$90+ Bn Medical Equipment Repair Services Global Market Forecasts to 2032: Opportunities in Digitalization, Hybrid Service Models, Preventive Maintenance, and Cost Optimization

The Medical Equipment Repair Services Market grew from USD 44.04 billion in 2024 to USD 47.99 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.41%, reaching USD 90.49 billion by 2032.
Healthcare organizations depend on the uninterrupted performance of their equipment to deliver quality patient care and maintain operational continuity. From magnetic resonance imaging scanners to infusion pumps, every device plays a critical role in diagnoses, treatments, and life-support interventions. When any of these systems falter, the consequences extend beyond repair costs, often resulting in postponed procedures, frustrated clinicians, and elevated risks to patient safety.
With an aging global medical equipment fleet and increasingly stringent regulatory standards, repair services have become a cornerstone of hospital and clinic strategies. Providers must balance rapid response times with predictive maintenance protocols to avoid unplanned downtime. Meanwhile, tighter budgets and rising labor costs exert additional pressure on service managers to optimize repair cycles and enhance asset utilization.
Amid this complexity, a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, technological enablers, and shifting regulatory requirements is essential. This executive summary aims to distill the most salient developments in medical equipment repair services, from digital transformations to trade policy impacts, and deliver actionable insights for decision-makers seeking to future-proof their operations.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$47.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$90.49 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Insights
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report forecasts the revenues and analyzes trends in each of the following sub-segmentations:
Service Type
- Calibration
- Corrective Maintenance
- Preventive Maintenance
- Spare Parts Management
Equipment Type
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Otoscope
- Stethoscopes
- Thermometers
- Imaging Equipment
- CT Scanners
- MRI Systems
- Ultrasound Systems
- X-Ray Systems
- Laboratory Equipment
- Microbiological Systems
- Sample Analyzers
- Life Support Equipment
- Anesthesia Machines
- Defibrillators
- Ventilators
- Monitoring Equipment
- Electrocardiography (ECG) Machines
- Patient Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Radiotherapy Equipment
- Surgical Equipment
- Electrosurgical Units
- Endoscopes
- Patient Positioning Systems
Service Model
- One-Time Service
- Subscription Based
End User
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
Provider Type
- Independent Service Organizations
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
Companies Featured
- Siemens Healthcare AG
- Advantage Biomedical Services
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Agiliti Health, Inc.
- Auxo Medical, LLC
- B. Braun SE
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Crothall Healthcare Inc. by Compass Group USA, Inc.
- CSK Group
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- JTP Co., Ltd.
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- NES Group Medical
- Olympus Corporation
- Probo Medical, LLC
- SHIMADZU CORPORATION
- STERIS plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Zenith Sales & Calibrations Pty Ltd.
