, LLC

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

STERIS plc

Stryker Corporation

Zenith Sales & Calibrations Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck93ma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment